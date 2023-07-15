Reseal honours top businesses with Maharashtra Business Icon Awards

Smt. Bharati Pravin Pawar – Union Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare.

Nashik (Maharashtra) [India], July 15: The Reseal Market Research and Film Company (https://www.reseal.in/), a leading organisation specialising in research, branding, media, and films, hosted the Maharashtra Business Icon Awards ceremony to recognise and honour exemplary businesses and individuals across various sectors.

The prestigious awards ceremony took place at Hotel Radisson Blu in Nashik on July 7. Distinguished guests and eminent personalities, including Bharati Pravin Pawar – Union Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare, actress and businesswoman Miss Tejaswini Pandit, and talented actress Moon Moon Dutta, graced the awards function.

Sudhir Pathade, Founder and CEO of Reseal, felicitated the Union Minister, and Ram Shriram, CEO of Mahagram Payments, felicitated the noted actresses.

The Maharashtra Business Icon Awards celebrated exceptional achievements in manufacturing, finance, production, infrastructure, entertainment, logistics, healthcare, education, technology, hospitality industries, agriculture, media, art, beauty & fashion, and more.

The grand event provided a platform for businesses to showcase their accomplishments. The dignitaries congratulated the award winners and called upon them to continue to contribute to the country’s growth.

“We extend our heartfelt congratulations to all the awardees for receiving the Maharashtra Business Icon Award. Their remarkable contribution to their respective industries is truly inspiring. Reseal is committed to supporting businesses in their journey towards brand excellence and positioning in an ever-evolving market landscape,” Mr Pathade said on the occasion.

The winning categories and winners of the Maharashtra Business Icon Awards include:

– Best Leading Startup Real Estate Company In Kolkata – Proedge Properties Pvt. Ltd.

-One Of The Best Elevators Manufacturer & Service Provider Company In Maharashtra – Manraj Automation Pvt. Ltd.

-Youngest Builder In Nashik – Krishna Builders And Developers (Krishna C. Kapile)

-One Of The Best Financial Service Provider In Solapur – Vithai Parivar Mahila Urban Co-Operative Credit Society

-Most Popular Fencing Material Manufacturer In Maharashtra- Chandra Power Fencing

-Most Leading Weight Loss & Fitness Club In Mumbai – Image Fitness Club

-One Of The Best Modular Stage Decoration Services Provider Company In Maharashtra – R S Pyrotechnic (Rutvik Takawane)

-One Of The Best Makeup Artist In Dapoli – Shine Beauty Lounge & Makeup Institute (Raheela Dalvi)

-Most Popular Hotel & Snacks Centre In Pune – Gauri Nagtilak

-One Of The Leading Solar Services Provider Company in Marathwada – Sadguru Solar

-One Of The Best Makeup Artist In Solapur – Akanksha Karhade

-Most Popular Makeup Artist In Maharashtra – Preet Patil Makeup Artistry, Lookup International Beauty School

-Most Trusted Educational Institute In Pune – Shilpa Ashwin Nisal

-One Of The Best Quality Spices & Papad Manufacturer In Maharashtra – Bhagwangir Shivgir Giri

-One Of The Leading Competative Exam Coaching Institute In Nashik – Motivation Academy (MPSC UPSC)

-Most Popular Foam & Mattresses Manufacturer & Supplier Company In Maharashtra – SS Foam Industries

-Most Promising Industrial Automation & Factory Relocation Service Provider In India – Global Shree Engineering Project Private Ltd.

-Most Trusted Legal Advisor Of The Year – Action Legis, Advocates & Legal Advisors (Adv. Kushal Varu Adv. Shubam S. Pednekar)

-One of The Best Coaching Institute In Maharashtra – Lakshya Siddhi Learning Center

-One Of The Best Astrologer In India- RAJYOG JYOTISH KARYALAY(Astro Mr. Ganesh Joshi Guruji)

-Best Business Idea Influencer Of The Year 2023- Manufacturer’s Guide Darshan Rajput

-One Of The Best Beauty Salon In Mumbai – Archie’s Parlour & Training Academy

-One Of The Best Makeup & Mehandi Artist In Mumbai – Shraddha Jawale

-Most Trending Unisex Salon In Maharashtra – Krushh Professional Salon

-Most Popular Photographer Of The Year – JP Studios (Prithviraaj Jachak)

-Most Popular Education Consultant In Maharashtra – Surbhi Admissions Process Guidance Center (Vishwajeet Vijaykumar Munde).

-Most Popular Unisex Salon In Pune – Rich Hair Studio & Rich Hair City Unisex Salon

-One Of The Best Flattened Rice Manufacturing Company In Jalgoan – Nikita Enterprises

-Most Trusted Stock Market Coaching Institute In Mumbai – Share Market chi Barakhadi

-One Of The Best Financial Services Provider Company In Maharashtra – Siddhantha Wealth Managers (Founder – Sharda Deepakraj Lala)

-One Of The Best Makeup Artist In Mumbai – Forever Beauty Salon and SK Makeup Academy (Sujata khade )

-Most Trusted Financial Services Provider In Nanded – Shrisai Investments

-Best Social Activist Of The Year – Tejas Mahadu Mete

-Most Popular Pure Veg Family Restaurant In Dharashiv – Hotel Niranjan Pure Veg

-Most Popular Auto Care & Spare Part Supplier In Pune – Jarande Auto Care & Spare Parts

-One Of The Leading Video Editor Of The Year – Abhijit Laxman Bhor

-One Of The Best Diagnostic Centre In Mumbai – Pooja Diagnostic Center

-Most Emerging Women Entrepreneurs In Maharashtra – Visek Industries Pvt Ltd

-Most Popular Makeup Artist In Kolhapur – Pushpa Bhosale Makeover

-Most Leading Nutraceuticals & Cosmetic Product Manufacturer In Pune – Sahyadri Nutraceuticals (Dr. Sanjiv Tanksale)

-One Of The Best Makeup Artist & Skin Aesthetics In Amravati – Priti Kale

-One Of The Leading Wealth Management & Finacial Services Provider Company In Maharashtra – Girisha Wealth Maker Pvt. Ltd.

-One Of The Best Wedding Photographer Of The Year – Ajit Ingale Photography

-One Of The Leading Multipal Business Venture In Maharashtra – Adinath Group Of Industries & Adinath Innovative Technologies Pvt Ltd.

-One Of The Best Nail & Makeup Academy In Maharashtra – Get Glamorous Academy

-One Of The Leading Industrial Specialty Polymers Manufacturing Company In Maharashtra – M/s. Divija Specialty Polymers

-Most Reliable Investment Services Provider Company In Maharashtra – Nilesh Zoting Capture Investment Services

-Most Leading Multitasking Business Personality In Sambhaji Nagar – Matoshri Babai Shetkari Utpadak Company/ Akash Sevabhavi Shikshanik Sanstha (Bablu Somnath Mangate)

-Most Promising Electronic Surveillance Services Provider Company In Maharashtra – Neha Deshmukh

-One Of The Best Paint Manufacturing Company In Pune – Zemax Paints (Rohit Goyal)

-One Of The Best Makeup Artist & Beauty Academy In Mumbai – Gorgeous Saloon & Academy

-Most Trusted Dentist & Dental Clinic In Navi Mumbai – Dr. Jyotsna’s Dentistree Clinic (Jyotsna Tupe)

-One Of The Leading Plant Supplier & Avocado Fruits Producer In Maharashtra – Nutreefarm Agricultural Company

-Maharashtra’s Best General Physician & Multispeciality Hospital – Sai Samarth Hospital(Rupesh Wadgaonkar)

-Most Trusted Industrial Gear Box Manufacturer Company In Satara – Sumiko Enterprises

-One Of The Leading Milk Processing Plant Machinery Manufacturing Company In Maharashtra – Varadraj Industries

-One Of The Leading Competative Coaching & Defence Training Institute In Maharashtra – Veer Bhagatsingh Career Academy

-Most Leading Multiple Business Venture Of The Year – 12 Designs (Nitin Deulkar)

-Most Trusted Web Designer Company In Mahrashtra – Rahul Salve (Blogging Course In Marathi)

-Best Digital Marketing Training Institute In Maharashtra – DGmark Solutions

-Most Demanding CCTV ,UPS, Electrical Consultancy Solutions Provider Company in Maharashtra – Rudra Innotec

-Most Leading Brain Educational School in Amravati – Akhilesh Baitule

-Most Emerging Social Activist In Educational Field – Shaikh Imran Nijam (Founder & Director – SKS Coaching Classes & Help One Foundation)

-One Of The Leading Abacus Coaching Institute In Maharashtra – Arya Abacus And Vedic Maths Association

-One Of The Best Maths Coaching Institute in Maharashtra – Joshi’s Math’s Classes

-Most Trusted Builders And Developer in Nagpur – Saidham Builders And Developers (Director Amol Wairale)

-Best Wedding Film Maker In Maharashtra – Glamour Wedding Flimmaker

-Most Popular Vastu Consultant In Maharashtra – Dipak Jadhav

-Most Popular Designing , Printing & Packaging Service Provider In Maharashtra – Sagar Mhaskar

-One Of The Best Online & Offline Programming Coaching Institute In Maharahstra – Kedarnath Kabra (Data Planet)

-One Of The Best Earth Moving Machinery Spare Parts Supplier Company In Maharashtra – Kayra JCB World

-One Of The Leading Organic Agricultural Product Manufacturer Brand In Maharashtra – Dr. Hemant Band (Liiightgreen Earth Agrisolution Marketing Pvt. Ltd.)

-Most Popular Coffee Cafe Franchises Provider In Maharashtra – Coffee Toffee

-Most Leading Builders and Construction company in Amravati – Shiv Builder Developers & Properties (Prajval Bhamodkar)

-Most Outstanding Multitasking Business Personality In Maharashtra – Sanjay Yangare

-Most Emerging Business Personality In Mumbai – Akshay Sutar

-Most Outstanding Film & Performing Arts , Acting Coaching Institute In Maharashtra – Balgandharva Kala Academy

-One Of The Best Abacus Institute In Maharashtra – I – GENIUS ABACUS ACADEMY

-One Of The Best Photographer In Maharashtra – Mahesh Waghmare

-Excellent Contribution Towards Child Education & Child Brain Skill Development – Avinash A. Bartakke

-Most Promising Business Consultant Of The Year – Investbegin.com (Sanjam Singh )

-One Of The Leading Multitasking Business Person In Maharashtra – AB Group Of Services

If you have any objection to this press release content, kindly contact pr.error.rectification@gmail.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 24 hours.





Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor