REVIVO announces launch of Live Laundromat and Master Franchise opportunities in India's ₹2 lakh crore laundry market

VMPL

New Delhi [India], September 13: REVIVO, a leading brand of laundry and dry-cleaning services in India founded by IIT IIM Alumni, has announced its latest franchise program through Live Laundromat and Master Franchise offering. REVIVO is in an industry with an estimated value of ₹2 lakh crore with almost 95 percent still unorganized, and it is now open to entrepreneurs and investors to join its disruptive growth path.

REVIVO in August 2025 has announced a bold expansion plan to establish 1,000 franchise stores across India within the next three years, marking a significant milestone in its journey to revolutionize the laundry industry - After three years of successfully operating its own experience centers since its inception in 2022. The announcement follows an overwhelming response, with the brand receiving 1,500+ franchise inquiries from across the country, which are currently under a detailed discussion and evaluation process.

The brand will utilize technology-based operations, centralized customer acquisition, and powerful branding to position the fragmented market in India in the laundry sector. Vikas Agarwal, Co-founder of REVIVO, said, "Our mission is to structure India's laundry industry with profitable, scalable, and modern business models. Live Laundromat franchise is recommended to entrepreneurs striving to operate a hyper-local business of high demand, whereas Master Franchise is aimed at investors who want to receive passive revenue when REVIVO stores are opened and run in their designated area."

The franchise program developed by REVIVO is also aimed at addressing the demands of two categories of investors. Live Laundromat franchise provides a full-fledged fabric care centre that includes on-site laundry and dry-cleaning services and serves hyper-local clients. Conversely, the Master Franchise model brings exclusive territoriality and long-term scalability, in which partners get an income share on any store opened within their territory.

Khushboo Gupta, Co-founder of REVIVO, highlights, "Partnering with the REVIVO offers multiple advantages, including entry into a ₹2 lakh crore essential industry and the opportunity to start a Live Laundromat franchise with an affordable investment of around ₹15 lakh. In the Master Franchise model, exclusive rights on a territorial basis are offered with passive income guaranteed as new stores are opened within the zone assigned to a master. Moreover, the franchise owners enjoy the advantages of well-established brand marketing, technology, and centralized operations, which will generate assured demand and a sustainable business model."

The company points out that the laundry and dry-cleaning business is a key service that has steady demand in urban and semi-urban India. Having a low cost of investment of around ₹15 lakh in a Live Laundromat franchise, the company is a sustainable entry point for first-time entrepreneurs. The Master Franchise model, in turn, is designed to provide passive income as REVIVO grows in the specified territory. Both models are supported by the marketing programs of the brand, the technological platforms, and centralized activities, which guarantee that the partners receive organized support and professional management.

REVIVO has already established a formidable presence in Gurgon, Delhi and Noida, where it already has its franchise-first strategy. The success has led the company to expand all over the country in order to tap into the vast potential of the market with professional laundry services. As more and more urban households, employed professionals, and students demand quality and reliable fabric care, REVIVO is confident that its model will help disrupt the unorganized industry.

The reputation of the company is also enhanced through its status as a selected company in the Government of India Startup India program and financing support by Inflection Point Ventures (IPV), which is one of the most established investor networks in the country. Such recommendations, as outlined by the founders, give high levels of trust to future partners and investors who might be interested in entering into the franchise network of REVIVO.

The move by REVIVO to franchise is a major step towards the organized retail and service arena in India. In providing operational as well as investment models, the brand aims at exploiting entrepreneurial ambitions to transform the industry while at the same time initiating massive change. With the demand for convenience-based necessary services ever-escalating, REVIVO is taking a big gamble and is planning to establish the largest organized laundry chain in India, and redefine the way fabric care is offered nationwide.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor