Revolutionizing Device Connectivity: Ikodoo Introduces Latest Data Cables for Seamless Cross-Device Integration

New Delhi [India], September 27: Ikodoo, a leading provider of innovative audio solutions, has ventured into mobile accessories with the launch of its latest breakthrough in data connectivity and fast charging – the Ikodoo T802 Type-C to Lightning Data Cable and the Ikodoo T501 Type-A to Type-C Data Cable. These mobile accessories, said to be a breakthrough in data connectivity follow the company's highly successful launch of earbuds - Buds One and Buds Z earlier this year.

These innovative cables have been precisely designed to respond to the varying needs of various mobile users, and they come with a 1-year warranty, ensuring a seamless and efficient device connecting experience at an affordable price.

Starting at Rs 699 Ikodoo's Type-C to Lightning data cable bridges the gap between diverse device interfaces and comes in two different sizes of 1m and 1.5m. With an input current capacity of PD 20W, it provides a consistent power supply that ensures your device charges quickly and safely. This cable's lightning-fast data transmission speed of 480 Mbps guarantees seamless syncing between the latest iPhones and laptops. Crafted for durability, it features a TPE apple gray white cable with integrated injection molding, providing high toughness and resistance to bending, ultimately putting an end to frequent wire replacements. The high-purity thick copper wire with antioxidant and rust prevention properties ensures long-lasting fast-charging performance. Encased in an ABS fireproof material shell, this cable is built to withstand wear and tear. Plus, it comes with Velcro straps for easy storage, making it a versatile and indispensable tool for various scenarios.

Starting at Rs 399 the Ikodoo Type-A to Type-C Data Cable is the ultimate solution for seamless connectivity between USB Type-C and Type-A devices. With a blazing-fast data transmission rate of 480 Mbps and 3A fast charging capability, this cable simplifies your device interactions, ensuring swift data transfer and efficient charging. Pair it with a 45w Super Dart super flash charging adapter for lightning-fast power delivery at 5V, 3 amperes. Crafted with durability in mind, the cable features a robust fishing net weaving that adds an extra layer of protection, reducing wear and tear. Its high-purity copper wire ensures long-lasting fast charging performance, and the double-ended metal casing guarantees wear and corrosion resistance.

Divulging the idea behind adding the new product portfolio Pavneet Singh, CEO Ikodoo, said “These new Charging and Data cables epitomize Ikodoo's dedication to user-centric innovation that was earlier proven through our previous high-quality audio devices, Ikodoo buds Z and Buds One that created massive buzz in the Indian market. These products embrace a future of seamless connectivity and elevate the user's cross-device experience.”

IKODOO is a dynamic and innovative technology brand that caters to music enthusiasts by offering an array of exceptional products. Recognizing the need for high-quality audio technology, IKODOO has partnered with Vifa Sound, a globally renowned Danish company with a rich legacy in the sound industry. With a global presence and a commitment to providing remarkable audio experiences, IKODOO is revolutionizing the world of audio technology. www.ikodoo.tech

