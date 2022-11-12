Reseal confers Maharashtra Business Awards at Nashik

Nashik (Maharashtra) [India], November 12: The Reseal Market Research and Film Company – reseal.in (https://www.reseal.in/), which has a presence in research, branding, media, and films, bestowed the Maharashtra Business Awards 2022 in 3 sessions at a glittering ceremony in Nashik on November 6 and 7.

The prestigious Maharashtra Business Awards are aimed at recognising the efforts of individuals who have made an immense contribution to the fields of business, industry, real estate, finance, fashion, agriculture, banking, IT, foods, Healthcare, Retail and more, and celebrating their success.

In the morning session, 65 persons and businesses were felicitated with the awards at the hands of chief guest and noted actress Sonalee Kulkarni in the presence of Reseal.in CEO and Founder Sudhir Pathade. The awards were sponsored by Bhagyam.org a Numerology Brand in India provider of a range of numerology services including prosperity planner, daily numeroscope, personality decoder, etc.

The winning categories and winners of Maharashtra Business Awards 2022 include:

Most Outstanding Electronic & Furniture Show Room In Latur – Siddeshwar Enterprises & Furniture

2. One of the Best Makeup Artist In Nashik – Pooja Ingale

3. One of the Best Electrical Contractor In Maharashtra – Veera Engineer & Contractors

4. Most Popular Tours & Travels Company In Mumbai – Happy Holidays

5. Best Car Cleaning Solution Provider In Nashik – Abhang Enterprises (Auto Herb)

6. One Of The Best IT Training Institute In Maharashtra – Floating Minds Infotech

7. Most Leading Dairy Product Brand In Maharashtra – Satral Dairy

8. One of the Best Core Banking Software Solution Provider Company In Maharashtra- Visual Infosystems Pvt Ltd

9. Most Outstanding Makeup Artist & Photographer In Pune – Swapnil G. Lawande

10. One Of The Leading Business Personality In Maharashtra – Vishal Kawarkhe

11. Youngest Makeup Artist & Beauty Academy In Maharashtra – Manisha Wankhede

12. Best Construction Company In Sinner – Yashraj Construction

13. Most Trusted Share Market Institute In Maharashtra – Compounding Mentor

14. Most Leading Construction Company In Nashik – Jadhav Sankul Group

15. Most Popular Bhel Brand In Nashik – Kalika Bhel

16. Best Digital Marketer & Business Coach In Maharashtra – Iconik Marathi

17. Youngest Entrepreneur Of The Year – Aniket Bhange

18. Most Popular Super Market In Kolhapur – Warana Super Market

19. Best Innovation In Food Business – RD Family Pan Shop

20. Best Mesh Cattle Food Manufactures In Ahmednagar – GDS Agrotech Solution Pvt Ltd

21. One Of The Best Packing Material Manufacturing & Supplier In Maharashtra – Krupa Containers Pvt Ltd

22. Most Popular Tours & Travels Solution Provider Company In Nandurbar – My Tours Plan

23. Most Outstanding Makeup Academy In Pimpalgaon – Isha Beauty Salon & Academy

24. Most Popular Social Activist In Nashik – Kailas Jadhav

25. Most Leading Drip Irrigation Solution Provider In Maharashtra – Dynanesh Drip Irrigation

26. One Of The Best Commercial Interior Designer Of Maharashtra – Elegant Interior

27. Most Leading Business Person In Sangamner – Hrishikesh Pokharkar Pvt. Ltd

28. One Of The Best CBSC School In Nashik – Global International School

29. One Of The Best Financial Services Provider In Aurangabad – Growmad Nidhi Pvt ltd

30. Most Popular Restaurent In Dhule – HOTEL KRISHNAI

31. One Of The Best Aquarium & Pet Shop In Nashik – Varun Aquarium & Pet Shop

32. Most Popular Makeup Artist In Dhule – Glamour Makeover

33. Most Popular Builder & Developers In Shrirampur – Rahul Padangale

34. One Of The Best Makeup Artist In Malegaon – Babita Yuvraj Bagul

35. Most Innovative Leather Product Manufacturing Company In Maharashtra – Lrc Leather Pvt Ltd

36. Photographer Of The Year – Ankush Sarvsane

37. Excellence In Health And Wellness – Shree Samarth Clinic

38. One Of The Best Architect Designer In Nashik – Kapil Thakkar & Associates

39. One Of The Best Coaching Institute In Mumbai – Acess Educational Centre

40. Most Popular Beauty Parlour In Jalgaon – Dreams Beauty Parlour

41. Most Leading Mobile Security Application Of The Year – Dsre Angel

42. Most Promising Financial Services Provider Company In Jalgaon – I Need Fin-Essential Services

43. The Best Spine Care & Paralysis Specialist Doctor In Jalna – Dr. Devidas Pawar

44. Most Promising Multi-Speciality Hospital In Pune – Prashant Chavan

45. Maharashtra’s Leading Company for Engineering Consultants & Innovative Solutions – Global Quality Service

46.One Of The Leading Financial Consultant Provider Company In Maharashtra – FIPL Consultant Pvt. Ltd

47. Most Popular Fruits Supplier Company In Maharashtra – Jamir Fruits Supplier

48 . Leading Business Venture Of The Year – Swarajya Group Of Business

49. Maharashtra’s Most Popular Ayurvedic Doctor – Dhanvantri Ayurveda Hospital & Panchakarma Centre

50. Most Creative Interior Designer Company In Maharashtra – Rudraa Architecture

51. One Of The Best Sharemarket Trader & Training Provider In Nashik – Marathi Sharemarket Guru

52. Most Trusted Coaching Institute In Maharashtra – SRK Tutorials

53. One Of The Best Construction & Interior Design Company In Aurangabad – Vastu Group Of Construction & Interiors

54. One Of The Best Disposable Product Machine Manufacturing Company In Aurangabad – Vardhaman Enterprises

55. Most Leading Street Food Franchies Provider In Maharashtra – Dhumakul Vadapav

56. One Of The Best Multi-Tasking Business Personality Of The Year – Harshal Dilip Sikhwal

57. The Best Hospitality Services Provider In Goa – Yakshini Hospitality

58. Most Popular Logistic & Transport Company In Maharashtra – Snow Ex Logistics Pvt Ltd

59. Most Popular Beauty Salon In Jalna – Varsha Beauty Parlour

60. Nashik’s Leading Unisex Salon – Hair Planet Unisex Salon

61. One Of The Best Unisex Salon In Nashik – Baron Salon

62. Mumbai’s Leading Beauty Academy Of The Year – Salon Skill Academy of Beauty

63. Most Leading Rcc Pipes & Tanks Manufacturer & Supplier In Maharashtra – Aditya Cement Pipes Company

64. Most Trusted Financial Services Provider In Maharashtra – Radha Nagari Urban Foundation

65. One Of The Best Makeup Artist In Jalgaon – Jyoti Bhokre

