Revolutionizing Period Care: Introducing Sipgel for Pain-free Period Days

New Delhi [India], September 6: Sipgel is the first of its kind, natural period pain relief solution, that quickly helps soothe menstrual cramps, and replenishes vitamins and minerals that are lost during periods. Ever since Sipgel launched, period care has gotten a new insight altogether. A product that is curated for women to have pain-free period days so that they live normally, is revolutionary in itself.

About 40% of the women experience intolerable pain during menstruation. There have been many products in the market glorified as the solution to ‘everything period related’. However, most of such products require a process and time to use them, alongside added complications and side effects!

Sipgel is helping women power through life, being a hassle-free solution in a handy carry-on pouch to give relief from period pain anytime, anywhere. That too in three easy steps- just Shake, Open, and Sip! Embracing growth is the mindset of 21st-century women. Sipgel comes into play in all areas of her life. She wants to be on her toes, working and enjoying life however she can. Her aid of independence is in her sense of comfort. For that comfort to continue, menstrual cramps need to go away. Now, it is not just about the product, but the entire vision of the founder to take on a bigger step for women's wellness in India.

Sipgel has been putting out a fresh voice for its customers through its social media presence and its product’s efficacy. It is currently available on Amazon & 1mg as well as www.sipgel.com. Now the baton is set to move towards retail sales. Sipgel has been available online since its launch. However, the next step for the brand is to make this product available for retail. Sipgel will be available offline in selected stores in Noida and Sodhi Super Market, Gurugram very soon and become even more accessible.

Sipgel’s founder, Shantanu Mishra shared upcoming plans regarding the brand’s growth and expansion. “Sipgel is capturing the period-care segment, and we want to expand our vision with more products that cater to the same. We will launch our very own Menstrual Cup which will be another step towards our efforts for women’s wellness. This proves to be the ultimate period-care combo. The sustainable menstrual cup along with Sipgel. One for quick period pain relief, made of natural ingredients, and another, an eco-friendly and a more comfortable replacement for currently available options”, he shared.

People are observing the benefits of using menstrual cups. Its reusability, long-lastingness, and its affordability. Women are finding reasons to switch towards using menstrual cups and this gives Sipgel an opportunity to create awareness around the use of Menstrual Cups, like it has been doing for a quick period pain relief solution through Sipgel.

With many brands trying to ramp up the market space and grab the attention of the consumer, the one that stands out will be the one with an intention to bring a change in the lifestyle of women, making it easier and more normal, every day!

