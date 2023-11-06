Revolutionise Your Commutes this Diwali with Hero Bikes and Get a Discount of Rs. 5000

NewsVoir

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], November 6: One of the world's largest manufacturers of two-wheelers, Hero MotoCorp offers an excellent range of scooters and motorcycles. Catering to the demand for efficient and affordable bikes in India, the company continues to pioneer its range of versatile motorcycles tailored for Indian roads. You can book your favourite Hero bike this festive season on Bajaj Mall and enjoy lucrative deals and discounts.

Affording bikes is no longer a challenge because #EMIHaiNa. Be it a Hero Splendor or a Hero Passion, book your favourite model from Hero bikes on the digital platform from the 8th to 15th November, and enjoy a flat discount of Rs. 5,000 using the coupon code 'WHEELSFEST.'

Hero bikes are popular for their cost-effectiveness, durability, and lower maintenance requirements. For example, Hero Passion and Hero Splendor Plus are two of the best entry-level commuters on the market. Hero Splendor Plus uses a 97.2 cc BS6-compliant engine with a mileage of around 60 kmpl. On the other hand, the Hero Xtreme 160R is a best-seller in the sporty commuter segment, with features like full-LED lighting for the headlamp, ABS, and side-stand engine cut-off switch. You can also opt for Hero Xpulse 200, specifically built for thrill and adventure seekers.

Hero also invests heavily in R&D, resulting in Hero bikes boasting state-of-the-art technology. Hero's patented i3S technology, which refers to its start-stop system, significantly reduces fuel consumption by turning off the engine when the bike is idle. Meanwhile, the Xtec bike variants come equipped with all-digital instrument clusters with Bluetooth connectivity, enhancing convenience.

Hero bikes blend modernity and convenience and cater to the next-gen Indian riders. These bikes carry the legacy of trust and promise of innovation, and you can book your favourite two-wheeler on Bajaj Mall and leverage discounts and exclusive offers.

Benefits of booking a Hero bike on Bajaj Mall

Purchasing a new bike requires a considerable investment, which might put a strain on your finances. One of the most convenient ways of owning a Hero bike is by booking the two-wheeler on Bajaj Mall and availing of the Bajaj Finserv Two-wheeler Loan. On Bajaj Mall, you can relish special offers and discounts and choose an EMI plan that is convenient for you. The two-wheeler loan offers funds up to Rs. 21 lakhs, with attractive interest rates and tenures between 12 and 60 months. You can also get funding of up to 100% of the two-wheeler's on-road price from Bajaj Finance, making the purchase extremely convenient.

Here is how you can book a Hero bike online

1. Go to Bajaj Mall and log in using your phone number

2. Visit the two-wheeler section and browse the available Hero bikes

3. Choose your favourite model and click 'Book Now'

4. Complete the booking online and visit the nearest partner showroom

5. Finish the formalities and apply for the Bajaj Finserv Two-wheeler Loan

6. Once you receive the loan amount, purchase the two-wheeler on EMI

After the approval of your application, you can access funds within 60 minutes*. Additionally, with the Bajaj Finserv Two-wheeler Loan, you can enjoy benefits like zero foreclosure charges* and no need for guarantors*.

*Terms and Conditions Apply

Bajaj Mall is an online digital marketplace that assists consumers to compare and choose from a wide range of products. It offers customers abundant choices in providing the required products on No Cost EMI and zero down payment options on select products. Bajaj Mall has partnered with leading electronics, home appliances, lifestyle, etc., brands to provide a guided buying experience.

For further information, visit www.bajajmall.in or download the Bajaj Finserv app on Google Play Store or App Store.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor