India, a predominantly agrarian nation with nearly 60% of its population directly or indirectly reliant on agriculture, stands as a global frontrunner in mango production. Mangoes, especially Alphonso mangoes, hold a place of utmost significance in Indian culture, almost bordering on a national obsession.Nonetheless, the cultivation of Alphonso mangoes, highly prized as a culinary delicacy in India, is threatened by a serious physiological issue called spongy tissue disorder. This condition affects the mangoes’ mesocarp, or middle layer, causing it to become soft and porous. As a result, the taste and quality of the mango pulp deteriorate significantly, making it unfit for eating. This undesirable change appears as poorly developed, acidic, and discolored tissue that ranges from pale yellow to brown, often accompanied by air pockets and an unpleasant taste.

Notably, the disorder remains undetectable on the fruit's exterior, revealing its presence only when the mangoes are sliced open, posing a considerable hurdle in quality control. Agonizingly, around 80% of Alphonso mangoes fall victim to spongy tissue disorder at full ripeness, regardless of the tree's age, orchard spacing or positioning, fruit maturity, etc. Consequently, it is customary to harvest mangoes at around 70-80% maturity to minimize spongy tissue occurrence. Yet, over 20% of the harvest remains impacted. This premature harvesting negatively impacts the final produce quality in terms of flavor and aroma. Spongy tissue significantly impairs the quality of Alphonso mangoes, rendering them unsuitable for export or local markets. In severe instances, up to 30% of the yield can be lost.

Worldwide, researchers have poured substantial resources into understanding the root causes of this disorder, yet definitive solutions continue to be elusive. The condition arises from a complex interplay of factors such as high temperatures, reduced transpiration rates, and physiological as well as biochemical irregularities, along with premature seed germination. This enigmatic issue has stymied scientists for more than sixty years. Pinpointing its exact causes has proven to be a significant obstacle, limiting scientific approaches to managing symptoms rather than resolving the underlying problem.

In the field of mango exports, India grapples with reaching its full potential for Alphonso mangos due to the ongoing issue of spongy tissue disorder (ST). This problem leads to considerable financial setbacks for farmers exporters and even impacts the broader agricultural industry and the nation's economy. The Indian government is aware of this significant hurdle and is actively searching for ways to overcome it. However, finding a definitive solution for the disorder is expected to be a protracted effort with no immediate cure in sight. Furthermore, the disorder has the ripple effect of limiting the supply of Alphonso mangos, which could result in higher prices and less accessibility for consumers.

Stories on the endangered Mango have reached hundreds of news stations around the world, yet there is little news coverage to drive awareness. The Indian Express reported that as many as 14,591 farmers (that is, eight farmers a day), committed suicide in Maharashtra between October 2014 and August 2019. The outlook for mango farmers in Maharashtra is bleak if a solution for spongy tissue disorder is not found. Despite these obstacles, a ray of optimism shines through from Guruji Mahendra Kumar Trivedi's Divine Blessings, the Trivedi Effect®.

A groundbreaking study conducted at Dr. Balasaheb Sawant Konkan Krishi Vidyapeeth, an agricultural university in Dapoli, Maharashtra, India, highlighted the potential of Guruji Trivedi's Divine Blessings to completely eliminate spongy tissue disorder while also increasing yields by 47%. Additionally, laboratory analysis revealed that Guruji Trivedi’s Blessings significantly enhanced the nutritional composition of the mangoes, as seen with 43% higher Vitamin C levels and 29% lower reducing sugar.

The inception of this project stemmed from the curiosity of Dr. S. S. Magar, the then Vice Chancellor of the university, who, upon learning of an extraordinary agricultural transformation attributed to Guruji Trivedi's Divine Blessings, commissioned an agriculture research study. This endeavor, led by Dr. Bhaskar Jadhav and Dr. S. P. Raut, evaluated the influence of Guruji's Blessings on aged and ailing Alphonso mango trees. The researchers selected a 16-acre orchard with 55 afflicted trees for their investigation. Guruji's Blessings were administered in 2005. The subsequent harvest five months later revealed awe-inspiring results. The exhaustive report by Dr. Bhaskar Jadhav, Head Department of Agricultural Botany and Dr. S. P. Raut, Head Department of Plant Pathology documented these extraordinary results, emphasizing Guruji's Blessings' transformative potential that transcended conventional scientific explanations.

Presenting these groundbreaking findings at The American Society for Horticultural Science's 108th Annual Conference in 2011, Guruji Trivedi sparked a new direction for the industry. Subsequently, this pioneering research gained recognition and received peer-reviewed validation through publication in a scientific journal.

These unprecedented research results offer a glimmer of hope to the Alphonso mango farmers in India grappling with severe emotional trauma and poor mental health due to the current state of uncertainty and helplessness. The farmers are less interested in the root cause of the disease; rather, they are in desperate need of a real solution. Guruji Trivedi’s Blessings holds the promise of rejuvenating the industry by enabling the production of spongy, tissue-free, high-quality Alphonso mangoes in what would be a major boon for the Indian mango industry.