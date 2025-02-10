Revolutionizing Air Compressor Operation: ELGi Unveils Ground-breaking "STABILISOR" Technology

BusinessWire India

Coimbatore (Tamil Nadu) [India], February 10: In a significant leap forward for industrial air compression, Elgi Equipments (BSE: 522074; NSE: ELGIEQUIP), one of the world's leading air-compressor manufacturers with over 64 years of compressed air excellence, today announced the introduction of its pioneering compressed air stabilization technology. Designed to revolutionize the way compressors operate in plants with dynamic air demand, the STABILISOR system aims to address the longstanding challenges of unstable compressor performance, inefficiency, and excessive wear caused by frequent load/unload cycles.

In industrial settings, the gap between compressor capacity and plant air demand is inherently dynamic. This variability leads to frequent cut-in and cut-out operations, which destabilize the compressor and impair critical flow and kinematic components. Traditional solutions, such as increasing reservoir volume, altering cut-in/cut-out pressures, or adding variable frequency drives (VFDs), often fall short, introducing new inefficiencies or higher operational costs.

"The STABILISOR system employs a first of its kind 'Recirculate and Recover' principle, seamlessly aligning compressor capacity with plant air demand through controlled recirculation and recovery techniques. By stabilizing airflows within the system, the STABILISOR system minimizes load/unload cycles, ensuring extended equipment lifespan, optimizes energy use, achieving up to 15% energy savings in typical applications, while reducing system inefficiencies, maintaining superior performance across varying demand patterns. With its energy-efficient design and potential to reduce wear-and-tear, the STABILISOR aligns with global sustainability goals. Its implementation in industrial plants represents a shift towards greener, more cost-effective manufacturing processes," said Dr. Jairam Varadaraj, Managing Director, Elgi Equipments Ltd.

Dr. Venu Madhav, Director, Technology, Elgi Equipments Ltd said "The STABILISOR system utilizes precision-engineered progressive and on-off valves to recirculate excess capacity within the system. This system leverages stabilization zones and low-pressure recovery techniques to - balance airflow demands dynamically, minimize energy losses by targeting pressure points with minimal differences all while maximizing overall system reliability."

To meet diverse operational needs, the STABILISOR system, will be available in India and across the globe, in 2025, in two versions:

* Light Version: Designed for field fitment energy savings and enhanced reliability.

* Heavy Version: Factory-fitted for superior energy savings and comprehensive stability.

The STABILISOR's innovative design and control methodology has been patented worldwide, marking it as a pioneering advancement in compressed air technology. To learn more about ELGi's advanced compressed air solutions, visit www.elgi.com.

