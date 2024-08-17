Richa Agarwal Leads Cleopatra Beauty Academy’s Expansion to Key Indian Cities #2

New Delhi [India], August 16: We are Bridging Dreams and Skills with Cleopatra's Cutting-Edge Beauty and Make Up Courses”, informed Richa Agarwal, Founder, Cleopatra Beauty Academy and Chain of Cleopatra Salon & makeovers during a recent media briefing. Cleopatra Beauty Academy, a leading institution in the beauty and makeup education sector, proudly announced its latest initiative during a media briefing in Chandigarh.Sector 9, Cleopatra.

The Academy is expanding its course offerings and extending its reach beyond Chandigarh to prominent cities such as Zirakpur, Panchkula, Mohali, Peermuchalla, Patiala, and Jaipur. Spearheaded by the visionary Richa Agarwal, this expansion aims to make high-caliber beauty education accessible to a broader audience of aspiring professionals.

During the media briefing, Richa Agarwal, the dynamic force behind Cleopatra Beauty Academy, elaborated on the newly introduced courses. “At Cleopatra Beauty Academy, we have curated an extensive range of programs that cover all facets of the beauty and makeup industry. Our offerings now include Professional Makeup Artist, Bridal Fashion and Portfolio Makeup Artist, Advanced Hairstyling, Nail Technician, Integrated Cosmetology, Advanced Non-Invasive Cosmetology, Hairdressing and Styling, Advanced Diplomas in Hairdressing and Beauty Therapy, Spa Therapy, Permanent Makeup, Eyelash Extension, and Prosthetics Makeup. Each course is meticulously designed to equip students with the skills and knowledge essential for success in this ever-evolving field,” she stated during the briefing.

The Academy's commitment to excellence is reflected in its unique course features. As Agarwal highlighted, “Our programs stand out for several reasons. They are government-approved and align with the National Skill Qualification Framework (NSQF). We blend theoretical instruction with practical, hands-on experience, including internships at our luxury salons. We also offer these programs at affordable fees, along with robust placement support. Our small class sizes and personalized learning approach ensure each student receives individual attention.

The Academy boasts state-of-the-art facilities, including specialized classrooms, hair and skin labs, makeup labs, manicure and pedicure stations, and computer labs for online training. “Our faculty includes industry veterans and international experts who conduct workshops, ensuring that our students receive the highest quality education and training,” Agarwal informed.

Accessibility remains a cornerstone of Cleopatra Beauty Academy's mission. Agarwal emphasized, “We are committed to offering online and distance learning options that match the curriculum and certification standards of our on-site programs. This ensures that quality education is available to everyone. Additionally, we provide financial assistance and scholarships to economically disadvantaged students, helping them pursue their dreams.”

Success stories from the Academy's alumni are a testament to its impact. “Many of our students from underprivileged backgrounds have transformed their lives through our programs. Our dedication to providing world-class, career-focused training has empowered them with the skills and confidence needed to thrive in their careers,” shared Agarwal.

Cleopatra Beauty Academy's courses are further validated by government certification. “Our programs are government-approved and NSQF-compliant, which requires adherence to strict standards. This certification not only boosts the credibility of our courses but also enhances the employability of our graduates. Employers prefer our certified students due to the comprehensive and practical training they receive,” Agarwal affirmed.

The Academy also provides extensive placement support to its graduates. “We assist our graduates in securing top positions across various sectors, including salons, spas, skin clinics, the film industry, social media, photography, fashion, retail, and entertainment. We take great pride in our students’ achievements and are committed to supporting their career growth,” Agarwal concluded.

Cleopatra Academy is Affiliated with the Beauty & Wellness Sector Skill Council (BWSSC) and the National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC), Cleopatra Beauty Academy ensures that its courses meet the highest industry standards, providing students with unparalleled career advancement opportunities.

