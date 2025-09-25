Restaurants First: How Waayu Combines Speed, Tech, and Zero Commissions

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 25: Imagine you just started a new restaurant or already own one, and within 10 minutes, you’re live on a food delivery platform, accepting orders from a growing user base—all without paying a single commission. Sounds too good to be true? That's exactly what Waayu is making possible.

Waayu isn’t simply another food delivery app, it’s a tech partner designed to help restaurants tackle daily challenges. The food delivery sector has numerous pain points, ranging from high commissions to complex tech stacks and long onboarding processes, and Waayu is here to change that.

The Industry Challenge: Too Many Hurdles for Restaurants

Running a restaurant is tough. Add the pressure of online ordering, and it can get overwhelming. Many restaurants struggle with:

Losing 25–30% of their revenue to commissions on other apps

to commissions on other apps Waiting a whole day just to go live on a delivery platform

This makes it hard to retain customers, grow efficiently, and maintain profit margins. With Waayu, restaurants stay in charge of their business.

Bringing Technology to Your Restaurant's Fingertips

Running a restaurant is hectic, and every minute counts from taking orders to delivery. Waayu understands this, which is why their tools aren't just smart, they're built to make daily operations faster, easier and more profitable with the following restaurant-friendly features :

AI-Powered Onboarding: Live in 10 Minutes

Waayu, with its AI-driven onboarding system, allows restaurants to go live on the app in just 10 minutes compared to other platforms that take up to 24 hours. And with instant access to Waayu's 1 million+ users and a zero-commission model, restaurants can start taking orders immediately and start growing from day one. Speed matters, and Waayu makes sure restaurants don't have to wait to reach customers.

Contactless Ordering: Safe, Simple, and Seamless

Waayu's QR-based contactless ordering system lets customers place dine-in and online food orders directly from their phones. This means reduced errors in order-taking and also happier and more satisfied customers. For restaurants, this means better efficiency and fewer operational hiccups.

Next-Gen POS

Waayu's next-generation POS changes that by combining everything into a single, easy-to-use system. It offers ROI-driven analytics to track performance, flexible tools for QSRs, fine dining, cloud kitchens, and multi-outlet chains, and built-in campaign management to boost sales and retain customers.

Also, they are a Zero-Commission app for restaurants

“Waayu operates on zero commission, thanks to its integration with ONDC. This means restaurants retain full revenue and control over their customers, while still tapping into a large and growing audience”, says Mandar Lande, Co-Founder & CEO of Waayu.

With over 6,000 restaurants onboarded across 13+ cities, and 2,000+ daily orders, Waayu proves that restaurants can scale without giving up their margins.

Anirudha Kotgire, Managing Director & Co-Founder of Waayu adds, “While Waayu started in Tier 1 cities like Pune, Mumbai, Hyderabad, and Bengaluru. We are now operational in Cities like Kolkata, Chennai, Mysuru, Visakhapatnam, Jaipur, Navi Mumbai, Thane, Kalyan, and Dombivli, giving restaurants in smaller cities access to new customers and tech-driven growth tools. And we also plan to enter more Tier 2 and 3 cities such as Surat, Agra, Amritsar, Bhopal and more.”

Getting started with Waayu is designed to be quick and stress-free. Restaurants can go live in minutes, streamline dine-in and delivery orders, and manage everything from a single system, all without the usual hassle of juggling multiple tools or losing revenue to commissions. For more information, please visit: https://waayu.app/

