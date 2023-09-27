RICS SBE Amity University: Setting New Standards with Impressive Placement Records in 2023

RICS

New Delhi [India], September 27: In a remarkable feat, RICS School of Built Environment Amity University proudly announces its latest placement highlights for the year. With participation from 83 leading organizations, an astounding 95 per cent of students have successfully secured placements, showcasing the institution's commitment to academic excellence and industry relevance. These achievements underscore the strong industry support and unwavering dedication of RICS SBE in nurturing future professionals.

Industry Support:

RIC SBE has consistently received immense support from prestigious domestic and international firms. The participation of over 1,000 leading organizations in the placement process is clear evidence of the industry's confidence in the institution's students and programs. This strong partnership has played a pivotal role in achieving these outstanding placement figures.

Dedicated Placement Cell:

The institution boasts a dedicated training and placement cell that acts as a bridge between the institution, companies, and students. This cell provides students with a systematic and well-structured approach to meet their career aspirations and corporate expectations, ensuring a high placement rate.

RICS Accreditation:

As the first and only school in India offering RICS and PMI-accredited courses, RICS SBE provides its students with a unique advantage. These accreditations fast-track students on the path to becoming MRICS professionals, a recognized hallmark of excellence in the sector. RICS SBE students benefit from RICS' international pedigree and global network, positioning them as global professionals with access to global opportunities.

Diverse Job Roles Offered:

Students at RICS SBE have been offered diverse job roles, reflecting the comprehensive nature of the programs. These roles include Analysts in Project Advisory and Disputes, Project Coordinators, Office Leasing Advisors, Procurement & Contracts Specialists, Project Managers, Quantity Surveyors, Valuation Experts, and more. This wide array of opportunities reflects the institution's commitment to preparing students for various facets of the built environment industry.

Top Internship Opportunities:

In addition to placements, RICS SBE students also had the opportunity to intern with top firms, enhancing their industry exposure and experience. Firms such as CBRE, Knight Frank, JLL, L&T Construction, and more provided valuable internship opportunities, further preparing students for their professional journeys.

Key Placement Figures:

* 95 per cent Batch Placed: In the 2021-23 academic year, an impressive 95 per cent of the batch secured placements.

* High Salary Packages: The highest salary package offered was an impressive 30 lakhs per annum.

* Diverse Hiring: Notably, 17 per cent of organizations hired five or more students from RICS SBE.

* Quality Placements: A significant 75 per cent of students were placed in A+ and A category organizations.

* Global Opportunities: Placements in the international market highlight RICS SBE's global essence, with at least five students securing positions overseas.

* Pre-placement Offers: Eight students received pre-placement offers from esteemed organizations.

* Multiple Hires: Several renowned firms, including ICICI, SPCL, Turner & Townsend, CBRE, and others, employed seven or more students, reaffirming their trust in the institution's graduates.

A Path to Chartered Professionals:

RICS SBE's accredited degree post-graduates hold a distinct advantage, as they are likely to attain chartered professional status (MRICS qualification) within a few years. This qualification further solidifies their position as industry-ready professionals.

RICS SBE at Amity University has once again demonstrated its commitment to excellence and industry relevance through these outstanding placement highlights. With a strong network of industry partners, dedicated placement support, and accredited programs, RICS SBE continues to nurture and produce top-tier professionals for the built environment sector.

