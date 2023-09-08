Revolutionizing Motherhood: Mom Power Conference 2023 sets the stage for empowerment and transformation

PRNewswire

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], September 8: Mompower360, a leading organization dedicated to empowering mothers, recently concluded second edition of Mom Power Conference 2023, held in the vibrant city of Bangalore.This groundbreaking event, attended by hundreds of enthusiastic mothers, addressed pressing issues, provided valuable resources, and ignited a movement of empowerment that resonates deeply with attendees.

The Mom Power Conference recognized the crucial need for a dedicated space for mothers to come together, connect, and find guidance on their journey through motherhood. The conference offered a comprehensive range of workshops, panel discussions, and keynote speeches, covering topics that encompassed the entire spectrum of motherhood, from parenting, relationship, fitness, nutrition, to teenage challenges, self-care, career advancement, wellness along with exhibits for much indeed indulgence.

Attendees were provided with invaluable insights from industry experts, renowned speakers, and thought leaders, who shared their knowledge and experiences on a range of subjects. Workshops delved into essential areas such as mindful parenting techniques, work-life integration strategies, effective communication with children, self-care practices, building strong support networks and kick starting career after maternity or long career break featuring directors of MNCs. Through these diverse and comprehensive sessions, the Moms Conference empowered mothers with practical tools and inspiration to thrive in all aspects of their lives.

"Mompower 360 strongly believes in empowering mothers on a 360-degree level, providing them with the guidance, resources, and support they need to navigate the complexities of modern motherhood," said Lakshmi Seshadri Founder/CEO of Mompower360,former Mrs India Universe and mother of three boys who started Mompower360 post Covid after seeing women struggling to cope with the fine balance that is needed to nurture a healthy family."The Moms Conference was designed to create a space for moms to realize their true potential, embrace their individuality, and connect with a community that understands and celebrates the challenges and joys of motherhood."

Actress and author Koel Puri performed a monologue from her play 'Mummy is Dead , Long live Mummy' highlighting the modern motherhood dilemma. She said " Such a conference is much needed for modern mothers who are juggling multiple roles". It was echoed by therapist Ririi Trivedi "Conferences like this give you tools and resources to make your motherhood journey guilt free". Actress Chhavi mittal who spoke on body image said " It's a great endeavour for all the moms to come together and built a community to learn and support each other"

Mompower360 recognizes that a thriving mother creates a thriving family, and through this conference, the organization has taken a significant step towards nurturing a community of empowered mothers who are equipped to live fulfilling lives while raising their children. Mom Power Conference saw support and participation from top national brands like Westside, Malabar, Himalaya to Corporates like Google, Ernst and Young, Infosys and renowned speakers like Dr Madhu chopra, Dr Kiran Bedi, Seema Anand, Anu Prabhakar to professional therapists, doctors, nutritionists to coaches in this shared vision of empowering mothers across the country.

About Mompower360

Mompower360 is an influential organization in India and US dedicated to empowering mothers, recognizing their invaluable role in society. Through impactful annual conferences, monthly webinars, featured experts, and community-building initiatives, Mompower360 provides mothers with the tools necessary to thrive in all aspects of their lives.

