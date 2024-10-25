Revolutionizing Breast Cancer Treatment: The Promise of Laser Surgery

PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 25: Breast cancer continues to pose a significant health challenge for women globally. While traditional surgical methods have long been the standard approach to treating this disease, advancements in medical technology have introduced innovative solutions that enhance patient outcomes and reduce recovery times. Among these innovations, laser surgery stands out as a pioneering technique, offering a less invasive alternative with promising results.

Dr. Rusy Bhalla, a distinguished surgeon from KEM Hospital in Mumbai, is recognized as a pioneer in laser surgery nationally and internationally. With over a dozen original research papers to his credit and numerous speaking engagements on laser surgery, Dr Bhalla has dedicated over a decade to refining these techniques and applying them to oncological practices. Having performed more than 1,000 laser cancer operations, he brings a wealth of experience to his new role as a Laser Onco Surgeon at Orchid Center for Laser Surgery, Mumbai. He is eager to share insights on laser treatment for breast cancer and its transformative potential.

Laser surgery utilizes focused light beams to target and destroy cancerous tissue without the need for traditional incisions. This technique minimises trauma to surrounding tissues, resulting in reduced blood loss, less pain, and quicker recovery times. For patients concerned about the side effects of conventional surgerysuch as infection, scarring, and longer rehabilitation periodslaser surgery offers a compelling alternative.

In the context of breast cancer treatment, high-intensity light is directed at the tumor, causing it to vaporize. This precision allows for the removal of cancerous cells while preserving healthy tissue, which leads to less discomfort and a lower risk of complications. Furthermore, many procedures can be performed on an outpatient basis, enabling patients to return home the same day, significantly enhancing their overall experience.

Dr. Bhalla addresses a common complication regarding surgical interventions: the belief that surgery can inadvertently spread cancer cells. In many cases it may be the only reason for spread of cancer post-surgery. While traditional surgeries carry this risk, laser surgery minimizes this concern due to its precision and reduced invasiveness. By carefully targeting the tumor, the technique limits the manipulation of surrounding tissues, thereby decreasing the likelihood of cancer cell dissemination. This precision is particularly crucial in breast cancer treatment, where preserving healthy tissue can play a vital role in recovery and future treatment options.

The advantages of laser treatment for breast cancer are numerous. Firstly, its minimally invasive nature means less trauma and a quicker healing process. Secondly, the reduced risk of infection is a significant benefit, as smaller incisions and less exposure of internal tissues lower the chances of postoperative complications. Additionally, laser techniques result in minimal scarring, enhancing cosmetic outcomes and boosting patients' confidence. The shorter hospital stays associated with outpatient procedures also contribute to a more favourable patient experience. Most importantly, by precisely targeting cancer cells, laser surgery may contribute to lower rates of cancer recurrence.

Laser Ablation is a USFDA approved procedure for Breast tumours and is being used in many centers around the world.

It is ideally suited for women who delay treatment due to fear of mutilation and side effects of surgery.

Despite its many benefits, awareness of laser surgery's advantages in treating breast cancer remains limited among patients and healthcare providers. Dr. Bhalla emphasizes the importance of educating both groups about this innovative option. Through seminars, workshops, and discussions at various forums, he strives to spread awareness and highlight the significance of incorporating laser techniques into breast cancer treatment protocols.

As the medical community continues to explore the frontiers of cancer treatment, laser surgery stands out as a beacon of hope for many patients facing breast cancer. By embracing this technology, healthcare professionals can provide safer, more effective treatment options that prioritize patient well-being and quality of life. Dr. Bhalla calls on all stakeholders in healthcare to consider the transformative potential of laser surgery and collaborate to ensure that this innovative treatment reaches those who need it most. Together, they can change the landscape of breast cancer treatment, paving the way for a future where patients have access to the best possible care.

