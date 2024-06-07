Revolutionizing Dairy Packaging: Ball Corporation and CavinKare Introduce Retort Aluminum Cans for Milkshakes

NewsVoir

New Delhi [India], June 7: In a significant step towards sustainable packaging solutions, Ball Corporation, a global leader in sustainable packaging, has announced its partnership with CavinKare, a pioneer in the dairy industry. Together, they are set to revolutionize dairy packaging by introducing retort two-piece aluminum cans for CavinKare's popular milkshakes.

As quoted by Manish Joshi, Commercial Director at Ball Beverage Packaging Asia, "Dairy & Dairy Alternatives have been an integral part of India and are forecast to grow at a CAGR of 4.1 per cent (1) by 2028. Our focus is on the Ready-To-Drink segment which is expected to grow faster due to unique flavor offerings for consumers to choose from. Ball India has invested in the capability to produce retort aluminum cans specifically tailored to the demands of the dairy market. This expansion of our portfolio underscores our dedication to both product innovation and sustainability, allowing a wide variety of flavored dairy products to be packaged in our aluminum cans."

Retort Aluminum cans are carefully designed to withstand the rigorous retort process, ensuring the preservation of flavor, nutrients, and freshness of dairy products. Moreover, these cans align perfectly with the modern consumer's on-the-go lifestyle.

Mallikeswaran KG, Business Head of the Beverages Division at CavinKare, expressed excitement about this strategic collaboration, stating, "CavinKare is thrilled to embark on this journey towards sustainable packaging options with Ball Corporation. Our transition to aluminum cans underscores our commitment to delivering superior quality products while minimizing our environmental footprint."

In anticipation of a favorable reception from consumers in all target markets, CavinKare's initiative to introduce its diverse milkshake flavors - Badam, Gulkhand, Rajbog, and Rabri - in convenient aluminum can packaging is anticipated to align effectively with changing consumer preferences for on-the-go consumption and convenience. With these products readily available across multiple channels, their broad accessibility is set to cater to a wide range of consumer segments.

Two-piece aluminum beverage cans offer a range of benefits that make them highly advantageous for packaging applications. Firstly, two-piece cans are lightweight and hence reduce transportation costs. Aluminum cans provide protection against light and oxygen, ensuring optimal freshness, quality and integrity of the product.

Mallikeswaran KG reiterated, "Our transition to aluminum cans reflects our dedication to making responsible choices that benefit both our consumers and the planet. We recognize the importance of sustainability in today's world and actively moving towards achieving a 100 per cent commitment to more sustainable packaging as we are focused on staying at the forefront of eco-conscious innovation."

CavinKare is a leading player in the dairy industry, committed to delivering high-quality dairy products to consumers. Through innovation and sustainability initiatives, CavinKare continues to set industry standards.

Ball Corporation supplies innovative, sustainable aluminum packaging solutions for beverage, personal care and household products customers. Ball Corporation employs 16,000 people worldwide (excluding divested aerospace staff) and reported 2023 net sales of USD 14.03 billion.

Forward-Looking Statement

