RHIMES 2025 - Advancing ENT Excellence through Cadaveric Demonstration and Dissection

HT Syndication

Kattankulathur (Chennai) [India], June 30: The Department of ENT at SRM Medical College Hospital and Research Centre, Kattankulathur, in collaboration with the Department of Anatomy, successfully hosted RHIMES 2025 (Rhinology Meet In SRM), a two-day national-level academic workshop on June 20 and 21, 2025. The event was held under the guidance of Dr. C.R.K. Balaji, Professor and Head of ENT, and Dr. S. Sundarapandian, Professor and Head of Anatomy.

Designed to foster a blend of academic inquiry and clinical expertise, RHIMES 2025 provided a robust platform for budding and seasoned ENT professionals to engage in hands-on training and academic exchange. The highlight of the programme was the cadaveric dissection and live surgical demonstration sessions, which enabled participants to gain in-depth understanding of nasal anatomy and critical surgical landmarks in rhinology.

The dissection and demonstration sessions were conducted by a distinguished panel of ENT experts Padma Shri Dr. Mohan Kameswaran, Managing Director and Chief ENT Surgeon, MERF, Dr. Regi Thomas, Professor of ENT, CMC Vellore, Dr. Raghunandhan, Consultant, MERF, Dr. Vivek Sasindran, Professor of ENT, KM Cherian Institute of Medical Sciences, Chengannur, Dr. Nitin M. Nagarkar, Professor of ENT and Dean & Pro Vice-Chancellor (Medicine and Health Sciences), SRM Medical College.

These sessions offered both basic and advanced demonstrations, addressing the latest trends and surgical innovations in the field of rhinology.

In addition to the practical training, the workshop featured interdisciplinary academic sessions in pathology, radiology, and microbiology by SRM's esteemed faculty. A keynote lecture on maxillary carcinoma by Dr. Bharathi M.B, Professor and Head of ENT, JSS Medical College, added further clinical depth to the proceedings. The event also included a competitive ENT quiz and an E-poster presentation segment, judged by an elite panel of experts, designed to encourage critical thinking and academic engagement among participants.

"SRM Medical College Hospital and Research Centre continues to be a hub of clinical excellence and academic innovation," said Dr. Nitin M. Nagarkar. "RHIMES 2025 reflects our commitment to nurturing talent in the field of otolaryngology by offering hands-on opportunities, mentorship from leaders in the field, and a platform for collaborative growth. Through initiatives like these, we aim to prepare our students and residents to meet global standards in surgical care and education."

The event witnessed participation from over 100 delegates across India, including 20 hands-on trainees (10 basic and 10 advanced), more than 40 observers, and numerous teaching faculty members. The academic diversity and active engagement throughout the two days underscored the workshop's success in furthering excellence in ENT education and practice.

Medicine & Health Sciences

The Medicine & Health Sciences division at SRM Medical College Hospital and Research Centre (SRM MCH&RC) encompasses a wide range of disciplines, including Medicine, Dentistry, Occupational Therapy, Physiotherapy, Pharmacy, Nursing, and Public Health. SRM MCH&RC has earned significant recognition, securing the 18th position in the NIRF-2024 rankings, while SRM College of Pharmacy is ranked 11th.

With its state-of-the-art infrastructure and advanced teaching methodologies, SRM MCH&RC is dedicated to providing world-class education and training. The institution offers top-tier facilities to foster the development of skilled medical graduates, specialists, and super specialists, ensuring that students are equipped with the knowledge and expertise to excel in the healthcare sector. Through cutting-edge research, clinical exposure, and practical training, SRM MCH&RC remains committed to shaping the next generation of healthcare professionals.

About SRMIST:

SRM Institute of Science and Technology (SRMIST) is a leading deemed-to-be-university located in Kattankulathur, Tamil Nadu. Known for its academic excellence, research contributions, and commitment to holistic education, SRMIST provides a diverse range of programmes across various disciplines.

For More Information, please contact:

Shivani Dave, Mavcomm Consulting Pvt. Ltd.

E-Mail: s.dave@mavcommgroup.com

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by HT Syndication.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor