RICS SBE, Amity University, opens Pre-Registration for the 2024 Admission Session

New Delhi [India], November 22 : In a significant update for those eyeing a career in the built environment sector, the RICS School of Built Environment (RICS SBE), Amity University has officially released pre-registration forms for the upcoming admission session in 2024. The pre-registration phase is not just a formality but a pivotal point for students to express their interest in joining RICS SBE. It is an opportunity for individuals to align their aspirations with the offerings of the institution and take a step towards shaping their academic and professional journey.

The RICS School of Built Environment is a leading institution that focuses on education and research in the fields of built environment and construction management. Established by the Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors (a globally recognised professional body in the built environment) and Amity University, the institution aims to nurture professionals who can contribute to the sustainable development of the built environment. The RICS SBE degrees are accredited by the prestigious RICS, PMI, and GAC, which enables graduates to build a career both domestically and internationally.

Programmes offered:

RICS SBE provides a range of undergraduate and postgraduate programmes, including BBA and MBA degrees with specialisations in real estate, infrastructure, and construction project management.

* MBA in Real Estate and Urban Infrastructure

* MBA in Construction Project Management

* MBA in Construction Economics and Quantity Surveying

* Postgraduate Diploma in Facilities Management

* BBA in Real Estate and Urban Infrastructure

Benefits of Pre-Registrations:

When you opt for pre-registration, you essentially place yourself at the front of the line for course selection. Pre-registered applicants receive priority consideration during the admission process, potentially increasing their chances of acceptance. As the demand for certain programmes is competitively high in the market, pre-registered applicants get first preference throughout the selection process. Early submission also helps students avoid the last-minute rush and receive timely updates on admissions, institutions, and programmes.

How to Apply for Pre-Registrations:

* Visit the official RICS SBE, Amity University website.

* Locate the "Pre-registrations 2024" section.

* Access the pre-registration form for the 2024 session.

* Fill in the required details accurately.

* Submit the form within the specified time frame.

Date of release of pre-registration forms: November 10, 2023

As the competition for quality education intensifies, early pre-registration ensures that prospective students secure their spot. For comprehensive details on the pre-registration process, interested candidates are urged to visit the official website of RICS SBE, where they can find guidance on form submission, document requirements, and other pertinent information.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor