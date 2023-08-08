Reseal.in hosts Maharashtra Udyog Bhushan Puraskar 2023 in Nashik

Actress and Businesswoman Prajakta Mali graced the Prestigious Award Show

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 8: Reseal Market Research and Film company, known for its extensive expertise in research, branding, media, and films, hosted the esteemed Maharashtra Udyog Bhushan Puraskar 2023 at Hotel Radisson Blu in Nashik on August 6, 2023.

The event acknowledged and honored the exceptional contributions made by individuals and businesses in various sectors, ranging from Education, Technology, Auto, Manufacturing, Hospitality Industries, Agriculture, Media, Art, Beauty & Fashion, and more.

The Maharashtra Udyog Bhushan Puraskar has earned a reputation as a coveted award, celebrating excellence and innovation across industries, while also encouraging growth and positive competition.

The grand award show was graced by the presence of the talented actress and visionary businesswoman, Prajakta Mali, who was present as the chief guest. Prajakta Mali’s remarkable journey in both the entertainment and business realms has made her an inspiring role model for many aspiring entrepreneurs.

Founder and CEO of Reseal.in, Mr. Sudhir Pathade, “We, at Reseal, believe that recognizing and appreciating exemplary efforts is vital for the growth and development of various industries. The Maharashtra Udyog Bhushan Puraskar 2023 aims to spotlight the achievements of individuals and organizations that have significantly contributed to the progress of their respective fields.”

The award ceremony witnessed the presentation of honors by Prajakta Mali and Mr. Sudhir Pathade himself, adding an aura of prestige to the occasion. Eminent personalities from Nashik, including industry leaders, entrepreneurs, and esteemed guests, graced the event, making it a remarkable gathering of distinguished personalities.

The Maharashtra Udyog Bhushan Puraskar 2023 not only acknowledges excellence but also serves as a platform for businesses to transform their ventures into influential brands. By recognizing and celebrating exceptional work, the awards inspire others to aim higher and achieve more significant milestones in their respective sectors.

-Best Social Activist Of The Year – Yehova Yire Foundation (Kumari Elija Ramesh Borkute)

-Most Popular Construction Company In Latur- Jaykant Gitte Builders And Devlopers

-One Of The Best Hair Wigs Replacement & Mens Parlour In Pune- Prince Hair Wigs & Prince Rohit Gent’s Parlour (Chakan)

-Excellence Contribution Towards Welth Management- Axon Insurance Brokers Pvt Ltd

-Most Trusted Pathology Laboratory & Diagnostic Centre In Mumbai – Shree Eon Diagnostics

-Best Motivational Speaker & Sales Trainer In Sambhaji Nagar-Mukund Bhausaheb Wakale

-One Of The Leading Tissue Paper Product Manufacturer Company In Mumbai – Prince Premium Tissue Paper

-Most Leading Fasteners Products Manufacturing Company In Ahmednagar- Saideep Fasteners

-Most Leading Unbreakable Products Manufacturing Industry In Maharashtra – Krivisha Industries

-One Of The Best Social Activist In Educational Field – Kishori’s Lakshya Academy (Mrs. Kishori Sanju Sawai)

-One Of The Leading Business Personality Of The Year – Sanket Bhalerao

-Most Leading Open Entrepreneurship Platform With Social Impact Of The Year – Aashadhi Ventures

-One Of The Best Unisex Salon In Mumbai – Pixie Art Unisex Salon (Vinod Kadam)

-Most Popular Makeup Artist & Hair Stylist In Mumbai – Be Stylish Salon & Academy

-Best Co-Operative Credit Society In Jalna – Janta Urban Co-Operative Credit Society Ltd

-One Of The Leading Financial Services Provider Company In Akola – Rajeshwari Finance

-Best Industrial Construction Company In Pune – Anand Yadav Construction

-Most Favourable Seasonal Snack Food Items Distributors Of The Year – Anagha Garah Udhyog

-One Of The Best Event Management Company In Maharashtra- Sanchi Events Management

-One Of The Leading Manufacturer Of High, Medium, Low Voltage Circuit Breakers Panel Component In Maharashtra – Pooja Industries

-One Of The Leading Catering Services Provider Company In Pune – Food Feast Pune

Multitasking Business Personality Of The Year- M.O.T.H.E.R Institute Of Learn & Earn (Devendra Kate)

-Most Trusted Milk Product Manufacturer & Supplier Company In Maharashtra – Sonakshi Milk Product Pvt Ltd

-One Of The Leading Domestic Tours Planner & Advisor In Maharashtra- Nikhil Services (Dr. Ankush Manohar Chute)

-One Of The Best Harvester Machine Spare Parts Supplier Company In Maharashtra – GP Business Trading Company

-One Of The Leading Edgeband Manufacturing Company in Maharashtra- Winext Polytech Private Limited (Vijaykumar Vasant Dhage)

-One Of The Best Beauty Salon & Academy In Dhule – Ruthai’s Beauty Salon & Academy

-Best Multispeciality Hospital In Pune – Eras Bharti Hospital

-Most Trusted Ayurvedic Product Brand In Satara – Suvarnadin Ayurveda

-Most Leading Multiple Business Venture & Distributor Of Skincare & Haircare Product Of The Year – Milifestyle Marketing Global Private Limited and Aarambh Multiventure

-Most Trusted Multiple Business Venture Of The Year- Laxmi Equipment & Engineering

-Best Water Treatment Component Manufacturing Company In Maharashtra – Dax Water Tech Industries Pvt Ltd

-Excellent Innovation In Food Industry – Ladachi Kulfi (R S Papal Group)

-Best Photographer Of The Year – Stories By Abhishek Rawool

-One Of The Leading Vermicompost Producer In Maharashtra – Somnath Bhaskar

-One Of The Leading Financial Services Provider In Aurangabad – Lok Adarsh Nagri Sahakari Patsanstha

-One Of The Leading Manufacturer Of Corrugated Box, Packaging Sheet, Corrugated Roll In Pune – Shree Sai Agro Packaging

-One Of The Leading Autobody & Fabrication Product Manufacturing Company In Pune- Sairaj Autobody & Fabrication (Abhishek Sawale)

-One Of The Leading Aggregate Supplier & Stone Crushers In Vidarbha- Lakhan Gawande LG Industries & Stone Crushers (Aggregate Supplier)

-One Of The Best Agricultural Product Supplier In Niphad- Balaji Krushi Seva Kendra.

-One Of The Best Coaching Institute In Pune – Saraswati Classes

Youngest Entreprenure Of The Year – Latai Agro Services (Mayur Vidhyadhar Nandekar)

-One Of The Leading Vastu Consultant In Mumbai – Dr. Raviraj Ahirrai Vastu Raviraj

-Redevelopment & Self Redevelopment Of Cooperative Housing societies In Maharashtra- Redevelopment Bazaar.com

-Most Promising Education Society In Jalna – Dnyanganga Public School Wadigodri

-One Of The Leading Real Estate & Construction Company In Pune – M/S- PATIL DUMBRE BUILDERS AND DEVELOPERS

-One Of The Best Makeup Artist In Nashik – Parinita Virendra Girase

-One Of The Best Builders & Developer In Nashik – Sarthak Builders And Developer

-Most Popular European Cake Outlet Provider In Maharashtra (Pune) – Oya Kekars

-Most Trusted Solar Services Provider Company In Nashik – Shree Radhe Enterprises

-Most Leading Primary School Of The Year – Era International School

-One Of The Best Commodity Trader Of Oil Seeds, Cotton & Pulses In Maharashtra – Thakur Commercial

-One Of The Best Jewellery Outlet In Ahmednagar – Mayur Jwellers

-Youngest Nail & Makeup Artist Of The Year – Get Glamorous Academy

-One Of The Finest Makeup Artist & Designer In Pune – Akshada Metangale

-One Of The Best Air Pollution Control System & Air Condition Products Manufacturer & Supplier Company In Pune – Breezeair Technology

-Most Trusted Holistic Wellness Transformation Coach Of The Year – Kosmi Advocacy

-One Of The Leading Manufacturer Of Fine Chemicals, PGR, Natural Flavor, API & Trader In Pesticide In Maharashtra – Vaidehi Organics

-One Of The Leading Investment & Insurance Services Provider Company In Maharashtra – Mr. Amit Sonar

-One Of The Best Bridal Embroidery Designer In Pune – Yuvirsh Aari Works and Classes (Tejashree Kokli)

-Best CBSE School In Pune – Unique International School (Dattatray Raosaheb Kobarne)

-One Of The Best Event Management Company In Wardha – Prashant Jaronde Event Management

-Most Trusted Urban Co-operative Credit Society In Maharashtra – माँ Jijau Pratishthan Matritirth Sindkhedraja

-Most Popular Super Market In Aurangabad – Devgiri Super Market

-Most Popular Makeup Artist In Jalgaon – Nikita Vispute

-One Of The Best Land Development & Construction Company In Nashik – A. S. Business Group

-One Of The Best Construction & Interior Designer In Jalgaon – Nirman Construction & Interiors (Kunal Sahebrao Khairnar)

-One Of The Best Imitation Jewellery Supplier In Pune – Mrs. Shital Ashish Bule

-One Of The Best Makeup Artist & Leading Beauty Studio & Hair Treatment Services Provider In Virar – Glimmer Gloss Salon & Make-up Studio

-One Of The Leading Metal Care Industry In Maharashtra – Metal Care Industries

-Most Leading Institutional Personality In Event Management – Dr. Karna Upadhyay

-One Of The Leading Manufacturer Of Sign Boards In Maharashtra – Anagha Enterprises

-One Of The Leading Construction Company In Amravati – Ashadeep Construction (Er. Dikshant Dipakrao Khandare)

-Multitasking Business Personality Of The Year – Guru Global kids Preschool

-Youngest Business Person In Maharashtra – Nilesh Ashok Chougule

-Most Trusted Financial Services Provider In Amravati – Settle One Property & Finance Services

-One Of The Leading Web Development & Digital Marketing Services Provider Company In Pune – Hridpro Solutions

-Best Financial Services Provider Company In Thane – Thane Janvikas Nagrik Sahakari Sanstha

-Most Popular Jewellery Shop In (Ausa) Latur – Mayur Vasantrao Mahamuni (Vyankatesh Jewellers Ausa)

-One Of The Best Ethnic Wear Product Supplier In Beed – Sarika Devidas Ghughe (Sanskruti Ethnic Wear)

-One Of The Best Hair Care Products Manufacturer In Pune – Sonalee Kedar Kulkarni

-One Of The Leading Construction Company In Maharashtra – Vatsalya Constrotech

-Most Trusted Building Material & Equipment Supplier In Pandharpur – Shashikant Narale (Shree Ganesh Agency)

-One Of The Best Building Material Supplier & Construction Company In Nashik – Aditya Hiraman Shejwal

-Most Promising Political Personality Of The Year – Prasad Kheluram Bhoir

-One Of The Best Natural Personal Care Brand & E-commerce Platform – Soapskart (Sumit Umarane)

-One Of The Best Misal Brand In Pune – Hotel Sanskruti Misal

-One Of The Best IT Services Provider Company In Maharashtra – Ozoneplus System Solutions Pvt Ltd .

-One Of The Leading Industrial Cleaning & House Keeping Services Provider Company In Maharashtra – Dinesh Rasal (Fine Solution Facility Managemeny Pvt. Ltd)

-Maharashtra’s Leading Robotics and AI Education Provider Company – PHN Technology Pvt. Ltd.

-One Of The Best Direct Selling Company In Maharashtra – DNSP HEALTHY PRODUCTS PVT LTD

-One Of The Best Restaurant & Catering Services Provider In Akola – Amol Vasudev Bhendarkar

One Of The Leading Industrial Solutions Provider Company In Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar – Innovative Industial Solutions

-One Of The Leading Veterinary Equipment Supplier In Jalgaon – Mhalsai Enterprises

-One Of The Leading Fly Ash Distributors & Supplier Company In Maharashtra – Kishore Gole (Prapti Enterprises)

-Best Paralysis Center In Nashik – Nashik Paralysis Centre

-Most Trusted DMLT & Paramedical Institute In Washim – Jay lakhma DMLT & paramedical College

-One Of The Leading Multiple Industrial Services Provider Company In Maharashtra – Profacil Industrial Services Pvt. Ltd.

-Best Bhel Brand In Maharashtra – Aasha Bhel

-One Of The Best Silver Product Distributor In Maharashtra – Sharvari Silver House

-Best Guest House Company In Maharashtra – Empyrean Stays

-One Of The Best Real Estate Channel Partner In Mumbai – Shree Nirmala Lifespaces (Akshay Bhosale)

-One Of The Leading Advertising & Self Branding Services Provider Company In Buldhana – Bramhastram ventures Pvt. Ltd.

-One Of The Best Incense Sticks Manufacturing Company In Pune – Devanshy Group Of Company Kalyanam Agarbatti

-Best Painting Artist Of The Year – R.C.ART CAMPAIGN

-One Of The Leading Special Purpose Machine & Robotics Machine Manufacturing Company In Maharashtra – RSDO Automation & Robotics Pvt. Ltd.

-Best Industrial Land & Industry Property Consultant In Maharashtra – Shree Dattaraj Properties (Dipak Vasant Lad)

