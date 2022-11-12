Reseal honours business leaders with Maharashtra Business Awards

Nashik (Maharashtra) [India], November 12: The Reseal Market Research and Film Company – reseal.in (https://www.reseal.in/), which has an extensive presence in research, branding, media, and films, honoured business leaders and organisations with the Maharashtra Business Awards 2022 in Nashik on Sunday, November 6 and Monday, November 7.

The much sought-after Maharashtra Business Awards are aimed at recognising the efforts of individuals who have made an immense contribution to the fields of business, industry, real estate, finance, fashion, agriculture, banking, IT, food, and more. It was an evening to remember for the award winners as they celebrated their success.

In the evening session, the prestigious awards were presented to the award winners by the chief guest and noted Bollywood and Marathi film actress Sonalee Kulkarni. Also present on occasion was Sudhir Pathade, the CEO and Founder of Reseal.in.

The awards were sponsored by Nashik-based Bhagyam.org, a provider of a range of astrology services, including prosperity planners, daily numeroscope, personality decoders, etc.

In all, 86 persons and businesses were felicitated with the awards. The winning categories and winners of Maharashtra Business Awards 2022 include:

Best Makeup Artist In Raigad – Yugandhara Amol Mhatre Most Popular Construction Company In Pune – Rachana Group Of Business Most Leading Rcc Pipes & Tanks Manufacturer And Supplier In Maharashtra – Aditya Cement Pipes Company Most Promising Real Estate & Construction Company In Pune – Avani Land Developers One Of The Best Share Market Trading Company In Nagpur – Vijay Insurance And Investment Most Promising Skin Treatment & Makeup Studio In Pune – Prajakta Pansare Most Leading Mechanical Services Provider In Raigad – J S Automotive Best Makeup Academy In Panvel – Anvesha Makeover Academy Best Makeup Artist & Academy In Thane – Achal Makeup Art And Academy Most Admirable Women In Aurangabad – Reena Waidande One Of The Best Tea Brand In Maharashtra – Chaha Mhanjech SUKOON The Leading Publication Company Of The Year – Unite Publication Most Popular Makeup Artist In Amravati – Vanshika Jawanjal One Of The Best Agricultural Product Manufacturer & Supplier In Solapur – BSM Group Of Company One Of The Best Real Estate Company In Pune – Dhawne Patil Hightech Farms Most Popular Cattle Feed Manufacturer & Supplier In Nashik – Radhakrushn Pashu Khady Industries Most Popular Edible Oil Manufacturer In Solapur – Gandharva Oil Industry (GMC Woodern Press Oil) One Of The Best Food Processing Company In Pune – Sai Horizon Food Management Pvt Ltd Most Outstanding Beautician In Kolhapur – Nayana Jangale Most Popular Educational Institute In Pune – Innovation Educational Foundation Most Popular Hair & Beauty Salon In Chalisgaon – Mrunal’s Hair & Beauty Salon Most Trusted Financial Services Provider In Maharashtra – Radha Nagari Urban Foundation Most Outstanding Bridal Makeup Artist Of The Year – Makeover By Simran One Of The Best Cosmetologist Aesthetic & Makeup Artist In Maharashtra – Monik’s Salon And Academy One Of The Best Beauty Salon In Dhule – Golden Glow Beauty Salon Most Leading Beauty Product Supplier In Nashik – Kumkum Makeup Studio Most Prominent & Trusted Software Company In Maharashtra – I Connectifly Software Technology Most Popular Nidhi Bank In Rahuri – Ganeshrao Ramesh Gopale One Of The Popular Group Of School In Pune – Adhira Group Of School Most Popular Soda Brand In Maharashtra – MPSC Soda Wala Most Popular Beauty Parlour In Solapur – Glam Look Most Popular Fashion Designer In Pune – Designer Tanu One Of The Best Beauty Spa And Salon In Nashik – Gorgeous Spa Salon One Of The Leading Tailors In Malegaon – Smart Choice Most Leading Paint Supplier In Sangola – Asian Colour Corner One Of The Best Cake Shop In Mumbai – Chocolate Cha Banglow Most Trusted Commercial Documentation Services Provider Company In Maharashtra – Nriway Company The Best Agree Business Manufacturer In Aurangabad – Shree Panchaavtar Agree Tech Most Popular Celebrity Makeup Artist In Pune – Priya Nile One Of The Best Paint Manufacturing Company In Aurangabad – RK Paint Industry Most Outstanding Makeup Artist In Nashik – Deepika Patil One Of The Best Financial Services Provider In Yavatmal – Mauli Urban Multicity Nidhi Ltd Most Popular Real Estate Agent In Nashik – Shubham Properties One Of The Best Multitasking Businessman Of The year – Rahul Gawali Most Popular Social Worker In Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar – Rahul Borole One Of The Best Management & Consultancy Services Provider Company In Mumbai – Prime Mnagement & Consultency Most Popular Meat Supplier In Pune – The Chicken Wala Most Popular Share Market Advisory & Training Institute In Maharashtra – Tanisha Share Market Academy Most Trusted Vegetable, Fruit Supplier & Distributor In Maharashtra – Engineer Bhajiwala Most Popular Bakery Product Supplier In Wardha – Bhuwneshwari Barsagade One Of The Best Financial Services Provider In Aurangabad – Prabhat Nagari Sahakari Patsanstha One Of The Best Packaging Industry In Nagpur – Aspoly Products Pvt Ltd One Of The Best Makeup Artist Of The Year – Shweta Kunjir One Of The Best Designer Boutique In Thane – Kimaya Collection The Best Quality Fruits & Vegetables Supplier In Maharashtra – Savta Fruits And Vegetables The Best Hand, Feet & Pet Casting Services Provider In Pune – Maylija Creation One Of The Best Cinematographer Of The Year – Mangesh Deshmane’s Photography One Of The Best Startup Company In Nanded – Go-Amrut Krishi Samvardhan One Of The Best Direct Selling Business In Pune – Bhivaji Shahaji Rakshe One Of The Best Facilities Management Services Provider Of The Year – Spick And Span Facility Services Most Promising Solar & Inverter Batteries & Security Solutions Provider In Buldhana – Nikhil Battries And Tradelink Most Popular Family Restaurant In Karad – Shravani Garden Family Hotel One Of The Best Water Purifier Solution Provider Company In Maharashtra – S K Water Engineering Most Leading Makeup Artist In Osmanabad – Kasturi Beauty Parlour Traning Center Most Trusted Tours & Travels Company In Ahmednagar – Arihant Tours & Travels Emerging Business Personlity In Maharashtra – Shivaji Sul Most Popular Agro Product Supplier Company In Latur – Shashwat Agro Industry Most Leading Web Development Company In Pune – We Develop For You Most Popular Tours & Travels Company In Pune – Namaste Tours And Travels Most Delicious Coffee In Maharashtra – Coffee Club Most Popular Home Interior Designer Company In Pune – Vallabh Interiors Most Trusted Milk Supplier In Maharashtra – Shri Sai Doodh Pvt. Ltd. Most Popular Beauty Parlour In Latur – Archana Kadam Most Popular Caterers & Event Planner In Mumbai & Palghar – Agrwal Caterers & Event Management Young Organic Manure Manufacturer & Supplier – Sumit Sandip Bafna Most Popular Cooking Classes In Maharashtra – Om Sai Cooking Classes One Of The Leading Business Coach Of The Year – Arnav Patil One Of The Best Spa Therapist In Mumbai – La Facelook Beauty Salon And Spa Best Makeup Artist Of The Year – Manisha Deshmukh Most Popular Makeup Artist In Pune – Sonali Jagtap One Of The Leading Agricultural Product Supplier In Sillod – Expert Kisan Agro Indsutries Pvt. Ltd Most Popular Vegitable Supplier Company In Nashik – Devnand Bangar Most Popular Educational Institute In Maharashtra – A.O.A Educational Institute Most Popular Clothing Stitching Outlet In Nashik – Chandini Tailors Excellence In Skin Aesthetic & Makeup Artist In Navi Mumbai – Shilpa Patil One Of The Best Beauty Care Clinic In Nashik – Revas Beauty Clinic

