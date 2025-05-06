Resonance School, Patancheruvu, Delivers 100% Excellence in SSC 2025 Results

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], May 6:Resonance School, Patancheruvu Campus, proudly announces a 100% pass rate in the Telangana SSC Board Exams 2025, reinforcing its reputation for academic excellence and holistic education.

The Telangana Board of Secondary Education declared the Tenth results, in which Resonance School has produced startling results. A part of the Resonance Educational Institutions, Hyderabad, the Resonance school runs on the model of the Guru Shishya Parampara, and caters to its students with IIT-JEE, NEET foundation courses, Olympiad, apart from the regular board curriculum.

During the academic year 2024-2025, achievements, Sri N Purnachandra Rao, Managing Director, Resonance Educational Institutions, Telangana & Andhra Pradesh, congratulated every student for achieving 100 percent successful pass outs in their tenth grade. These students belong to Patancheruvu, one of the State Syllabus Schools in Hyderabad, of Resonance. He complimented every parent and thanked the faculty for putting their best into molding the students’ performance into a huge success. In the ongoing event, MD felicitated the meritorious students who made it one of the best schools in Hyderabad.

Sri N Purnachandra Rao, Managing Director, Resonance Educational Institutions, said, It is a matter of great pride that top marks obtained are the result of simultaneous preparation of the tenth class board exams, and the IIT-JEE & NEET foundation course & Olympiad. In the concluding remarks, he said, the outcome of fabulous results is the true presentation of academic discipline, continued efforts, and dedication of students and faculty.

Remarkable Board Performance of Resonance, one of the Best Schools in Hyderabad :

Sri N Purnachandra Rao, MD, of Resonance Educational Institutions, released the achievements of the tenth-class students’ board exams, one of the best schools in Hyderabad.

Out of 122 students, the campus saw a remarkable performance:

18% scored 550+ marks

60% scored 500+ marks

Top 5 Performers at Telangana State Board of Secondary Education Examinations

V. Srihan – 581/600 – Hall Ticket: 2516104969

P. Samhitha – 579/600 – Hall Ticket: 2516105818

B. Dhanush – 578/600 – Hall Ticket: 2516104237

M. Naga Lokesh – 570/600 – Hall Ticket: 2516105762

CheriKa Akashy – 569/600 – Hall Ticket: 2516105534

SUBJECT WISE SECURED MARKS ABOVE 90 SL.NO SUBJECT 90 ABOVE 1 TELUGU 40 2 HINDI 35 3 ENGLISH 46 4 MATHS 49 5 SCIENCE 42 6 SOCIAL 50

Resonance, One of the State Syllabus Schools in Hyderabad: Your Gateway to Academic Excellence

Set on a 20-acre modern campus, Resonance School, Patancheruvu, offers education from Classes 6 to 10, combining academic rigor with life skills and co-curricular development. The campus nurtures every child with a balanced focus on intellectual, physical, emotional, and creative growth, preparing them for future academic and personal success. It is one of the state syllabus schools.

Our Academic Tracks: Designed for Success

At Resonance, we understand that one size doesn’t fit all. That's why we offer two specialized academic tracks tailored to different learner profiles:

Wisdom Curriculum (Flagship)

For high-performing students with aspirations for top ranks in IIT-JEE & NEET, this fast-track course includes:

90% of the JEE Advanced/NEET syllabus is integrated with the school curriculum

Accelerated learning in PCMB subjects

Advanced-level guidance and intensive problem practice

Entry through academic assessment + interview

Olympiad Curriculum

This structured foundation course focuses on building core skills for Olympiads and future competitive exams:

Strong focus on fundamentals + school syllabus

Prepares students for both Olympiads and JEE/NEET

Encourages logical thinking and concept application

Supports short-term (Olympiad) and long-term (IIT/NEET) goals

New Milestone: Wisdom School, Madhapur

This year, Resonance introduced its flagship Wisdom School campus in Madhapur to groom high-potential students for national-level competitive exams.

The Wisdom Course (Advanced/Upgraded) focuses on:

Accelerated and complete PCMB curriculum coverage

Preparation for JEE Main/Advanced, NEET, and Olympiads

Advanced-level problem-solving and concept mastery

A fast-track approach to competitive readiness

Think Results. Think Resonance.

