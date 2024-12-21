Revolutionizing travel with seamless solutions across airports in New Delhi, Bangalore, Mumbai, and Goa

VMPL

New Delhi [India], December 21: In a landmark move, Skyscanner, the global travel app, has unveiled its first Out-Of-Home (OOH) campaign in India, marking a significant milestone for the brand. The campaign will span 134 premium airport sites across the bustling hubs of New Delhi, Bangalore, and Mumbai, as well as the popular tourist destination of Goa. By launching during the peak holiday season, Skyscanner aims to solidify its position as the ultimate travel companion for millions of Indian travellers

Bridging travelers to effortless journeys

Skyscanner's commitment to simplifying travel is at the heart of this campaign. By offering unparalleled ease in discovering and booking flights, hotels, and car rentals, the platform empowers users to plan smarter and more affordable journeys. The initiative aligns perfectly with the brand's mission of making travel accessible and transparent.

"We are thrilled to bring Skyscanner's OOH campaign to India, marking a significant milestone for us," said Vipin Grover, Country Geo-Growth Lead. "Airports are where the journey begins, and with our presence across four key cities, including the bustling metros of New Delhi, Bangalore, and Mumbai, as well as the ever-popular Goa, we're connecting with millions of travelers at the heart of their travel experience. This campaign underscores our commitment to helping users discover the best travel options effortlessly. Travelers can save 30% on average when comparing flights on Skyscanner, making it easier than ever to plan smarter and more affordable journeys, especially during this peak holiday season."

Connecting with value hunters and savvy explorers

The campaign speaks directly to two key traveler segments:

* Value hunters: These are budget-conscious travelers who relish exploring multiple options to secure the best deals. They value control and are willing to invest time in finding the most economical solutions.

* Savvy explorers: These travelers prioritize ease, flexibility, and a seamless booking experience. They seek a trusted platform where they can compare all options in one place without the hassle of extensive searches.

Skyscanner's user-friendly interface and powerful search capabilities cater to both these groups, providing a comprehensive platform to address diverse travel needs.

Amplifying reach at prime locations

Airports are gateways to unforgettable journeys, and Skyscanner's presence across 134 premium sites in India ensures maximum visibility among travelers. These locations, including some of the busiest airports in New Delhi, Bangalore, and Mumbai, as well as the vibrant tourist hub of Goa, strategically target both leisure and business travelers during the holiday rush. This high-impact visibility allows Skyscanner to effectively communicate its value propositions to a captive and diverse audience.

India is experiencing a rapid surge in both domestic and international travel. As the travel industry rebounds post-pandemic, Skyscanner's campaign arrives at an opportune moment to capture the attention of millions of travelers eager to explore new destinations.

The India growth story

India is poised to become one of Skyscanner's largest revenue markets in the near future, driven by the ongoing travel boom and the rise of domestic and international air travel. By targeting travelers during the peak holiday season, this OOH campaign strategically positions Skyscanner as a go-to platform for planning journeys with confidence.

The campaign's launch also signifies Skyscanner's belief in India's potential as a travel hub. With an increasing number of Indians opting for smart travel solutions, Skyscanner is committed to serving their needs with cutting-edge technology and reliable services.

About Skyscanner

Founded in 2003, Skyscanner is a leading global travel app that connects millions of users every month to more than 1,200 trusted travel partners. Operating in 52 countries and 32 languages, the platform simplifies travel planning through innovative technology and a traveler-first approach. Skyscanner searches over 80 billion prices daily, ensuring users find the best possible options for flights, hotels, and car rentals in one place.

By leveraging its advanced algorithms and data insights, Skyscanner empowers travelers to make informed decisions, enhancing their overall travel experience. The platform's transparency and ease of use have earned it a loyal user base across the globe.

Plan smarter, travel better

With its presence across 134 premium airport sites in India, Skyscanner is ready to redefine the travel experience for holidaymakers and business travelers alike. Discover the best travel deals today: https://skyscanner.pxf.io/o44YJe

Looking ahead

As Skyscanner continues to innovate and expand its footprint in India, this OOH campaign is just the beginning. The brand's dedication to empowering travelers with smarter solutions is set to make a lasting impact on the Indian travel landscape. Stay tuned for more exciting initiatives as Skyscanner continues to shape the future of travel in India.

Disclaimer - The above content is non-editorial, and TIL hereby disclaims any and all warranties, expressed or implied, relating to it, and does not guarantee, vouch for or necessarily endorse any of the content.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor