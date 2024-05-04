Resilience building is essential for facilitating adaptation and improving sustainability for PSUs: Dr Sunil Kumar Sharma

PNN

New Delhi [India], May 4: Dr Sunil Kumar Sharma (IRSME) was awarded the PSU Samarpan Samman for Railway's PSU Braithwaite & Co. Limited. This award was conferred in the PSU Transforming Conclave-2024 organized in Delhi on 3rd May 2024. After assuming the additional charge of Director (Production) by Dr Sunil Kumar Sharma last year, there has been appreciable transformation in the performance of the company.

Before the felicitation ceremony, in his address on the topic 'Resilience in Action: Transforming India's PSUs into the Global Powerhouses', he said, 'Resilience building is essential for facilitating adaptation and improving sustainability for PSUs. Since the early years of its establishment, Braithwaite & Co. Limited (BCL) is engaged in the manufacturing of various state-of-the-art wagons and bogies including bridges, cranes, containers for the Indian Railways, the backbone of the nation's transportation. BCL, the first wagon manufacturing company in the country to export wagons to various foreign railways, has exported a variety of Railway Wagons to different countries including Korea, Taiwan, Sri Lanka, Vietnam, Tanzania, Myanmar, and many other countries.

The cranes manufactured by BCL are performing satisfactorily in many countries in Asia and Africa. Resilience perspective would help organization in living and growing with disruptions. BCL is also manufacturing ISO containers and contributing in the 'Make in India' and 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' campaign. Presently the company is poised to achieve significant milestones on its growth trajectory in national and international market under the able leadership of Chairman and Managing Director Md. Asad Alam.'

Md. Asad Alam has wide experience in managing various aspects of railway operations and maintenance and Dr Sunil Kumar Sharma, is known for harnessing emerging technologies for designing appropriate solutions for greater benefit of society and industry.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor