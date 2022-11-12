Reseal honours business leaders with Maharashtra Business Awards

By PNN | Published: November 12, 2022 12:42 PM2022-11-12T12:42:06+5:302022-11-12T12:45:05+5:30

Nashik (Maharashtra) [India], November 12: The Reseal Market Research and Film Company – reseal.in ( https://www.reseal.in/ ), which has ...

Reseal honours business leaders with Maharashtra Business Awards | Reseal honours business leaders with Maharashtra Business Awards

Reseal honours business leaders with Maharashtra Business Awards

Google NewsNext

Nashik (Maharashtra) [India], November 12: The Reseal Market Research and Film Company – reseal.in (https://www.reseal.in/), which has an extensive presence in research, branding, media, and films, honoured business leaders and organisations with the Maharashtra Business Awards 2022 in Nashik on Sunday, November 6 and Monday, November 7.

The much sought-after Maharashtra Business Awards are aimed at recognising the efforts of individuals who have made an immense contribution to the fields of business, industry, real estate, finance, fashion, agriculture, banking, IT, food, and more. It was an evening to remember for the award winners as they celebrated their success.

In the evening session, the prestigious awards were presented to the award winners by the chief guest and noted Bollywood and Marathi film actress Sonalee Kulkarni. Also present on occasion was Sudhir Pathade, the CEO and Founder of Reseal.in.

The awards were sponsored by Nashik-based Bhagyam.org, a provider of a range of astrology services, including prosperity planners, daily numeroscope, personality decoders, etc.

In all, 86 persons and businesses were felicitated with the awards. The winning categories and winners of Maharashtra Business Awards 2022 include:

  1. Best Makeup Artist In Raigad – Yugandhara Amol Mhatre
  2. Most Popular Construction Company In Pune – Rachana Group Of Business
  3. Most Leading Rcc Pipes & Tanks Manufacturer And Supplier In Maharashtra – Aditya Cement Pipes Company
  4. Most Promising Real Estate & Construction Company In Pune – Avani Land Developers
  5. One Of The Best Share Market Trading Company In Nagpur – Vijay Insurance And Investment
  6. Most Promising Skin Treatment & Makeup Studio In Pune – Prajakta Pansare
  7. Most Leading Mechanical Services Provider In Raigad – J S Automotive
  8. Best Makeup Academy In Panvel – Anvesha Makeover Academy
  9. Best Makeup Artist & Academy In Thane – Achal Makeup Art And Academy
  10. Most Admirable Women In Aurangabad – Reena Waidande
  11. One Of The Best Tea Brand In Maharashtra – Chaha Mhanjech SUKOON
  12. The Leading Publication Company Of The Year – Unite Publication
  13. Most Popular Makeup Artist In Amravati – Vanshika Jawanjal
  14. One Of The Best Agricultural Product Manufacturer & Supplier In Solapur – BSM Group Of Company
  15. One Of The Best Real Estate Company In Pune – Dhawne Patil Hightech Farms
  16. Most Popular Cattle Feed Manufacturer & Supplier In Nashik – Radhakrushn Pashu Khady Industries
  17. Most Popular Edible Oil Manufacturer In Solapur – Gandharva Oil Industry (GMC Woodern Press Oil)
  18. One Of The Best Food Processing Company In Pune – Sai Horizon Food Management Pvt Ltd
  19. Most Outstanding Beautician In Kolhapur – Nayana Jangale
  20. Most Popular Educational Institute In Pune – Innovation Educational Foundation
  21. Most Popular Hair & Beauty Salon In Chalisgaon – Mrunal’s Hair & Beauty Salon
  22. Most Trusted Financial Services Provider In Maharashtra – Radha Nagari Urban Foundation
  23. Most Outstanding Bridal Makeup Artist Of The Year – Makeover By Simran
  24. One Of The Best Cosmetologist Aesthetic & Makeup Artist In Maharashtra – Monik’s Salon And Academy
  25. One Of The Best Beauty Salon In Dhule – Golden Glow Beauty Salon
  26. Most Leading Beauty Product Supplier In Nashik – Kumkum Makeup Studio
  27. Most Prominent & Trusted Software Company In Maharashtra – I Connectifly Software Technology
  28. Most Popular Nidhi Bank In Rahuri – Ganeshrao Ramesh Gopale
  29. One Of The Popular Group Of School In Pune – Adhira Group Of School
  30. Most Popular Soda Brand In Maharashtra – MPSC Soda Wala
  31. Most Popular Beauty Parlour In Solapur – Glam Look
  32. Most Popular Fashion Designer In Pune – Designer Tanu
  33. One Of The Best Beauty Spa And Salon In Nashik – Gorgeous Spa Salon
  34. One Of The Leading Tailors In Malegaon – Smart Choice
  35. Most Leading Paint Supplier In Sangola – Asian Colour Corner
  36. One Of The Best Cake Shop In Mumbai – Chocolate Cha Banglow
  37. Most Trusted Commercial Documentation Services Provider Company In Maharashtra – Nriway Company
  38. The Best Agree Business Manufacturer In Aurangabad – Shree Panchaavtar Agree Tech
  39. Most Popular Celebrity Makeup Artist In Pune – Priya Nile
  40. One Of The Best Paint Manufacturing Company In Aurangabad – RK Paint Industry
  41. Most Outstanding Makeup Artist In Nashik – Deepika Patil
  42. One Of The Best Financial Services Provider In Yavatmal – Mauli Urban Multicity Nidhi Ltd
  43. Most Popular Real Estate Agent In Nashik – Shubham Properties
  44. One Of The Best Multitasking Businessman Of The year – Rahul Gawali
  45. Most Popular Social Worker In Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar – Rahul Borole
  46. One Of The Best Management & Consultancy Services Provider Company In Mumbai – Prime Mnagement & Consultency
  47. Most Popular Meat Supplier In Pune – The Chicken Wala
  48. Most Popular Share Market Advisory & Training Institute In Maharashtra – Tanisha Share Market Academy
  49. Most Trusted Vegetable, Fruit Supplier & Distributor In Maharashtra – Engineer Bhajiwala
  50. Most Popular Bakery Product Supplier In Wardha – Bhuwneshwari Barsagade
  51. One Of The Best Financial Services Provider In Aurangabad – Prabhat Nagari Sahakari Patsanstha
  52. One Of The Best Packaging Industry In Nagpur – Aspoly Products Pvt Ltd
  53. One Of The Best Makeup Artist Of The Year – Shweta Kunjir
  54. One Of The Best Designer Boutique In Thane – Kimaya Collection
  55. The Best Quality Fruits & Vegetables Supplier In Maharashtra – Savta Fruits And Vegetables
  56. The Best Hand, Feet & Pet Casting Services Provider In Pune – Maylija Creation
  57. One Of The Best Cinematographer Of The Year – Mangesh Deshmane’s Photography
  58. One Of The Best Startup Company In Nanded – Go-Amrut Krishi Samvardhan
  59. One Of The Best Direct Selling Business In Pune – Bhivaji Shahaji Rakshe
  60. One Of The Best Facilities Management Services Provider Of The Year – Spick And Span Facility Services
  61. Most Promising Solar & Inverter Batteries & Security Solutions Provider In Buldhana – Nikhil Battries And Tradelink
  62. Most Popular Family Restaurant In Karad – Shravani Garden Family Hotel
  63. One Of The Best Water Purifier Solution Provider Company In Maharashtra – S K Water Engineering
  64. Most Leading Makeup Artist In Osmanabad – Kasturi Beauty Parlour Traning Center
  65. Most Trusted Tours & Travels Company In Ahmednagar – Arihant Tours & Travels
  66. Emerging Business Personlity In Maharashtra – Shivaji Sul
  67. Most Popular Agro Product Supplier Company In Latur – Shashwat Agro Industry
  68. Most Leading Web Development Company In Pune – We Develop For You
  69. Most Popular Tours & Travels Company In Pune – Namaste Tours And Travels
  70. Most Delicious Coffee In Maharashtra – Coffee Club
  71. Most Popular Home Interior Designer Company In Pune – Vallabh Interiors
  72. Most Trusted Milk Supplier In Maharashtra – Shri Sai Doodh Pvt. Ltd.
  73. Most Popular Beauty Parlour In Latur – Archana Kadam
  74. Most Popular Caterers & Event Planner In Mumbai & Palghar – Agrwal Caterers & Event Management
  75. Young Organic Manure Manufacturer & Supplier – Sumit Sandip Bafna
  76. Most Popular Cooking Classes In Maharashtra – Om Sai Cooking Classes
  77. One Of The Leading Business Coach Of The Year – Arnav Patil
  78. One Of The Best Spa Therapist In Mumbai – La Facelook Beauty Salon And Spa
  79. Best Makeup Artist Of The Year – Manisha Deshmukh
  80. Most Popular Makeup Artist In Pune – Sonali Jagtap
  81. One Of The Leading Agricultural Product Supplier In Sillod – Expert Kisan Agro Indsutries Pvt. Ltd
  82. Most Popular Vegitable Supplier Company In Nashik – Devnand Bangar
  83. Most Popular Educational Institute In Maharashtra – A.O.A Educational Institute
  84. Most Popular Clothing Stitching Outlet In Nashik – Chandini Tailors
  85. Excellence In Skin Aesthetic & Makeup Artist In Navi Mumbai – Shilpa Patil
  86. One Of The Best Beauty Care Clinic In Nashik – Revas Beauty Clinic

If you have any objection to this press release content, kindly contact pr.error.rectification@gmail.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 24 hours.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor

Open in app