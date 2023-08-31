Revolutionizing Sleep & Sitting Comfort: The Sleep Company Unveils 1st Store in Surat

PNN

Surat (Gujarat) [India], August 31: The Sleep Company, the pioneering force in SmartGRID technology for peaceful sleep in Asia, proudly announced the opening of its first experience store in Surat. Building upon the success of its expansion in Ahmedabad, this launch is a testament to the strong demand for The Sleep Company's products throughout India. With the addition of this store, The Sleep Company now operates 42 stores across the nation, reinforcing its commitment to achieving the milestone of 100+ stores by the year's end. The presence of renowned Ortho-Spine Surgeon, Dr Vivek Patel, at the store inauguration further highlights the brand's dedication to delivering top-quality sleep and sitting solutions.

Surat, the 9th largest city in India and the 2nd largest in Gujarat plays a pivotal role in propelling the state's economic surge. Amidst a thriving populace, the city's dynamic essence resonates with commercial vibrancy and industrial prowess. Understanding, this thriving pulse and the demand for tactile touch-and-feel shopping experiences among the city’s people, the 1200 sq. ft. store near VR Mall will bring an immersive SmartGRID experience and easy accessibility to residents, offering superior sleep and sitting solutions with ergonomic mattresses, pillows, sleep accessories, and SmartGRID chairs. This launch reaffirms the brand's commitment to becoming a premier comfort tech provider in Western India and nationwide.

Priyanka Salot, Co-founder of The Sleep Company, commented on the new store launch "We are thrilled to bring The Sleep Company’s extraordinary experience to the lively metropolis of Surat. The overwhelming response we have received from the city, evident through our website has motivated us to expand our physical presence here. As a brand dedicated to revolutionizing sleep and comfort, our SmartGRID technology has received immense appreciation and recognition nationwide. With the inauguration of this new store, we are resolute in our mission to offer Surat the utmost comfort-tech solutions through our mattresses, sleep accessories & chairs thus making a positive impact on the sleep quality and overall wellness of each individual."

“As an expert in spine health, I am well aware of the detrimental impact that poor posture can have on the well-being of our backs. Across the country, a growing number of individuals face lifestyle issues resulting from improper posture during sleep and sitting, leading to discomfort and potential long-term spine problems. The Sleep Company's SmartGRID technology emerges as a revolutionary solution, offering unparalleled comfort and support that can significantly mitigate the negative effects of bad posture. With the launch of their new store in Surat, I am confident that residents of the city will find tremendous relief and improved spine health through this game-changing offering. I wholeheartedly commend The Sleep Company for their unwavering commitment to enhancing both sleep quality and spine health in the region.” shared Dr Vivek Patel, expert Orthopaedic Surgeon specialising in Spinal Disorders and Pain Syndrome.

Having achieved a noteworthy record of over 40 successful store openings in the past year, The Sleep Company continues to strengthen its pioneering position within the comfort tech industry. Hailed as one of the youngest D2C brands to master omnichannel strategies, their unwavering focus on customer satisfaction has been the driving force behind their remarkable growth trajectory.

For more information about The Sleep Company and its innovative sleep solutions, please visit www.thesleepcompany.in or personally explore the new Surat store at Shop No.9, Ground floor, Luxuria Business Hub, Dumas Road Circle, near VR Mall, Surat, Gujarat 395007.

(Disclaimer: The above press release has been provided by PNN.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor