Revolutionizing Business Banking and Identity Verification: PaySprint Launches, SprintVerify’s Candy, and PaySprint’s collaboration with InstaBill for SprintNXT

New Delhi (India), March 28: PaySprint, a trailblazing Banking Fintech Infrastructure Company and a leading API provider in India is proud to announce the launch of its latest innovations, SprintVerify, CANDY, and PaySprint's collaboration with InstaBill for SprintNXT. These ground-breaking solutions mark a significant leap forward in the realm of identity verification, business banking and payment processing, offering unparalleled efficiency, security, and ease of use.

Get ready to experience the future of identity verification with SprintVerify, consisting of state-of-the-art AI-Driven Platform: CANDY. This cutting-edge technology is revolutionizing the way businesses verify government-issued documents with its advanced Identity as a Service (IDaaS) and AI-driven solution. With SprintVerify, businesses gain access to over 100+ identity checks and customized workflows that guarantee seamless compliance solutions.

And the best part? SprintVerify’s AI-powered technology ensures quick, accurate, and reliable identity verification that meets industry standards. Say goodbye to slow, error-prone verification processes and hello to secure, efficient and cutting-edge identity verification with SprintVerify!

Now, introducing the revolutionary NexGen Business Banking Platform by SprintNXT!

This robust platform is set to transform the way businesses of all sizes manage their finances. With its comprehensive banking solutions that cater to enterprises, SprintNXT’s innovative platform is a game-changer. Featuring automated invoicing, payment collections, and dynamic QR code integration, simplifying banking for you, so you can focus on what truly matters – growing your business!

PaySprint has collaborated with InstaBill for SprintNXT to introduce payments collection solution designed to streamline business operations. This collaboration allows businesses to automate their invoice collection by integrating PaySprint’s UPI Collection API with InstaBill’s SaaS GST billing software. The solution also features dynamic QR code integration and customized intent flows, ensuring customers a smooth and hassle-free collection experience. With this partnership, businesses can simplify their invoice collections and offer their customers a seamless payment solution.

Since its inception in 2020, PaySprint has been dedicated to delivering better, faster and easier technology solutions to its clients. With the launch of SprintVerify's CANDY, and PaySprint's collaboration with InstaBill for SprintNXT, as it continues to uphold its reputation as a top fintech solutions provider in India. “At PaySprint, we are committed to leveraging technology to promote financial inclusion and accessibility,” said S. Anand, CEO and Founder of PaySprint. “With our latest innovations, we are taking another step towards our vision of a more inclusive and innovative financial ecosystem.”

For more information about SprintVerify's CANDY & PaySprint's collaboration with InstaBill for SprintNXT, and other PaySprint products and services, please visit https://www.paysprint.in/

About PaySprint:

PaySprint is a Banking Fintech Infrastructure Company and a leading API provider in India. Founded in 2020, PaySprint is dedicated to delivering its clients better, faster, and easier technology solutions. With a premier product suite comprising SprintOPN, SprintVerify, SprintNXT, PaySprint empowers businesses to thrive in the digital age.

If you have any objection to this press release content, kindly contact pr.error.rectification@gmail.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 24 hours.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor