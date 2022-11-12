Reseal confers Maharashtra Business Awards at Nashik
Nashik (Maharashtra) [India], November 12: The Reseal Market Research and Film Company – reseal.in (https://www.reseal.in/), which has a presence in research, branding, media, and films, bestowed the Maharashtra Business Awards 2022 in 3 sessions at a glittering ceremony in Nashik on November 6 and 7.
The prestigious Maharashtra Business Awards are aimed at recognising the efforts of individuals who have made an immense contribution to the fields of business, industry, real estate, finance, fashion, agriculture, banking, IT, foods, Healthcare, Retail and more, and celebrating their success.
In the morning session, 65 persons and businesses were felicitated with the awards at the hands of chief guest and noted actress Sonalee Kulkarni in the presence of Reseal.in CEO and Founder Sudhir Pathade. The awards were sponsored by Bhagyam.org a Numerology Brand in India provider of a range of numerology services including prosperity planner, daily numeroscope, personality decoder, etc.
The winning categories and winners of Maharashtra Business Awards 2022 include:
- Most Outstanding Electronic & Furniture Show Room In Latur – Siddeshwar Enterprises & Furniture
2. One of the Best Makeup Artist In Nashik – Pooja Ingale
3. One of the Best Electrical Contractor In Maharashtra – Veera Engineer & Contractors
4. Most Popular Tours & Travels Company In Mumbai – Happy Holidays
5. Best Car Cleaning Solution Provider In Nashik – Abhang Enterprises (Auto Herb)
6. One Of The Best IT Training Institute In Maharashtra – Floating Minds Infotech
7. Most Leading Dairy Product Brand In Maharashtra – Satral Dairy
8. One of the Best Core Banking Software Solution Provider Company In Maharashtra- Visual Infosystems Pvt Ltd
9. Most Outstanding Makeup Artist & Photographer In Pune – Swapnil G. Lawande
10. One Of The Leading Business Personality In Maharashtra – Vishal Kawarkhe
11. Youngest Makeup Artist & Beauty Academy In Maharashtra – Manisha Wankhede
12. Best Construction Company In Sinner – Yashraj Construction
13. Most Trusted Share Market Institute In Maharashtra – Compounding Mentor
14. Most Leading Construction Company In Nashik – Jadhav Sankul Group
15. Most Popular Bhel Brand In Nashik – Kalika Bhel
16. Best Digital Marketer & Business Coach In Maharashtra – Iconik Marathi
17. Youngest Entrepreneur Of The Year – Aniket Bhange
18. Most Popular Super Market In Kolhapur – Warana Super Market
19. Best Innovation In Food Business – RD Family Pan Shop
20. Best Mesh Cattle Food Manufactures In Ahmednagar – GDS Agrotech Solution Pvt Ltd
21. One Of The Best Packing Material Manufacturing & Supplier In Maharashtra – Krupa Containers Pvt Ltd
22. Most Popular Tours & Travels Solution Provider Company In Nandurbar – My Tours Plan
23. Most Outstanding Makeup Academy In Pimpalgaon – Isha Beauty Salon & Academy
24. Most Popular Social Activist In Nashik – Kailas Jadhav
25. Most Leading Drip Irrigation Solution Provider In Maharashtra – Dynanesh Drip Irrigation
26. One Of The Best Commercial Interior Designer Of Maharashtra – Elegant Interior
27. Most Leading Business Person In Sangamner – Hrishikesh Pokharkar Pvt. Ltd
28. One Of The Best CBSC School In Nashik – Global International School
29. One Of The Best Financial Services Provider In Aurangabad – Growmad Nidhi Pvt ltd
30. Most Popular Restaurent In Dhule – HOTEL KRISHNAI
31. One Of The Best Aquarium & Pet Shop In Nashik – Varun Aquarium & Pet Shop
32. Most Popular Makeup Artist In Dhule – Glamour Makeover
33. Most Popular Builder & Developers In Shrirampur – Rahul Padangale
34. One Of The Best Makeup Artist In Malegaon – Babita Yuvraj Bagul
35. Most Innovative Leather Product Manufacturing Company In Maharashtra – Lrc Leather Pvt Ltd
36. Photographer Of The Year – Ankush Sarvsane
37. Excellence In Health And Wellness – Shree Samarth Clinic
38. One Of The Best Architect Designer In Nashik – Kapil Thakkar & Associates
39. One Of The Best Coaching Institute In Mumbai – Acess Educational Centre
40. Most Popular Beauty Parlour In Jalgaon – Dreams Beauty Parlour
41. Most Leading Mobile Security Application Of The Year – Dsre Angel
42. Most Promising Financial Services Provider Company In Jalgaon – I Need Fin-Essential Services
43. The Best Spine Care & Paralysis Specialist Doctor In Jalna – Dr. Devidas Pawar
44. Most Promising Multi-Speciality Hospital In Pune – Prashant Chavan
45. Maharashtra’s Leading Company for Engineering Consultants & Innovative Solutions – Global Quality Service
46.One Of The Leading Financial Consultant Provider Company In Maharashtra – FIPL Consultant Pvt. Ltd
47. Most Popular Fruits Supplier Company In Maharashtra – Jamir Fruits Supplier
48 . Leading Business Venture Of The Year – Swarajya Group Of Business
49. Maharashtra’s Most Popular Ayurvedic Doctor – Dhanvantri Ayurveda Hospital & Panchakarma Centre
50. Most Creative Interior Designer Company In Maharashtra – Rudraa Architecture
51. One Of The Best Sharemarket Trader & Training Provider In Nashik – Marathi Sharemarket Guru
52. Most Trusted Coaching Institute In Maharashtra – SRK Tutorials
53. One Of The Best Construction & Interior Design Company In Aurangabad – Vastu Group Of Construction & Interiors
54. One Of The Best Disposable Product Machine Manufacturing Company In Aurangabad – Vardhaman Enterprises
55. Most Leading Street Food Franchies Provider In Maharashtra – Dhumakul Vadapav
56. One Of The Best Multi-Tasking Business Personality Of The Year – Harshal Dilip Sikhwal
57. The Best Hospitality Services Provider In Goa – Yakshini Hospitality
58. Most Popular Logistic & Transport Company In Maharashtra – Snow Ex Logistics Pvt Ltd
59. Most Popular Beauty Salon In Jalna – Varsha Beauty Parlour
60. Nashik’s Leading Unisex Salon – Hair Planet Unisex Salon
61. One Of The Best Unisex Salon In Nashik – Baron Salon
62. Mumbai’s Leading Beauty Academy Of The Year – Salon Skill Academy of Beauty
63. Most Leading Rcc Pipes & Tanks Manufacturer & Supplier In Maharashtra – Aditya Cement Pipes Company
64. Most Trusted Financial Services Provider In Maharashtra – Radha Nagari Urban Foundation
65. One Of The Best Makeup Artist In Jalgaon – Jyoti Bhokre
