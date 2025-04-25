Resonance Junior Colleges Score Top Marks in Telangana Inter Results 2025

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], April 24: On April 22, 2025, the Telangana Board of Intermediate declared intermediate first & second year results, and Resonance Junior Colleges have produced outstanding results. Resonance is a nationally renowned premier institute producing meritorious ranks in IIT, NIT, NEET, and other leading medical and engineering exams. On this occasion, Sri Purnachandra Rao, Managing Director, Resonance Educational Institutions, Telangana & Andhra Pradesh, complimented every parent & student of the top mark achievers. During the press conference, the MD felicitated every student responsible for making it the most memorable event. Resonance Institutions is the blend of MPC & BiPC colleges in Hyderabad.

Sri Purnachandra Rao, Managing Director, Resonance Educational Institutions, said, “ It is a matter of immense pride in the outstanding performance of our Intermediate first & second year students.” He added, “ Getting top marks by our students is the result of the simultaneous preparation of the Integrated programme designed for NEET, IIT, & UG Studies Abroad.” The MD of the institution made his remarks on the outcome of results, which was a direct reflection of the academic discipline, consistent efforts, and dedication of students and faculty at Resonance's best MPC colleges in Hyderabad.

Sri Purnachandra Rao, MD, made a press announcement on the Telangana Inter Results as follows:

119 students from Resonance Hyderabad secured positions within the State Top 5 Marks



An impressive 507 students achieved positions within the State Top 10 Marks.

Students’ Scores of First & Second Year in Telangana Intermediate Board Examinations:

Top Rankers in the Intermediate 2025 Results

Yelakanti Vaishali (2559128100)

Bollu Srinidhi (2559129925)

Gude Srinivasa Karthikeya (2560132589)

M. Sai Shivani (2559125774)

Polampalli Raksha Mahi (2559253622)

Pothana Lalitha (2558277830)

Number of Students Categorised under Different Scores:

1st Year MPC Result Highlights:

Highest Marks – 468/470

State's Top 5 Marks – 93

State's Top 10 Marks – 376

Scored 100% Marks in Maths1A – 326

scored 100% Marks in Maths1 B – 853

scored 100 % Marks in Physics – 985

scored 100 % Marks in Chemistry – 455

1st Year BIPC Result Highlights:

Highest Marks – 437/440

State's Top 5 Marks – 15

State's Top 10 Marks – 49

Scored 100% Marks in Botany – 100

Scored 100% Marks in Zoology – 133

Scored 100 % Marks in Physics – 77

Scored 100 % Marks in Chemistry – 44

2nd Year MPC Result Highlights:

Highest Marks – 995/1000

State's Top 5 Marks – 10

State Top 10 Marks – 71

Scored 100% Marks in Maths1A – 387

Scored 100% Marks in Maths1B – 187

Scored 100 % Marks in Physics – 525

Scored 100 % Marks in Chemistry – 331

2nd Year BIPC Result Highlights:

Highest Marks – 993/1000

State's Top 5 Marks – 1

State's Top 10 Marks – 11

scored 100% Marks in Botany – 40

scored 100% Marks in Zoology – 49

scored 100 % Marks in Physics – 41

scored 100 % Marks in Chemistry – 30

Genesis of Resonance:

Founded in 2001, Mr. R.K. Verma, IIT Madras, the chief architect of Resonance, has carved a well-structured programme for the NEET, IIT-JEE coaching, which aligns with the regular intermediate curriculum. Resonance has recorded interesting results, 9 lakh students have sought coaching, and 3,35,000+ have achieved IIT, NIT, & NEET, and other top universities.

In 2018, Mr. Purnachandra Rao (Managing Director) of Resonance Educational Institutions laid the seeds of IIT, NEET coaching foundation, and continues to mark new highs in performance of results, year after year. Statistical data reveals that Resonance's best MPC colleges in Hyderabad have delivered an 80% success rate. Resonance has made exceptional progress in producing NEET results, and students with a flair for life sciences can opt for Resonance's BiPC colleges in Hyderabad.

