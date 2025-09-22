ReraProperty.com Named “Best Online Sales Platform of the Year” at Pride of Real Estate Awards 2025

Nagpur (Maharashtra) [India], September 22: In a year when India's property market is witnessing rapid digital transformation, ReraProperty.com has emerged as a frontrunner by winning the coveted title of “Best Online Sales Platform of the Year” at the Pride of Real Estate Awards 2025.

The national event, hosted by the National Real Estate Development Council (NAREDCO), brought together leading digital real estate platforms from 36 cities across India, making the recognition a landmark moment for a platform that began its journey in Nagpur.

A Defining Moment for Digital Real Estate

The awards night, held in Nagpur, was a grand celebration of the real estate industry. The presence of top dignitaries including Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, and several Union Ministers added weight to the occasion.

One of the evening's most symbolic moments came when industry veteran Dr. Niranjan Hiranandani personally presented the award to the ReraProperty.com leadership team. Hiranandani, long considered a stalwart of Indian real estate, praised the platform for promoting transparency and accountability in an industry often criticized for its opacity.

The ceremony itself reflected the sector's growing glamour, with Aman Verma anchoring the evening, Sana Suri bringing her social media charm, singer Shreyas Puranik performing live, and Bollywood actress Zareen Khan gracing the stage as guest of honor.

Industry Recognition for Transparency

For years, real estate buyers in India have faced challenges unverified listings, hidden costs, and delayed projects. ReraProperty.com has positioned itself differently by focusing on RERA-registered projects, free access for buyers, and a system built on verification and trust.

Kunal Padole, President of NAREDCO, described the platform as “a transformative force in digital real estate,” while Chairman Ghanshyam Dhokne added that it is “redefining the way India invests in property with safe, verified solutions.”

The award, they noted, was not just recognition of digital efficiency but also of commitment to consumer trust, a factor that many believe will define the next chapter of India's property market.

Voices from ReraProperty.com Leadership

Accepting the award, Director Kishor Chopde called it “a recognition of both hard work and vision.” He emphasized that the team's mission is to create stress-free, transparent property transactions, a goal that has been central to the platform since its inception.

“This recognition is the result of our team's dedication and hard work,” Chopde said. “Our vision is to make real estate transactions completely transparent and stress-free for every buyer and developer. This award inspires us to take bigger steps in the industry.”

CEO Hunny Khattar echoed this sentiment, framing the win not just as an achievement but as an ongoing responsibility.

“For us, this award is not just recognition, but a responsibility,” Khattar remarked. “Competing with platforms from 36 cities and emerging as the winner proves that transparency always wins. We remain committed to empowering buyers with verified, trustworthy property options absolutely free of cost.”

Other members of the leadership Director Atul Maule, Vice President Praveen Shakargayan, and Technical Consultant Sandeep Devdhar were also present, marking the moment as one of collective pride.

From Nagpur to National Ambitions

The win at the Pride of Real Estate Awards 2025 comes at a pivotal time for ReraProperty.com. Having built credibility in Nagpur, the platform is now preparing for a phased expansion. The first step will be a Vidarbha-wide launch, followed by plans for pan-India operations.

Chopde noted that the move was driven not just by corporate ambition but by public demand. “We began with a vision to serve buyers in Nagpur with a secure real estate ecosystem. Today, the trust we've earned has created a public demand for expansion. Our next step is Vidarbha, and then nationwide.”

Khattar reinforced the idea that the growth story belongs as much to the users as to the company itself. “The journey from a city-level platform to a national demand shows that Indian buyers are ready for change,” he said. “We are proud that ReraProperty.com is leading this movement towards trust, safety, and digital innovation in real estate all while staying 100% free for buyers.”

A Platform Shaped by Regulation and Reform

The very name ReraProperty.com reflects its core philosophy. Born in the aftermath of the Real Estate (Regulation and Development) Act (RERA), the platform has aligned itself with the law's intent: safeguarding buyers against fraud and promoting accountability among developers.

By insisting on RERA registration for all listings, the platform ensures that buyers are not misled by unverified projects. This has been particularly significant in Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities, where awareness of consumer rights often lags behind.

Experts believe that this positioning is what gave the platform an edge at the awards. In an industry where flashy marketing often overshadows due diligence, ReraProperty.com's commitment to verified transparency struck a chord with both regulators and buyers.

Looking Forward

As the platform expands beyond Nagpur, it faces both opportunities and challenges. India's digital property space is crowded, with established portals already commanding large user bases. However, ReraProperty.com's differentiator lies in its buyer-first approach and the fact that it is completely free to use, unlike many platforms that charge subscription fees or commissions.

If the response from the Pride of Real Estate Awards is any indication, the company's emphasis on trust and transparency may well resonate nationally.

For now, the team takes pride in its recognition as the Best Online Sales Platform of the Year, a title that reflects not only innovation but also the changing expectations of Indian buyers.

About ReraProperty.com

Headquartered in Nagpur, ReraProperty.com has quickly established itself as a trusted digital marketplace for RERA-registered real estate projects. By providing buyers with free access to verified listings, and developers with a transparent sales platform, it has created a model that aligns industry growth with consumer protection.

As it prepares for its Vidarbha launch and eventual nationwide expansion, the platform's leadership believes that this is only the beginning of its mission to reshape Indian real estate into an ecosystem built on trust, safety, and accountability.

