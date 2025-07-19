Reset Your Life with Yoga: Priyanka Goyal's New Book Offers a Healing Blueprint for Today's Lifestyle Disorders

VMPL

New Delhi [India], July 19: In a fast-moving, high-stress world, Reset Your Life with Yoga arrives as a much-needed guide to healing through ancient wisdom and modern practicality.

If you're waking up tired, battling brain fog, struggling with hormonal fluctuations, or just feeling out of sync, you're not alone. In her powerful new book, Reset Your Life with Yoga: A Practical Guide for Modern Lifestyle Disorders, internationally certified yoga educator Priyanka S. L. Goyal presents a structured and compassionate approach to reclaiming your health naturally.

Grounded in ancient Hatha Yoga philosophy and tailored for today's lifestyle-related disorders, this book combines yogic tools with everyday insights, creating a self-help manual that addresses both the mind and the body.

About the Author: Logic Meets Mindfulness

Priyanka S. L. Goyal is no ordinary wellness expert. With dual master's degrees in Computer Applications (MCA) and Yoga (MA), she bridges the gap between science and spirituality. She is a YCB Level 3 Certified Yoga Teacher who began her formal teacher training at DKY Chennai and later advanced her studies at DKY Mysore - where she completed her final certification. She is also the founder of Yoga Shakti - The School of Yoga.

Over the last decade, Priyanka has guided thousands across Asia, Europe, and America through yoga workshops, corporate wellness programs, and 1:1 therapy sessions. Her signature style: crystal-clear instruction, practical application, and deep-rooted compassion.

Book at a Glance: Reset. Rebuild. Reclaim.

Blending ancient yogic wisdom with modern insight, Reset Your Life with Yoga is your roadmap to reclaiming health in a world that's moving too fast. Certified international yoga teacher Priyanka Goyal reveals the silent habits that cause fatigue, stress, poor sleep, hormonal imbalances, weight gain, and more and how to naturally reverse them.

"This book is an invitation not just to treat, but to transform, to understand why you feel the way you do, and how consistent practice can rebuild your foundation of health." Priyanka Goyal.

Inside the Book: What You'll Discover

Each chapter tackles a specific condition, from migraines and hormonal issues to diabetes, indigestion, insomnia, and anxiety. For each, you'll find:

-Easy-to-understand causes

-Targeted yogic postures and breathing techniques

-Real-life routines and guidance

-Reflection prompts for inner clarity

This is more than theory; it's a daily action plan for self-healing.

Highlights include:

-Techniques to manage stress, anxiety, and insomnia.

-Techniques to help relieve migraines and improve eye health.

-Practices to aid in diabetes and weight management.

-Yoga practices to support thyroid and hormonal well-being.

-Yoga practices for managing irregular menstruation.

-Yoga techniques to support liver health and improve digestion.

-Techniques to enhance respiratory function and lung capacity.

-Practices for cervical spondylosis, back pain, and sciatica relief.

-Asanas for building strength, flexibility, and vitality.

-Cleansing, breathing, and meditation techniques for holistic well-being

Rooted in Ancient Wisdom, Validated by Science

The book opens with a rich overview of Yoga Therapy's evolutionfrom ancient Hatha Yoga texts to modern clinical evidence. Readers learn how emotional blocks and mental stress often sit at the root of physical issues, and how yogic tools help unblock and balance the body from within.

What makes this book special is its clarity and accessibility. You don't need to be flexible. You just need to be curious, committed, and ready to reclaim your energy.

A Digital Companion: Yoga for Weight Loss Course on Udemy

For those who enjoy learning by doing, Priyanka also offers a popular online video course:

Power Yoga for Weight Loss - Udemy

With thousands of global students, this course complements the book with guided flows that detoxify, energise, and strengthen the body, perfect for building momentum and staying accountable.

Who This Book Is For

-Busy professionals battling burnout or brain fog

-Women experiencing hormonal imbalance or irregular cycles

-People with diabetes, thyroid concerns, or digestive issues

-Wellness seekers wanting to avoid medications and heal naturally

-Yoga beginners or trainers looking for a therapeutic structure

-Anyone who wants to reset their body, mind, and energy

If you've been looking for a meaningful push to prioritize your well-being, this is it. Reset Your Life with Yoga is not a trend-driven wellness book. It's a timeless, thoughtful guide for anyone who wants to heal - gently, naturally, and holistically.

Let it be your companion to reset not just your routine, but your entire relationship with yourself.

For any queries you can reach out to her at: shyamlal.priyanka@gmail.com

Portfolio link: https://notionpress.com/author/Priyanka_Goyal

Book sales: https://notionpress.com/in/read/reset-your-life-with-yoga

Course link: https://www.udemy.com/course/power-yoga-for-weight-loss

