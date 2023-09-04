Residential Grandeur Rekindled: Jain Housing and Jains Westminster Unite for Restoration Endeavor

Jain Housing and Construction Ltd., a formidable name in the real estate industry, has taken a significant step towards ensuring the restoration and revival of the Jains Westminster residential complex. In a groundbreaking Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Jains Westminster Owners Welfare Association Saligramam, Jain Housing and Construction Ltd. has committed to reimbursing expenses related to repairs, rectification, and renovation conducted by the association until August 6th. Under the terms of the MoU, Jain Housing and Construction Ltd. will work closely with the association to assess the extent of repairs needed for the Jains Westminster complex. If the building is repairable, the renowned property developer has pledged to bear the costs of structural repairs.

The collaboration between the two entities emphasizes restitution as the primary goal, with the restoration of the homeowners’ quality of life taking precedence over business considerations. The partnership showcases Jain Housing and Construction Ltd.’s unwavering commitment to customer satisfaction, integrity, and innovation. Dr. V Rajendran, who holds a Ph.D. in Structural Engineering and is associated with an IIT Madras incubated company, as well as being a former secretary of the Association of Consulting Civil Engineers, is well-known for his expertise in the field of rehabilitating reinforced concrete structures. According to him, the structural deterioration observed in the complex can be attributed to the corrosive effects of chloride.The structural consultant responsible for the complex has stated that the structural damage is not a result of any design or quality-related issues. Notably, there were no complaints regarding the building’s structure during the initial five years of occupancy. However, in 2019, the appearance of cracks in both columns and beams prompted a more thorough examination, revealing that chloride-induced corrosion was the root cause.In response, Jain Housing promptly enlisted the services of a specialized agency to carry out the necessary repairs. Despite these initial efforts, disagreements over the appropriate repair methods led to a halt in the rectification work, instigated by the Jains Westminster Owners Welfare Association. This suspension of the rectification work by the Welfare Association endured for a period of approximately 28 months.

Jain Housing and Construction Ltd. has set forth specific conditions to complete repairs as part of the restoration process. Upon the conclusion of all repairs and rectification, the builder will commission an assessment from the Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT-Madras) and a government-recognized agency. These assessments will confirm the successful control of corrosion, ensuring the safety and longevity of the restored structure.

JAIN HOUSING & CONSTRUCTION LTD, founded in 1987, has established itself as a trailblazer in the competitive real estate sector in South India. The company’s reputation for quality, integrity, innovation, and customer service has been pivotal in its continuous success over the past 36 years. With over 180 exemplary projects delivered across major cities, including Chennai, Bangalore, Cochin, Coimbatore, Hyderabad, and Tirupur, Jain Housing and Construction Ltd. has fulfilled the dreams of over 15,000 satisfied families.

Jains Westminster Owners Welfare Association Saligramam echoes Jain Housing and Construction Ltd.’s commitment to excellence. Through this partnership, both entities are poised to restore the splendour of the Jains Westminster residential complex and provide homeowners with a secure and comfortable living environment.