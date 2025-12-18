Resortire - The Vacation Luxury Appoints Acclaimed Actress Nikita Dutta as Brand Ambassador

VMPL

New Delhi [India], December 18: The luxury fashion brand, led by Female Founder & Creative Director Richa Chowdhury, announces its exclusive collaboration with Nikita Dutta, celebrating modern women's confidence, individuality, and elegance.

Resortire - The Vacation Luxury, known for its Made in Italy collections and contemporary approach to women's wear, proudly appoints acclaimed actress Nikita Dutta as its official Brand Ambassador. The collaboration aims to inspire the modern woman to embrace confidence, creativity, and independence while expressing her unique style.

Founded and led by Richa Chowdhury, a visionary Female Founder & Creative Director, Resortire - The Vacation Luxury has consistently redefined luxury fashion with collections that emphasize chic, comfort, and elegance. Chowdhury's vision is to create apparel that empowers women, seamlessly combining style and functionality.

Speaking about the collaboration, Richa Chowdhury said, "Partnering with Nikita Dutta allows us to showcase the essence of Resortire - The Vacation Luxury, celebrating modern women who value individuality and elegance. This collection reflects our belief that fashion is a powerful tool to express confidence and creativity."

The exclusive collection, co-designed with Nikita Dutta, highlights pieces that cater to the modern woman who embraces travel, creativity, and independence. Every design embodies the brand's philosophy of luxury with comfort, making it perfect for women who desire style without compromise.

Nikita Dutta commented, "I am thrilled to collaborate with Resortire - The Vacation Luxury. This partnership represents a shared commitment to empowering women through fashion. Each piece is a reflection of elegance, confidence, and individuality, values that resonate deeply with me."

Founded by Richa Chowdhury, Resortire - The Vacation Luxury focuses on modern women's wear crafted with meticulous attention to detail and premium Italian fabrics. The brand's vision is to offer timeless, elegant, and versatile designs that empower women to embrace their unique style. Today, Resortire - The Vacation Luxury is recognized for its innovation and quality, with collections available on www.resortire.com, Ajio Luxe, and Myntra.

The partnership with Nikita Dutta aims to highlight contemporary women's empowerment through fashion. The co-designed collection reflects the brand's dedication to creating luxurious, stylish, and wearable pieces that encourage women to express themselves confidently.

The exclusive collection is now available online at www.resortire.com and across leading luxury platforms such as Ajio Luxe and Myntra, making high-quality fashion accessible to women nationwide.

For further details about the brand and its collections, visit www.resortire.com.

