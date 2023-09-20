ResMed Encourages Restorative Sleep to Enjoy Life's Miracles through Breathtaking Moments

NewsVoir

New Delhi [India], September 20: ResMed, a leading player in digital health, sleep, and respiratory care, with its unwavering commitment to create awareness about the importance of sleep health and wellness has announced the launch of its new campaign called “Breathtaking Moments”. Through this campaign, ResMed seeks to fulfil the objective of strengthening its commitment and intention to support people to improve overall sleep within the market. With over thirty years of sleep expertise and as a leading player in digital health and cloud-connected medical devices, ResMed believes in equipping individuals with a wealth of knowledge of sleep alongside access to the right treatments and solutions that will empower people to improve their sleep habits.

Human lives are a sum total of the moments experienced including the highs and the lows, several milestones, and other special moments. Everyone has the potential to experience awe-inspiring events in their daily lives. To be able to experience these moments, one needs to be present and soak in every moment for which a good sleep is must. Sleeping is an integral part of life, so that the breathtaking moments which make life worth living can be experienced in their entirety. In today’s fast paced lifestyles, we have forgotten that a good nights’ sleep paves way for a refreshing, focussed and energetic day. Many people also suffer from sleep related disorders, such as sleep apnea, which often go undiagnosed due to low awareness of the same. As per ResMed’s sleep survey 2023, only 21% of males and 24% of females have undergone sleep apnea testing, indicating a low level of awareness about sleep-related disorders. To be able to live life to its fullest and enjoy its special moments, we must resort to restorative sleep.

Through this campaign ResMed has further emphasized its unwavering commitment to supporting individuals on their journey towards better sleep health by featuring real individuals who have shared their breathtaking experiences. These stories will inspire every individual to unlock their true potential by motivating them to actively prioritize their sleep and overall wellness.

Sandeep Gulati, General Manager, South Asia, ResMed said, “Our mission is to help individuals live healthier lives by emphasizing better breathing, better sleep, and general wellbeing. In today’s busy lives, adequate sleep is frequently disregarded in pursuit of goals, not realizing that sleep itself is an essential component of success. According to ResMed’s 2023 sleep survey, the quality of Indian’s sleep has declined by 22% compared to 2022, due to work related factors such as work situation, financial pressures, change in routines, as well as stress. To heighten the awareness around the fundamental value of getting quality sleep, ResMed is pleased to introduce its latest campaign “Breathtaking moments” through which we endeavour to enable people in experiencing important and meaningful experiences of their lives by prioritizing sleep. Our goal is also to empower patients and medical fraternity by delivering comprehensive sleep care. We believe that through our out-of-hospital solutions in the form of transformative digital health technologies which are personalised and measurable, people will be able to enrich their lives further by enjoying the breathtaking moments and achieve their full potential.”

For those suffering from insufficient sleep or poor sleep quality, tools such as ResMed’s online sleep assessment can help them better understand their risk factors for sleep apnea as a first step in their journey to improving their sleep and health.

This material is for informational purposes only and should not be used as a substitute for medical advice. Talk to your healthcare professional if your symptoms persist, worsen, or change unexpectedly. When in doubt, always consult a healthcare professional.

At ResMed we pioneer innovative solutions that treat and keep people out of the hospital, empowering them to live healthier, higher-quality lives. Our digital health technologies and cloud-connected medical devices transform care for people with sleep apnea, COPD, and other chronic diseases. Our comprehensive out-of-hospital software platforms support the professionals and caregivers who help people stay healthy in the home or care setting of their choice. By enabling better care, we improve quality of life, reduce the impact of chronic disease, and lower costs for consumers and healthcare systems in more than 140 countries.

