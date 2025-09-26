Resilience AI Launches Resilience360 ID 24-72 hour Scan to be Climate Risk Aware

VMPL

New Delhi [India], September 26: As natural disasters and structural stressors put over $150 billion in global assets at risk. Resilience360™, is a modular software which expands from individual building exposure profile for climate events to enterprise exposure for infrastructure, financing, operations, sustainability. The software is a transformative solution to help individuals and enterprises with what matters most - stay prepared for the inevitable risk of tomorrow.

Resilience AI launches Resilience360 ID, an exclusive 24-72 hour scan of housing properties covering plots, independent houses, apartments with more than 90% accuracy, setting a new benchmark in natural disaster resilience planning. The software performs 360-degree stress testing, analyzing over 25+ parametrics, integrating climatic, geophysical and built-environment science, to deliver location-specific, structure-specific insights applicable for under construction and constructed properties.

"Resilience isn't just about recovering from disasters; it's about anticipating them and building systems that can withstand the unexpected. With our 24-72 hour risk scan, we're collapsing weeks of uncertainty into real-time intelligence. This is more than technology, it's a shift in how enterprises, governments, and communities safeguard the assets societies depend on. With Earth Inherited as our gateway, we're embedding resilience into the core of the sustainability agenda." - Samhita R, Co-Founder & CEO, Resilience AI

Key features include:

* AI/ML-powered, geo-specific diagnostics

* Real-time action pathways

* Up to 50% savings in disaster risk and compliance

Already in use by forward-thinking enterprises such as real estate, manufacturing, warehouses, retail centers, power utilities, solar and wind farms, data centres, health centre, urban development, emergency response, Resilience AI's technology is enabling teams to move from reactive to proactive, reducing compliance delays, eliminating operational blind spots, safeguarding business and public service continuity.

In line with this mission, Earth Inherited serves as a gateway to the platform. Co-created by ECube Investment Advisors and The Indian Express Group, Earth Inherited is building pathways for innovation providers like Resilience AI seeking credible solutions for a futureproof Earth.

Earth Inherited's mission is to amplify sustainability engagement - turning innovation into accessible, actionable choices for enterprises and individuals across India and the Global South. By integrating solutions such as Resilience360 ID 24-72 hour risk scan into its multi-format ecosystem spanning content, curated discovery, education, and community. Earth Inherited connects businesses, policymakers, and consumers with tools that bridge intent and measurable action.

With a mission to futureproof 1 billion by 2030; people, planet, profit for Earth's companies, governments, and climate agencies, Resilience AI addresses critical gaps in conventional disaster management, enabling organizations to build resilience at every step.

Scan to Act. Because when disasters break sites and buildings, resilience must lead.

Book your scan today. Visit https://res360id.resilience360.ai/

About Resilience AI

Resilience AI is rewriting the resilience playbook, with a lifecycle approach towards disaster management and environment impact, by enabling companies and governments to reduce risk, optimize capital, and build resilience-at every step. Built after Cyclone Yaas exposed a systemic failure in disaster management, Resilience AI is solving for the 60% at-risk assets that go unaccounted for in traditional models and unactionable static dashboards based on moving standards.

Resilience360™ delivers scientific-evidence based asset-level risk intelligence in under 24 hours, organization level audit and compliance readiness in under 72 hours, thereby enabling preparedness, planning, safety and financial continuity, faster, better and cheaper.

The software design is aligned with Sendai Framework, ESG Framework, global standards (TCFD), ensuring strategic foresight with science, technology, compliance, and planning roadmap. It is endorsed by the National Disaster Management Authority, Government of India as an integrated disaster decision system. It is recognized by AI Google for Start-ups, RiOT Accelerator North Carolina, Accenture Open Innovation, Lowes Catalyze, Shell Changemakers for responsible businesses and UN Habitat's Innovate4Cities for resilient cities.

Headquartered in India, Resilience AI is committed to driving innovation, fostering sustainable practices, and creating long-term value for stakeholders.

