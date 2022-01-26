Republic Day Sale: Grab pocket-friendly deals on Samsung Smartwatches on Bajaj Finserv EMI Store

The Bajaj Finserv EMI Store has announced exciting deals and discounts on Samsung smartwatches for the upcoming Republic Day Sale.

Shoppers can avail of exclusive cashback deals and No Cost EMI plans by using the Bajaj Finserv EMI Network Card to get their favourite Samsung smartwatch on EMIs as low as Rs. 1,570. There is a wide range of Samsung Smartwatch models available at the sale.

Shoppers can on easy monthly instalments over a flexible repayment tenor with no additional charges. Furthermore, a select few models are exempted from a lump-sum deposit requirement at the time of purchase, as they are covered under the EMI Store's zero down payment policy.

Armed with advanced features like contactless payment options, push notifications, multiple sensors, and chic water-resistant bodies, Samsung smartwatches cater to the demands of a diverse customer base. A few of the best-selling Samsung smartwatches on the EMI Store include:

Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 LTE 45mm Smartwatch (Mystic Silver) with No Cost EMI starting from Rs. 4,549 and zero down payment

Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 Steel LTE 36mm Silicone Case Black Strap Smart Watch (SM-R825FSSIINU) with No Cost EMI starting from Rs. 2,357 and 52% off

Samsung Watch 4 LTE 44mm 1.4-inch Customisable Fluoroelastomer Case Silver Strap Smart Watch (SM-R875FZSAINU) with No Cost EMI starting from Rs. 5,334, zero down payment and 5% off

Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 Steel LTE 36mm Silicone Case Black Strap Smart Watch (SM-R825FSSIINU) with No Cost EMI starting from Rs. 2,356 and 52% off

Samsung Watch 4 Classic BT 42mm 1.2-inch Customisable Fluoroelastomer Case Black Strap Smart Watch (SM-R880NZKAINU) with No Cost EMI starting from Rs. 5,334, zero down payment and 5% off

Customers can buy smartwatches from over 1,000 cities on the EMI Store. These include cities like Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Pune, Kolkata, Indore, amongst others.

At Bajaj Finserv EMI Store, customers can purchase products more easily and conveniently than ever. They can choose from various options available and get the products delivered to their preferred address with no delivery charges. Furthermore, they can benefit from a myriad of offers such as No Cost EMI plans, zero down payment facility, and cashback vouchers on the EMI Store.

Shop for Samsung smartwatches on EMI from the Bajaj Finserv EMI Store in 5 easy steps:

Log on to the Bajaj Finserv EMI Store using the registered mobile number.

Choose the preferred Samsung smartwatch model and select a convenient EMI repayment tenor.

On the payment page, enter the delivery address and click on the 'Generate OTP' option.

To complete the purchase, enter the OTP sent to the registered mobile number.

A confirmation SMS will be sent to the registered mobile number, along with the date and time of delivery.

*Terms and Conditions apply.

Finserv MARKETS is an online digital marketplace by Bajaj Finserv Direct Limited, a subsidiary of Bajaj Finserv. Finserv MARKETS is a one-stop digital marketplace that assists consumers to compare and choose from a wide range of financial products. Its core proposition is driven by a strong intent to deliver tailor-made financial products to consumers.

It offers customers abundant choices in offering the required financial products to achieve all their financial and personal goals. Finserv MARKETS has partnered with leading financial providers in the Lending, Insurance, Investments and Payments space to provide 500+ financial and lifestyle products, all in one place.

For further information, please visit or download Finserv MARKETS App on Google Play Store or App Store.

This story is provided by NewsVoir.will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor