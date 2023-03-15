Reseal bestows Maharashtra Udyog Ratna Puraskar 2023

Nashik (Maharashtra) [India], March 15 (/PNN): The Reseal Market Research and Film Company (www.reseal.in ), which has a presence in research, branding, media, and films, bestowed the Maharashtra Udyog Ratna Puraskar 2023 on individuals and orgsations at a grand event in Nashik on March 3.

The coveted Maharashtra Udyog Ratna Puraskar awards are aimed at recognising the efforts of individuals and orgsations who have made an immense contribution to the fields of business, industry, education, real estate, tourism, financial services, fashion, electronics, agriculture, banking, IT, foods, healthcare, and more in Maharashtra.

The awards were conferred at a glittering ceremony at The Grand Ball Room in Nashik in the presence of Chief Guest and MLA Smt Shweta Tai Mahale Patil, popular film and TV actor Prarthana Behere, and Reseal.in Founder & CEO Sudhir Pathade. Bharat ATM Founder Ram Shriram. The dignitaries congratulated the award winners and urged them to continue to play their role in the country's growth.

The winning categories and winners of Maharashtra Udyog Ratna Puraskar 2023 include:

-Most Popular Real Estate Consultant In Mumbai - Palvi's Erection Pvt.Ltd

-One Of The Best Paper Plate Manufacturing Company In Mumbai - Swamipam Papers Plates Pvt. Ltd

-One Of The Best Makeup Studio & Beauty Institute In Saswad - Classic Beauty Makeup Studio and Institute

-Excellence Contribution Towards Health & Wellness - Soul Roots

-One Of The Fastest Growing Food Franchise Brand In Maharashtra - City Samosa

-Most Popular Agricultural Product Supplier Company In Maharashtra - Greenfield Agrichem Industries Pvt. Ltd

-Most Leading Catering Services Provider Company In Mumbai - Shivam Poli Bhaji Kendra

-Best Social Activist Of The Year - Jeevan Jyoti Blood Centre

-One Of The Best Steel Supplier Company In Maharashtra - Gaikwad Steel Point

-Most Popular Cake Outlet In Khopoli - Ankii's Cake Studio

-Most Popular Makeup Artist In Ahmednagar - Diamond Beauty Saloon & Spa

-Excellence Contribution Towards Social Activity - Late.Shri.Mukeshbhai Patel Blood Center

-One Of The Best Tea Brand In Maharashtra - Tic Toc Chai

-One Of The Best Primary School In Nashik - Kohinoor Pre-School

-One Of The Best Makeup Artist In Navi Mumbai - Sona's Beauty Planet

-One Of The Best Paith Supplier Company In Pune - Tshk Wedding Saree

-One Of The Best Orgc Products & Beauty Product Supplier In Pune - Pure Nature By Dr Shiv

-One Of The Best Interior Designing Civil And Architect Coaching Institute In Nashik - Institute Of Intellectual Design(IID )

-Most Popular Flattened Rice Manufacturing Company In Pune - Badhekar Food's

-Most Popular Construction Company In Maharashtra - Mahalaxmi Construction

-Most Popular Bricks Machinery Manufacturing Company In Nashik - Possible Machineries

-Most Trusted Tourism Company In Mumbai - Royale Tourism

-One Of The Best Architect Designer & Consultant In Maharashtra - Subodh Chinchmalatpure Architect and Engineering Professional Consultancy

-One Of The Best Vadapav Franchise Provider In Aurangabad - Puneri Vadapav

-Most Trusted Mindset & Financial Coach In Maharashtra - Bigrow Success Education Pvt Ltd

-Youngest Entrepreneur Of The Year In Export - Ace Exim

-One Of The Best Building Developers In Pune - Choudhari Buildtech Construction Co.

-One Of The Best Financial Consultant In Amravati - Sahayog Enterprises

-Most Popular Cake Outlet In Nashik - Cymbrella's The Bake Town

-Most Popular Jewellery Shop In Pune - The Prasad Bhamburdekar Jewellers

-Best Photographer Of The Year - Dream Click Creation Photography

-Most Popular Mobile Outlet & Accessories Provider In Shrirampur - Akshay Mobile Shoppee

-Most Popular Tractor Service Provider In Ahmednagar - Gurukrupa Mahindra Tractor Service Center

-One Of The Best Construction Company In Maharashtra - S.S Ekbote construction

-Most Popular Spices Manufacturing Company In Pune - Yogesh Food Product

-One Of The Best Architecture & Interior Designer Company In Maharashtra - VJ Design & Constructions

-One Of The Best Non-Veg Restaurant In Maharashtra - Hotel Rautwada

-One Of The Best Financial Services Provider Company In Ahmednagar - Shivdhan Urban Nidhi Ltd

-One Of The Best Electrical Material Manufacturer Company Of The Year - Techno Power

-Most Popular Interior Desginer Company In Pune - Vastu Creators

-One Of The Best Stock Market Education & Training Institute In Mumbai - Varsampat Enterprises & Capital

-One Of The Best Multi - Speciality Hospital In Nanded - Renukai Critical Care Centre& Multi Specility Hospital

-Most Trusted Construction Company In Ambajogai - Surana builders & developers

-One Of The Best Innovative Import & Export Company In Maharashtra - Bianms Global Pvt.Ltd

-Youngest Entrepreneur Of The Year - Patil Construction & Labour Contract

-One Of The Best Agricultural Development & Maintenance & Agricultural Product Supplier Company In Maharashtra - Resa Agrotech Pvt Ltd

-One Of The Best Interior Solution & Modular Kitchen Services Provider Company In Thane - Kingcraft Interio

-One Of The Best Event Managemant Company In Maharashtra - PM Events

-Most Popular Artificial Product & Festival Product Manufacturer & Supplier In Maharashtra - Saanvi Royal Decorations

-One Of The Best Nutrition Coach Of The Year - Maheshwari Jambhale

-One Of The Best Men's Clothing Manufacturer & Trader In Maharashtra - Dream World Manufacturer

-Most Trusted Pharmaceutical Company Of The Year - Aquadry Pharma Pvt. Ltd

-Best Youngest Interior Designer In Pune - Dreams Creator

-One Of The Best Employee Transportation Services Provider Company In Pune - Shripad Multiproduct LLP

-One Of The Best Architect Designer In Nashik - Swami Associates

-One Of The Best Agricultural Equipment Manufacturing Company In Maharashtra - Krishna Engineering Works

-Most Popular Multiple Business Venture In Kolhapur - Balaji Udyog Samuha

-Most Popular Construction Company In Sangli - Mpat Construction & Developers

-One Of The Best Makeup Artist In Pune - Beauty Box

-One Of The Best Plywood Supply And Manufacturing Company In Indapur - Dombale Plywood & Hardware

-One Of The Best Electronic Showroom In Beed - Mauli Mobiles & Electronics

-One Of The Best Catering Services Provider In Nashik - Morya Caterers

-Most Popular Clothes Design Work Studio In Pachora - Shree Swami Samarth Enterprises

-One Of The Best Ghee & Spices Brand In Pune - Bhavar Foods

-Most Popular Roadline Services Provider Company In Maharashtra - Bhairavanath Roadline

-Best Elevator Material Manufacturing & Supplier Company In Maharashtra - Saya Enterprises

-Most Popular Catering Services Provider In Nashik - Dongare Catering

-One Of The Best Tractor Sales & Services Showroom & Tractor Trolly Manufacturer In Vaijapur - Shriram Tractor Agency

-Most Popular Multiple Business Venture In Pune - Vignaharta Udyog Samuha

-One Of The Best Multitasking Business Personality Of The Year - Jijai Enterprises

-Most Trusted Astrologer, Reiki Grandmaster & Tarot Card Reader In Nagpur - Astroworld

-One Of The Best Ayurvedic Product Manufacturer Company In Nanded - Chaitanya Naturals

-Best Customized Clothing Brand In Pune - Royal Shivshahi Clothing Brand

-The Best Quality Tea Brand In Maharashtra - Pandhari Amruttulya

-Most Popular Maharashtriyan Nath Manufacturing Brand Of The Year - Nathicha Nakhara

-One Of The Best Fashion Desginer Of The Year - Mahima Fashion

-Youngest Entrepreneur Of The Year - Jayesh communication

-Most Popular Electrical Contractor In Dhule - Mansvi Enterprises Dhule

-Most Popular Agro Product Supplier & Agro Consultant In Solapur - Prapti Agro &Traders

-Most Popular Construction & Real Estate Company In Maharashtra - Balaji constructions Group

-Most Trusted Solar Plant Installation & Services Provider Company In Maharashtra - SWARIT Enterprises

-Most Promising FMCG Products Manufacturing Company In Ahmednagar - Aapli Aaji Group of Businesses

-Most Popular Wire Nell Manufacturing Company In Pune - Veda Industries

-One Of The Best Vehicle Services Provider Company In Pune - Shivalay Self Drive Car & Bikes On Rent

-Most Outstanding Cake Product Manufacturer & Cake Studio In Pune - Shreya Cakes Studio

-Most Leading Electric Pressure Pumps Supplier And Distributer In Maharashtra - Ghotekar Enterprises

-Most Trusted Coaching Institute In Mumbai - Mangalmurti Classes

-Most Popular Food Industry In Ahmednagar - Brahmachaitanya Food Industries

-Most Popular Restaurant In Ahmednagar - Nisarga Raja Family Restaurant And Lodging

-Most Trusted Recharge Software & Utility Services Provider Company In Maharashtra - Trimurty Softech

-One Of The Best Beauty Salon In Pune - Queen's Paradise

-One Of The Best Placement Consultancy Services Provider Company In Nagpur - Place Assured Consultants Pvt. Ltd

-Most Popular Brand Anjali Gold( Lime Plaster) Manufacturing & Supplier In Maharashtra - Sanskar Industries

-One Of The Best Education Consultant In Nanded - Sachin Education Consultancy

-Most Popular Electrical Solutions Provider Company In Thane - GAYO ETech Electrical Solutions

-One Of The Best Orgc Agricultural Product Manufacturing Company In Maharashtra - G-Soil Agro India Private Limited

-Best Digital Marketing Strategy Provider In Maharashtra - Mascot Creations

-Most Popular Corporate Furniture Manufacturing Company In Maharashtra - V R Boiler Solution

-Most Popular Abacus Coaching & Brain Development Institute In Nanded - KB ABACUS

-Most Trusted E - Governance Document Consulting & Services Provider Company in Nashik - Common Service Centre

-One Of The Best Automobile Spare Parts Dealer in Maharashtra - Om Sai Udyog Samuh

-One Of The Best Catering & Event Management Services Provider In Aurangabad - Shahenaz Catering & Events Pvt Ltd

-One Of The Best Agriculture Consultant Company In Maharashtra - Finix Crop Care Pvt.Ltd

-Most Popular Food Processing Machine Manufacturing Company In Satara - Techno Tronics

-Most Popular Packaging Solutions Services Provider Company In Pune - SSIC - YOUR PACKAGING PARTNER

-One Of The Best Clothing Manufacturing Company In Maharashtra - Harish Garment

-Most Innovative Milking Machine Manufacturer Company In Ahmednagar - Pravara Mai Agro Multiservices

-Most Popular Car Purchase And Sale Mall In Pune - Sai Travels Sale And Purchases

-Best Innovation In Laundry Services Of The Year - Brightnok Pvt Ltd

-Most Popular Dairy Machine Manufacturer In Maharashtra - Fill Pack Technology

-One Of The Best Advertisement Agency In Pune - MIMACO(Mix Marketing Company)

-Most Leading Business Consultant In Maharashtra - AS Business Consulting

-Most Popular Civil Engineer & Construction Company In Latur - Mirza Civil Engineer & Associates

-Most Leading Infrastructure & Construction Company In Maharashtra - Nitee Infrastructure & Engineers Pvt Ltd

-Most Popular NGO In Rajasthan - Parivartan Sewa Sansthan

-Business Personality Of The Year - Armor Metal Industries

-Fastest Growing Share Market Institute In Maharashtra - Tradepro's Trading Academy

-One Of The Best Restaurant & Lodging In Niphad - Hotel 7/12 Restaurant & Lodging

-Most Popular Furniture Manufacturer & Retailer Company In Maharashtra - Pranjali Furniture & Electronic The Group Of Business

-Most Promising Beauty Studio & Training Center In Maharashtra - Image Beauty Parlour and training center

-Best Start-Up Leader Of Maharashtra - Bigrow Success Education Pvt.Ltd

-One Of The Best Naturotherapist In Ahmednagar - Sai Horizon Food Managment Private Limited

-Most Outstanding Orgc Fertiliser & Pesticides Manufacturer Company In Maharashtra - Ankita Agri Science

This story is provided by PNN. will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (/PNN)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor