Resset Group Acquires Prime 3-Acre Plot in South Bopal, Ahmedabad for ₹42 Crore

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], October 24: In a landmark move reinforcing its leadership in Ahmedabad's booming real estate landscape, Resset Group has acquired a 3-acre prime land parcel in South Bopal, one of the most sought-after and rapidly appreciating zones of the city. The plot, located near the proposed Olympic 2036 Village, has been acquired under the Group's Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) for approximately ₹42 crore, with ₹2.5 crore stamp duty paid, demonstrating full transparency and commitment to long-term investment in the city's urban growth corridor.

Strategically Located: Near the Upcoming Olympic 2036 Town

The newly acquired site sits at a double-road corner in the heart of South Bopal , an area that has emerged as the epicenter of new-age residential growth due to its superior connectivity, thriving infrastructure, and the upcoming Olympic 2036 Township, expected to transform Western Ahmedabad into a world-class urban hub.

Resset Group plans to develop a premium residential and retail community, offering 2 and 3 BHK homes integrated with modern retail spaces and lifestyle amenities planned by Singapore styled landscape design firm studio black smith . The project promises to redefine mid-luxury living, blending contemporary design, technology, and sustainable architecture.

Why South Bopal and Ahmedabad Are Seeing Unprecedented Investment

Real estate experts highlight that South Bopal has become one of the most preferred destinations for both homebuyers and investors due to its unique blend of connectivity, livability, and appreciation potential.

Some of the key drivers include:

- Proximity to business hubs such as S.G. Highway, Bopal, and GIFT City and other corporate area.

- Excellent connectivity via BRTS and metro extensions And full road network

- Upcoming Olympic 2036 infrastructure, which is expected to create global visibility and drive long-term capital appreciation.

- Educational and healthcare excellence, with leading schools, universities, and hospitals nearby.

- Urban lifestyle evolution, as more young professionals and families seek premium communities with clubhouses, green spaces, and retail conveniences.

Simultaneously, Ahmedabad has positioned itself among India's top five real estate growth cities, attracting developers and investors alike. With government-backed infrastructure investments, the semiconductor corridor near Sanand, and the Commonwealth and Olympic bids, Ahmedabad's property market is now on the global radar.

Resset: Among South Bopal and Ahmedabad's Best Developers

In just a few years, Resset Group has emerged as one of Ahmedabad's most trusted and progressive real estate developers, known for its speed, construction quality, and ethical business practices.

Through its projects like Good Earth (South Bopal), Evara (Basant Bahar Road), and Proxima, Resset has consistently launched projects that reflect architectural finesse, sustainability, and timely execution.

Resset Good Earth, in particular, has earned the reputation as South Bopal's best 2BHK and 3BHK apartment project . admired for its design, community planning, and world-class amenities. The project stands as a benchmark for mid-luxury living in Ahmedabad, blending thoughtful design with the warmth of community life.

Known for Speed, Quality, and Technology

Resset's execution excellence is backed by the integration of Grade-A contractors, advanced construction technologies, and precision project management systems.

This approach enables the Group to ensure faster delivery without compromising quality ,a hallmark that differentiates Resset in a competitive market.

Expanding Footprint in South Bopal

This acquisition marks Resset's fourth major project in South Bopal, solidifying its status as a key player shaping the region's skyline.

The Group's continued focus on South Bopal stems from its strong belief that the area represents the future of Ahmedabad's sustainable urban expansion.

Vision 2030: Delivering 3,000 Homes in Ahmedabad

With this acquisition, Resset Group is taking another decisive step toward its Vision 2030 to deliver over 3,000 homes in Ahmedabad by the end of the decade.

The leadership team emphasizes that the Group's mission goes beyond building homes; it's about creating communities where design, technology, and human connection coexist seamlessly.

About Resset Group

Resset Group is one of Gujarat's fastest-growing real estate companies, specializing in residential and mixed-use developments. With a commitment to innovation, transparency, and sustainability, the Group aims to redefine Ahmedabad's skyline through thoughtful design and timely delivery.

