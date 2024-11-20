Rice University announces strategic expansion into India with Rice Global India

RICE University, Texas

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India]/ Houston (Texas) [US], November 20: Rice University, a global leader in research and innovation, is expanding its international presence with the launch of Rice Global India. This strategic initiative underscores the university's commitment to fostering global collaboration and advancing its contributions to India's rapidly growing education and technology sectors.

Today the university hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony at its new hub in Bengaluru, India's third-largest city and the center of the country's high-tech industry. This milestone lays the foundation for planned formal operations in the region and strengthens the university's growing network across India, including its collaborations with top-tier research and academic institutions.

"India is a country of tremendous opportunity, one where we see the potential to make a meaningful impact through collaboration in research, innovation and education," Rice President Reginald DesRoches said. "Our presence in India is a critical step in expanding our global reach, and we are excited to engage more with India's academic leaders and industries to address some of the most pressing challenges of our time. This expansion reflects our commitment to fostering a more interconnected world where education and research transcend borders."

As part of this strategic expansion, Rice is deepening its collaborations with prestigious institutions such as the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur and the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) Bengaluru. These partnerships will foster advanced research initiatives, student and faculty exchanges and collaborations in key areas of mutual interest such as artificial intelligence, biotechnology and sustainable energy, university leaders said.

RICE leadership also met with Minister Priyank Kharge, Department of Electronics, IT, Biotechnology and science & Technology, Government of Karnataka to explore long standing partnership opportunities for promoting Global Capability Centers (GCC), an investment initiative to conduct joint research projects between academia and GCCs.

The 'Rice Excellence Scholarship'

Rice is introducing the 'Rice Excellence Scholarship' of USD $10 million to support outstanding students, including those from India. The amount will be distributed over a period of five years. It covers both tuition and living expenses for eligible students and is merit-based with no separate application required. The scholarship is available to engineering and science students applying for professional master's programs in electrical and computer engineering, mechanical engineering, civil and environmental engineering, applied chemical sciences, bioscience and health policy, energy geosciences, environmental analysis, energy transition and sustainability and space studies.

The scholarship reflects Rice's commitment to investing in exceptional talent and providing educational opportunities that drive academic excellence and global impact, university leaders said.

Why India?

India's growing influence in areas such as energy, climate change, artificial intelligence and biotechnology aligns with Rice's own research priorities outlined in the university's recently unveiled strategic plan, Momentous: Personalized Scale for Global Impact. The strategic expansion highlights Rice's intention to contribute to India's innovation ecosystem by engaging in joint research initiatives, faculty collaborations and student exchanges with leading institutions.

"India's position as one of the world's fastest-growing education and technology markets makes it a crucial partner for Rice's global vision," said Caroline Levander, vice president for global at Rice. "The U.S.-India relationship, underscored by initiatives like the U.S.-India Initiative on Critical and Emerging Technology, provides fertile ground for educational, technological and research exchanges."

Founded in 1912, Rice is located in the heart of Houston, a coastal city considered the most diverse metropolis in the United States. Known as the energy capital of the world, Houston is also home to the Texas Medical Center, the world's leading health care complex, and boasts a pioneering legacy in space exploration and industry.

Rice is consistently rated as one of the premier Universities in the country. Forbes ranked the university No. 9 nationwide in its list of best colleges for the 2024-2025 school year, and #6 for Best Value by US News and world report.

Student success

