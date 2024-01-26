Republic Day Special: Sunil Gupta’s ‘Ananya Bharat’ is a Musical Tribute to Incredible India

Singer-composer Sunil Gupta's new music video Ananya Bharat celebrates our nation's dynamism and brilliance.

The thought-provoking music video depicts citizens from various walks of life celebrating the spirit of our nation

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 26: On the occasion of India's 75th Republic Day, singer Sunil Gupta has released the inspiring track “Ananya Bharat”. The song is a compelling tribute to the country and its diverse community of citizens powering national progress. The word ‘Ananya' means ‘unique' in Hindi and Sanskrit.

The song is accompanied by a thought-provoking music video that every Indian will relate to. It follows a family and its strong sentiments towards the nation. In the ‘Ananya Bharat' music video, many generations come together to celebrate the spirit of the nation. Citizens from around India, including sanitation workers, teachers, artisans, students and more are vocal about their love for the nation. There's also a traditional dance interlude that pays homage to the country.

Watch the music video for ‘Ananya Bharat' here:

https://youtu.be/kz3jF-OYB6s?si=vbLt_3CQcjlOgIS9

A champion of the best of India, Gupta's legacy of multifaceted storytelling has captivated the world across different artforms. He has to his name MX Player's hit series Woh Pehli Baar, the acclaimed novel Life Can Be Beautiful and the party anthem of 2023 “Bahut Zyaada Khoobsurat Hai Tu”. Sunil Gupta takes listeners deeper into his world with his first release of 2024. The soundscape of “Ananya Bharat” is characterised by rousing beats, traditional horn parts and lush chorals that rally beautifully around Gupta's heartfelt vocals.

About ‘Ananya Bharat', says Sunil Gupta

“This project is very close to my heart because I feel as citizens, we have a lot to contribute toward our nation's rapid growth. We're a country of bright, innovative minds and I hope this song helps in bringing us all together.”

With this sweeping offering, Sunil Gupta spotlights a multicultural and multifaceted country transforming the world. His latest music release is binding people across India as it imparts the spirit of hope, peace and harmony. “Ananya Bharat” is Sunil Gupta's ode to a nation advancing rapidly while carving a unique and compelling identity on the global stage. Through this song, Sunil Gupta continues his musical journey and reignites the dreams of our country's forefathers.

