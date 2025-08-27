Rice sowing crosses 109% of normal area as good Monsoon boosts Kharif sowing: Report

New Delhi [India], August 27 : India's rice sowing during the ongoing monsoon season has surpassed expectations, reaching 109 per cent of the normal sown area, according to a report by ICICI Bank.

The progress has been supported by above-normal rainfall in many parts of the country, which has also accelerated overall kharif sowing.

It stated, "rice sowing has now reached 109 per cent of the normal sown area."

The report noted that kharif sowing is progressing well, showing a 3.4 per cent year-on-year increase. This has been driven largely by rice, which recorded a 7.6 per cent growth over last year.

Coarse cereals, sugarcane, and pulses have also registered positive growth. Out of the normal sowing area of 109.7 million hectares, 107.4 million hectares have already been covered, compared with 103.9 million hectares in the same period last year.

Importantly, rice, sugarcane, and coarse cereals are sown over areas exceeding their normal levels. However, crops such as jute & mesta, cotton, and oilseeds have lagged, recording declines of 3.1 per cent, 2.6 per cent, and 2.8 per cent respectively on a year-on-year basis.

The substantial progress in sowing has been supported by surplus rainfall.

The report stated that cumulative rainfall across India stands at 104 per cent of the long-period average (LPA), compared with 101 per cent last week.

Regional variations remain, with Northwest India receiving 19 per cent above LPA rainfall, Central India 9 per cent above, and South India 5 per cent above.

However, East and Northeast India continue to face a deficit, with rainfall in these regions 17 per cent below LPA.

Good rainfall has been recorded in several states, including Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Haryana, Gujarat, Karnataka, Telangana, West Bengal, Punjab, Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, and Uttar Pradesh.

On the other hand, states like Chhattisgarh and Bihar have received lower-than-LPA rainfall, which could affect sowing in some pockets.

The report also highlighted that, in the past week, all-India rainfall was 36 per cent above normal, resulting in flooding in many parts of the country. This could impact the supply of food items in the near term despite the strong sowing progress.

Looking ahead, the outlook remains favourable as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) expects rainfall in the second half of the monsoon season, covering August and September, to be at 106 per cent of LPA.

As per the report, this is likely to provide further support to kharif sowing and overall agricultural activity.

