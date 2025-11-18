Republic of Nature Launches on ECR, Introducing India to its First Man Made Beach Community

NewsVoir

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], November 18: Chennai's East Coast Road has been quietly evolving into one of India's most distinctive residential corridors. This transformation entered a new chapter with the launch of Republic of Nature, a 32-acre micronation by GT Bharathi Urban Developers Pvt. Ltd. (GTB) that brings India its first man made beach inside a residential community. The project marks a significant shift in how luxury, nature and lifestyle are being imagined for the next decade.

Republic of Nature is envisioned as a low density, car free community where natural systems are restored and everyday living is shaped by the landscape. GTB is reviving four natural ponds, creating a bioswale, and protecting more than six acres of native vegetation. These ecological layers form the foundation on which the residential, hospitality and lifestyle experiences are built.

At the heart of the project is a 3.5-acre man-made beach and lagoon. Globally, such lagoon ecosystems have become signatures of the world's most progressive luxury destinations. For Chennai, it introduces a new typology of residential living that blends coastal leisure with the stability of structured community planning.

Adding a second dimension to the development, GTB has partnered with The Indian Hotels Company Limited, the custodian of the Taj brand and one of the most respected names in global hospitality. The partnership will bring a 120 key IHCL SeleQtions hotel to Republic of Nature. The hotel is envisioned as a calm retreat for wellness focused travellers and a new weekend destination for the city's residents.

Speaking about the project, Bharat Doshi, Chairman of GTB, said, "Republic of Nature brings together ideas that have never been attempted in Chennai. A man-made beach, an IHCL SeleQtions hotel and an upcoming internationally renowned branded residence are all part of our long-term plan. Every decision is guided by our belief that luxury should be low density, meaningful and linked to the landscape."

Arun Bharathi, Managing Director of GTB, added, "Our objective was to create a place where time slows down. We wanted to combine the energy of the sea with the calm of green cover and the privacy of a gated luxury environment. The result is a micronation that offers fully managed residences, where homeowners can choose support for rental, resale, housekeeping, food and beverage and other services that make living here effortless."

Republic of Nature will be developed in multiple phases and includes premium apartments, villaments and villas. The masterplan has been designed as a long-term community that balances private living with shared experiences. The overall development value is expected to reach Rs 2500 crores across four phases over a five-year period.

For Chennai, the launch of Republic of Nature signals the arrival of a new format of luxury real estate. It reflects the city's increasing appetite for global quality living, hospitality integrated development and nature led design. It also reinforces ECR's position as one of the country's most promising lifestyle destinations.

GT Bharathi Urban Developers Pvt. Ltd. (GTB) is a Chennai based real estate development company known for its commitment to design, sustainability and long-term community building. The company has delivered residential, senior living and plotted developments across Tamil Nadu and continues to focus on responsible luxury and contemporary urban living.

