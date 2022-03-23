Reverse Thought Creative Studio Pvt. Ltd. helps set the right trends in the market

Reverse Thought Creative Studio Pvt. Ltd. is at the forefront of adopting accessibility features in various web projects to help clients set the right trends in the market.

Inclusivity has become a much-discussed topic and thankfully has gained enough momentum for governments to make it a mandatory requirement for key projects that affect people.

Websites, tools and technology are no exception and a great impetus has been given to making websites accessible to all, especially people with disabilities. The disabilities can range from physical disabilities to cognitive ones, and technology makes it possible for everyone to access them.

The Web Content Accessibility Guidelines (WCAG) define what it means for a website to be accessible. Let's understand what we mean by disability and how we can help people overcome challenges while searching and consuming information.

Website accessibility caters to people with auditory, cognitive, visual, neurological, physical and speech disabilities. It also caters to people with challenges such as old age or temporary problems like a broken arm or lost glasses. Accessibility is also important for people who struggle with challenges such as slow internet connections or people in rural areas.

Several solutions can help create accessible websites such as :

-Use of videos to explain the textual content

-Use of captions in videos for people with auditory challenges

-Use of text readers for people with visual or reading disabilities

-Use of voice-enabled search for people with physical or visual disabilities

-Use of colour, contrast and fonts to ensure people with low readability can understand the content

-Text enhancement for easy reading especially for older people

-Use of visual presentation of data to cater to people with cognitive disabilities

Limited use of animation and flashing components

These are just some of the measures that can be taken to make a website accessible to everyone without boundaries. However, each of these points has finer nuances that are easy to incorporate into the next project. After all, the more people your content can reach, the better it is for business.

