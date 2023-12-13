Resonance of Achievement: LOSD's Literary Triumphs, Global Recognitions, and Humanitarian Honours

ATK

New Delhi [India], December 13: The London Organisation of Skills Development (LOSD) recently held an extraordinary event that etched its mark in history, inaugurating the '23 Positive Change Makers in the World 2023' book chapter within the Guinness World Record-breaking 'The Thickest Book in the World.' A colossal volume spanning 100,100 pages and measuring an impressive 5.80 meters (19ft 0.34in.), this record-breaking compilation celebrated a multitude of narratives, including enlightening tales and pioneering works and the LOSD Excellence Awards 2023.

Honouring Excellence: LOSD Excellence Awards 2023

At LORDS Cricket Ground, London, the LOSD Excellence Awards 2023 recognised 66 outstanding individuals from diverse domains physically and online. This prestigious ceremony, graced by esteemed guests like the Worship Mayor of Harrow, Councillor Ramji Chauhan, CB Patel, Publisher, and Editor of Asian Voice and Gujarat Samachar, as well as Dr. Lance Haggith OBE, founder of Sport Traider and Director of LOSD Prof. Dr. Parin Somani all celebrated the remarkable achievements of global change agents. Notably, Mayor Ramji Chauhan and Prof. Dr. Parin Somani felicitated the '23 Positive Change Makers in the World 2023,' acknowledging their transformative impact.

Unveiling Literary Triumph: '23 Positive Change Makers in the World 2023'

The evening's centrepiece was the much-anticipated book launch of '23 Positive Change Makers in the World 2023.' This literary masterpiece emerged as a bestseller on Amazon, garnering widespread acclaim for its compelling narratives and inspirational stories. This remarkable compilation which is ranked as a best seller is available on Amazon Kindle and paperback, this book resonated with readers, fostering a spirit of positive change and connectivity among individuals and can be purchased on Amazon www.amazon.co.uk/dp/B0CNK5R3P8. Dr. Chidatmika Khatua introduced two books: 'Adi Naari First Time In Globe Empowering Tribal Women' and 'Dibyadrusti' Child & Women Development Society. Additionally, Dr. B. K. Sanjay launched the book 'From The Pen of Surgeons,' jointly authored by Dr. B. K. Sanjay and Dr. Gaurav Sanjay.

Embarking on a New Journey: '24 Prominent Personalities in the World 2024'

LOSD opened nominations for the exclusive '24 Prominent Personalities in the World 2024' coffee table book, inviting influential individuals to join this esteemed compilation that will be selected by a jury. This initiative aims to bring together a diverse spectrum of inspirational and motivational personalities. Prospective nominees were encouraged to reach out to LOSD to become a part of this exclusive venture by emailing admin@losd.co.uk.

Parliament Visit: Bridging Borders and Cultivating Innovations

LOSD extended its outreach beyond literature, organising the LOSD Business Meet 2023 at the Palace of Westminster, Houses of Parliament, UK. Dignitaries and attendees from various countries like United Kingdom, United States of America, Canada, Africa, Mauritius, India, Australia, Germany, Dubai, and India, who engaged in fruitful discussions, fostering international collaborations in education and skill development. Prof. Dr. Parin Somani emphasised LOSD's commitment to global skill development, entrepreneurship, and inclusive innovation, aiming to transcend geographical boundaries. The purpose of the LOSD Business Meet 2023 was to create a platform fostering international collaboration and networking opportunities for professionals from diverse countries. It aimed to facilitate discussions, partnerships, and collaborations across borders, encouraging skill development, entrepreneurship, and inclusive innovation globally. It sought to leverage the iconic backdrop of the Houses of Parliament to connect individuals, celebrate diversity, and drive positive change by providing an influential platform for innovative enterprises and ideas.

Celebrating Humanitarian Excellence: Prof. Dr. Parin Somani's Lifetime Achievement

Prof. Dr. Parin Somani, the beacon of humanity amidst LOSD stands tall as an epitome of dedication to uplift communities worldwide. Her unwavering commitment spans decades, championing causes that bring tangible change to countless lives. From spearheading skill development initiatives to advocating for marginalized groups, Prof. Dr. Somani's legacy embodies compassion, innovation, and transformative leadership. Through her tireless efforts, she has redefined the landscape of humanitarian work, leaving an indelible mark on society.

A poignant moment unfolded as Prof. Dr. Parin Somani was honoured with the Lifetime Achievement Award from MP Bob Blackman, recognising her four decades of dedicated humanitarian work. This esteemed acknowledgment underscored her unwavering commitment to catalysing positive societal change.

A Glimpse into the Future: Global Research Conferences

As the event concluded, attendees were alerted about the upcoming Global Research Conferences scheduled at the University of Oxford from 24th to 26th March 2024. Abstract submissions are now open, encouraging participation to explore and contribute to cutting-edge research in various fields. Please submit your abstract and register at www.globalresearchconferences.com.

