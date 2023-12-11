Revolutionizing beauty; B'desir rewrites the modern beauty narrative

PRNewswire

New Delhi [India], December 11: Neha Modi, a successful female entrepreneur, initiated B'desir, one of the fastest-growing companies that brings international beauty brands to Indian markets. The brand bridges the gap between the demand and supply of international beauty brands in the Indian market by facilitating extremely organized and reliable beauty product dissemination. B'desir is solely based on the fact that beauty as an industry should feel more accessible and affordable to everyone, regardless of skin colour, gender, and background. Consumers are smarter than before, and they understand what they want it is the brand's duty to cater to their needs efficiently. The business model focuses on the needs of well-informed consumers, who consider a diverse array of factors before making a purchase, such as product information, component concentration, origin, and packaging.

In 2013, the founder realized that by blurring the boundaries of our beauty kits, a host of international names had made their way to Indian shores. However, there was a huge gap between demand and supply; a lack of organization and awareness inspired her to establish a purpose-driven beauty brand to pave the way forward. The establishment of B'desir in 2013 was dedicated to stepping up to give back to society like never before. With the rise of new, young, ethically engaged consumers, B'desir, a manifesto of profit with principles, has emerged at the forefront as consumers seek deeper meaning from the brands they buy.

The venture brings the highest-quality beauty products from Europe and the US to India. Standing by the notion that it's a moral responsibility to contribute to the betterment of society, the team behind this beauty endeavor also educates its customers by organizing free seminars and helping them choose the right product for them. In addition, B'desir acts as a distribution company, with over 500 offline distributors across the country and 15 online channel partners like Nykaa, Myntra, and others. Moreover, the brand has successfully collaborated with dermatologists in clinics who are currently writing its products. After surviving the pleasures and pains of the business world, the business won the India SME Award twice. Also, Neha Modi won the Young Women Entrepreneur Award.

From empowerment to upcycling, the beauty brand founder focused on a singular mission on her path: to provide efficient skincare and makeup products that could replace decorative cosmetics. Being a female entrepreneur, Neha Modi believes that breaking social barriers can be empowering for herself and the other women around her; her ideology says that every woman who becomes an entrepreneur in the beauty industry has a personal story that tries to bridge a gap she has witnessed in her personal journey.

With impeccable leadership, grit, and tenacity, the brand is changing the beauty narrative in the country, one product at a time. India is a highly fragmented market, especially the beauty industry. Getting distribution across India was a very tough challenge for B'desir due to the language barrier, culture, mindset, and some of the social factors of the country. Neha, the founder, being a woman, witnessed that it's all glamorous from the outside, but when it comes to the distribution of beauty products, it's still a male-dominated task. Secondly, funding was a huge challenge for B'desir. But B'desir initiated an advance payment of up to 75% very early on; this facilitated the cash flow of the business really well.

The biggest takeaway for the founder while working as a beauty brand owner has been that success doesn't come from what you do occasionally; it comes from what you do consistently. In a similar vein, being consistent is extremely important for all entrepreneurs in order to change the societal image. Since 18 years of age, Neha has had a financially independent personality; henceforth, the founder believes in uplifting women who aspire human unity and conscious living. Notably, she has been shortlisted for the Women Entrepreneur Award in the MSME sector by the Economic Times, a testament to her dedication and impact in the business world.

B'desir, being a brand looking to thrive and not just survive, intends to build a stronger connection with customers across experiential stores while leveraging the convenience of online shopping. The beauty industry is trending towards hyperpersonalization using AI and AR, along with awareness and usage of organic ingredients and ethically sourced products. The venture aims to craft products that deliver efficacy, safety, and visible impact accordingly. The founder believes that beauty is being democratized and the industry needs to respond accordingly; hence, the business aspires to offer personalized products to consumers using hyperpersonalization.

