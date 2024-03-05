Revolutionizing Finance: Fintech Festival India 2024 at YASHOBHOOMI

PNN

New Delhi [India], March 5: ZEX PR WIRE, Global FinTech innovators to converge at third edition of FinTech Festival India from 6 - 8 March 2024.

Focusing on "Innovation, Global Collaboration, Regulation and Inclusion", FinTech Festival India 2024 will take place at Asia's largest convention centre, Yashobhoomi, New Delhi, Dwarka, on 6th-8th March 2024.

Sanket Bhondve, Joint Secretary, M/o Electronics & IT will be joining the event as Guest of Honour and delivering a keynote address at the FFI 2024 opening ceremony. His participation is anticipated to provide pivotal insights and steer the conversation on the future of financial technology in the region.

Themed "Connecting innovators, co-creating the future of finance", FFI 2024 will feature over 100 speakers and expects more than 6,000 attendees, bringing together the key stakeholders of the world's FinTech industry to shape the future of finance.

FFI 2024 will feature a robust conference agenda built on four key pillars - Innovation, Global Collaboration, Regulation, and Inclusion - as well as a comprehensive mix of exhibition showcases, live demos, and new product launches.

This year's edition of FFI will deep dive into key trending topics that are shaping the FinTech industry, featuring discussions and panels led by prominent leaders and experts from Meta, Google, Microsoft, The World Bank, UK, GIFT City, JP Morgan & Chase, Findi, Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas, Dept of Economic Affairs, Government of India International Finance Corporation, NPCI Bharat BillPay, Tata Digital, MUFG, Lending Kart, Muthoot FinCorp One, Silicon Valley Bank and more.

Day one of FFI 2024 will focus on Innovation as being the key driver of financial inclusion, while day two will explore Regulation and how it keeps the pace with innovation. The final day will dive into the India's rising and resilient FinTech journey.

Leading to the main festival in March were the successful city experiencessingle day conclaves held in Bangalore and Mumbai on 15 December 2023 and 19 January 2024 respectivelyjoined by key movers and shakers in the industry who helped shape and drive the overarching agenda and conversations set to take place at FFI 2024. As part of the festival, the second edition of the FinTech Festival India Awards will also be taking place on 7 March 2024, recognising industry pioneers and innovators across 17 categories.

FFI 2024 will also host the Founder's Pivot, where Unicorns, Soonicorns and successful start-up founders will share their wisdom and insights, as well as the Investor Forum for start-ups to gain the opportunity to pitch to a panel of investors in closed-door sessions.

Another integral part of the Festival will be the showcase of new and exciting solutions emerging from the inaugural Scale +91 FinTech Hackathon organised by FFI 2024. The Hackathon gathered over 3,000 teams from across the country to create tangible, impactful solutions at the crossroads of innovation and finance, and the 20 highest-ranking finalists will be introducing their revolutionary ideas and preliminary products at the vibrant Start-Up zone on the FFI 2024 exhibition floor.

Organised by Constellar, FFI 2024 is proud to have support from Government of Karnataka and Government of Odisha, as well as partnerships with top organisations and luminaries in the FinTech space. These include Digit as Gold Partner, Avalanche as Blockchain Partner, Silver Partners - Advantage Club, MongoDB, RING (formerly known as Kissht), Aditya Birla Capital, JSA Law, BharatPe, Bronze Partners - PingCAP (TiDB), Trustt, Smart Ping, Futurex, IDEMIA and American Express, BDO as Advisory Partner, Northern Arc as Visitor Bag Partner, Fibe and PayU as Associate Partner, United Kingdom as Country Partner, and Bharat Bill Pay as DPI Partner.

If you'd like to attend FinTech Festival India, click here to register.

FinTech Festival India 2024 is an industry-first future-ready event that will showcase the future of FinTech and bring together thought-leaders, industry experts, policymakers, and flag bearers of the FinTech fraternity while facilitating on-site business meetings, conferences, and networking sessions for an unprecedented opportunity to witness the upward trajectory of FinTech in India. Visit fintechfestivalindia.com

