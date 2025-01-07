Resonance launches a school in Madhapur with IIT-JEE and NEET Foundation

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], January 07:These days, school kids’ are making wonders and they are highly creative, innovative, and achieving exceptional success at a young age. Evenly, in an educational scenario, students are making massive plans to pursue their educational dreams. Looking at the immense need to fulfil the parent's and child's dreams, Resonance Schools have opened doors to a Wisdom Campus in Madhapur, one of the best schools in Hyderabad, located in the heart of the IT city. The wisdom campus brings tailored courses to harbor future leaders that ultimately enables students to unleash a world of opportunities.

Resonance Schools Launches Wisdom Campus in Madhapur

Introducing the New Wisdom Campus in Madhapur, one of the best schools in Hyderabad – where every parent's dream meets every child's future! It is designed to empower today’s generation with IIT-JEE and NEET boarding and day-scholar programs. Located at Khanammet, Madhapur, Hyderabad, the school officially opened on January 5, 2025.

Wisdom Curriculum to Nurture Resonance Students in Madhapur

Resonance Schools introduces a flagship program with a motive to optimise the students potential and aims for the success in JEE Main and Advanced, NEET, and Olympiad exams. The structural approach and the fast paced methodology makes students practice innumerable questions and envisage concepts. Throughout the course curriculum, students will get continued support and guidance from the faculty, mentors, and for self study analysis. In addition, Resonance is considered to be the best state syllabus schools in Hyderabad.

Wisdom Courses Enhance Students' Intellectual Competence

The students will get an exposure of Science, Social Science, Maths, Mental Ability, Language, and Computers in the Wisdom Course. Each year, the course is labeled under specific names and they are Photon+ (6th Class), Precious+ (7th Class), Paradise+ (8th Class), Pioneer+ ( 9th Class), and the Pinnacle+ (10th Class). In Wisdom courses, the main focus is on IIT JEE Advanced / NEET. In addition, a student will be able to target exams like NSO, VVM, NTSE, NMTC, IMO, IOQM, IJSO, Olympiad, etc. People who have visualised the wisdom course said, it provides rare material/guidance and is in fact the best schools in Madhapur for students’ future.

Resonance Gurukul School, Patancheruvu

In 2022, Resonance opened a School in Patancheruvu that functions on the Gurukul System engaging residential. Stretched across a 20-acre land, the school is located on the Patancheruvu to Shankarpally road in the Nandigama village. At Gurukul Campus, students are moulded from their secondary education (6th Class onward) by integrating highly curated IIT-JEE/NEET foundation courses with the regular school curriculum. At Resonance Gurukul School, Patancheru, students can choose between Olympiad courses and Wisdom courses, tailored to their interests and aspirations.

Resonance Schools Achievements' Since 2022

Resonance Schools are highly decisive in guiding students with a unified comprehensive curriculum (Wisdom Course, & Olympiad Course) that drives students in getting success through various exams. Students have achieved exceptional success with 10 students in RMO (2024), 37 students in NMTC (2024), 10 QM student results in (2023), 19 students in RMO (2023), and 28 selections in VVM (2023).

Why Parents Should Give a Thought on Resonance Schools?

Resonance schools do thrive to provide quality education and alongside impart excellent student life skills. The school inculcates innovative thinking by exposing the students to extra-curricular activities. In addition, encourage the students to participate in sports, games to keep them strong and fit. The student’s mental well-being is monitored by counselors and doctors whenever it is needed. The most important aspect in the Resonance Schools is, students are exposed to studies in a stress-free environment. Every student will have a personalised self-study calendar.

