Revenue from Zero to Crores: Dr. Abhinav Saxena Awards 200+ Foodpreneurs and Celebrates a Growing Community of 15,000 Mentees

VMPL

New Delhi [India], January 8: Delhi witnessed one of the most influential gatherings pertaining to the rapid growth of India's food industry. This distinctive event was hosted by entrepreneur and renowned food business coach Dr. Abhinav Saxena, with the participation of more than 200 food entrepreneurs, including members of the Crorepati Club.

The event was a testament to the success of Dr. Saxena's mentorship. 200+ awarded participants reported achieving business growth ranging from Rs. 3 lakhs to Rs. 99 lakhs, while 30+ individuals who started with zero revenue have now crossed Rs. 1 crore in the overall business. These 200 participants were a part of Dr. Saxena's more significant community of 15,000 mentees.

The day-long event celebrated community achievements, networking among entrepreneurs, interactive business sessions and lessons from Dr. Saxena himself. Participants engaged in business games and practical workshops formulated based on innovative business strategies and the unique approach of Dr. Saxena's Smart Cloud Kitchen Model. The strength of the gathering highlighted the impact of India's fastest-growing food community.

Attendees were very grateful to be a part of such a mind-opening event, absorbing all the vital information. The majority of them appreciated the networking opportunity they got from the event. "Networking is for the success of any business, I appreciate the opportunity to meet and greet with other influential people from the food industry," said one such participant.

Dr. Abhinav Saxena, the founder of the Art of Business and Cloud Kitchen Network, is a strong force in India's cloud kitchen industry. With a mission of assisting more than 1,00,000 entrepreneurs in building their dream cloud kitchen business and the aim of making India the world's food capital, Dr. Saxena has already transformed several businesses in the Indian food industry.

Dr. Saxena's extensive online reach through different platforms Dr. Saxena offers online coaching programs and masterclasses aimed at providing food entrepreneurs with the practical knowledge and strategies they require to become successful. His Smart Cloud Kitchen Model has proved to be a valuable blueprint for many businesses whether they are a new start-up or an old business struggling with their revenue.

Dr. Saxena's expertise has made professional food businesses accessible to more and more business owners. His proven methods and the supportive community he has created provided a clear path towards success for any business in the Indian food industry.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor