Revised Advisory To Indian Students Seeking Admission In Medical Studies In Georgia

September 30: In response to the various queries received from Indian students aspiring for medical studies in Georgia, the following are the few revised answers provided by the Georgian authorities for information of all concerned:

i) What is the duration of the Undergraduate Medical (MD) Program in Georgia for Indian students?

Ans: Following national legislation and related regulations on higher medical education and Medical Sector Benchmarks, which are mandatory to be fulfilled in order to get state accreditation, the duration of undergraduate MD programs in Georgia (equal to MBBS qualification in India and the UK) is six years (360 ECTS) including internship during the 6th, graduating year.

ii) What is the duration of Internship/Clinical rotations in the medical course (MD)?

Ans: Up to 3rd course, the students take fundamental and basic pre-clinical subjects and acquire clinical skills in Clinical Skills Centers. Starting from the 4th year of study, MD students start clinical rotations (internship). During the 9-12th semesters (5th and 6th years of study), students have clerkships/internships in clinical settings (university hospitals, teaching hospitals, primary care settings that meet requirements stipulated by national regulations and Sector benchmarks in Medicine), and the 6th year completely comprises studies in a clinical environment. Clinical clerkships/internships during this period of study comprise 120 ECTS.

iii) Does an Indian (MD) student get registered under any professional regulatory body or otherwise under any institution that is competent to grant a license at par to the citizens of Georgia?

Ans: Indian MD students, as well as other MD students, regardless of their nationality, who study in accredited and authorized medical schools/universities by accredited agency NCEQE (National Center for Educational Quality Enhancement), which is internationally recognized as an accredited Agency by World Federation of Medical Education (WFME) are registered by the Ministry of Education and Science of Georgia. International accreditation implies that all MD diplomas of graduates accredited by NCEQE MD programs in Georgia are recognized worldwide.

According to the Georgian legislation, Graduates of the MD program have the right:

a) to be employed as a junior doctor – a position that may be occupied by an MD graduate from a state-accredited higher medical institution who shall perform the duties of a doctor according to the instructions (Article 5 – Law of Georgia On Medical Practice),

b) to take the postgraduate residency course and after passing the Unified State Certification Exam get the right of independent medical practice (Article 17, Law of Georgia on Medical Practice),

c) to continue doctoral studies (i.e., research career in biomedical sciences leading to PHD degree, comprising three years) and engage in pedagogical and/or scientific activities (Article 17, Law of Georgia on Medical Practice).

After passing NPDQE, graduates are allowed to continue with postgraduate studies/residency at the clinics/hospitals that are accredited by the Ministry of Health to provide such residency programs (in specialized fields of Medicine). The national post-diploma qualification exam for MD graduates is administered by the Medical and Pharmaceutical Regulation Agency, operating under the guidance of the Ministry of Health of Georgia.

After completion residency license for independent medical practice is granted by the Ministry of Internally Displaced persons from the occupied territories, Labour, Health and Social Affairs of Georgia (abbr. Ministry of Health of Georgia) regardless of nationality and citizenship of residency graduates.

Education (Article 14 – Law of Georgia on Medical Practice)

