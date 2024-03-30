Revolutionizing Home Cooling: Symphony Air Coolers

VMPL

New Delhi [India], March 30: In the scorching heat of summer, finding relief becomes a necessity rather than a luxury. Symphony, the world's largest air cooler company, has been at the forefront of providing economically viable cooling solutions for over 40 years. With a commitment to conscious cooling, Symphony has sold over 2.5 crore air coolers worldwide, spanning across 60 countries.

The Story Behind Symphony:

Founded in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, Symphony's journey began with a vision to make cooling accessible to all. Led by Mr. Achal Bakeri, Symphony pioneered eco-friendly cooling solutions, advocating for green technology and sustainability. Today, Symphony stands as a beacon of quality, continuously improving its design, engineering, and manufacturing processes to ensure premium cooling solutions for its customers.

Introducing Symphony's Flagship Air Coolers:

Diet 3D 30B: Symphony introduces the Diet 3D 30B, the world's first air cooler with BLDC technology. This revolutionary cooler guarantees 60% less power consumption than conventional coolers, allowing you to save up to Rs. 2000 per year on electricity bills. Equipped with highly effective honeycomb cooling pads, this cooler ensures superior cooling for years to come. With its multi-function remote and automatic refill reminder, the Diet 3D 30B offers convenience and efficiency at its best.

Winter 80B: Experience a whisper-quiet performance with Symphony's Winter 80B air cooler. Powered by BLDC technology, this cooler consumes only 130 watts* of electricity, offering energy-efficient cooling solutions for your home. Featuring a multi-function remote for easy control, and 4-side high-efficiency honeycomb pads for superior cooling, the Winter 80B ensures a comfortable and peaceful environment even during the hottest days.

Diet 55B: For those seeking a sleek design and powerful performance, Symphony presents the Diet 55B air cooler. Consuming a mere 115 watts* of electricity, this cooler is perfect for eco-conscious individuals looking to reduce their carbon footprint. With an automatic pop-up touchscreen control and highly effective honeycomb cooling pads, the Diet 55B combines style with functionality, offering optimal cooling for your space.

Symphony's air coolers are designed to provide maximum comfort while minimizing energy consumption, making them ideal for modern households. With features like BLDC technology, automatic refill reminders, and highly efficient cooling pads, Symphony ensures that you stay cool and comfortable without compromising on sustainability.

As temperatures rise, Symphony air coolers emerge as the ultimate solution for beating the heat. With its innovative technology, energy-efficient design, and commitment to sustainability, Symphony continues to revolutionize home cooling, providing comfort to millions around the globe. Choose Symphony air coolers for a refreshing and eco-friendly cooling experience all summer long.

