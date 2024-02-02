RICS SBE and Prem Jain Memorial Trust Join Hands for Harit-Prem Bharat Mahotsav

New Delhi [India], February 2 : In a display of collaboration and commitment to sustainability, the RICS School of Built Environment (RICS SBE), Amity University has teamed up with the Prem Jain Memorial Trust (PJMT) to host an extensive event titled "Harit-Prem Bharat Mahotsav (HPBM)". The event kicked off on January 22 and had a diverse range of activities aimed at raising awareness about environmental conservation and celebrating the legacy of the late Prem Jain, also known as the Father of Green Buildings in India.

The collaboration between RICS SBE and PJMT for "Mahotsav" signifies a powerful union of expertise and dedication. RICS SBE, a leading institution in the field of built environment education, brings its extensive knowledge and academic prowess to the event whereas PJMT carries forward his legacy by promoting sustainable practices and environmental awareness. Prem Jain, as Chairperson of the IGBC earlier, was actively engaged in starting the student chapter at RICS SBE. Along with IGBC support, the combined force thrives to make "Mahotsav" a success, developing sustainability-related competencies in aspiring future professionals, and leaving a lasting impact on participants and the community at large.

The six-day extravaganza was packed with events catering to both students and the broader community. The inaugural day sets the tone with a guest lecture, followed by a spirited 'Easy' competition for KIET students. The event even takes things up a notch with a green walkathon at RICS SBE Noida, encouraging active participation in environmental consciousness. An engaging array of activities took place during the event, such as a plantation drive, captivating cultural shows, a thought-provoking expert speech, and a debate on the theme of "Sustainability in the Built Environment."

The expert speaker, Dr. Seshadri Raghavan from the Council of Energy, Environment and Water (CEEW) gave a lecture on "Sustainable Transport for Urban India. Pooja Bansal from IGBC was also engaged in the proceedings of the day. A fashion display featuring eco-friendly and sustainable designs was another attraction at the event.

The students of the RICS School of Built Environment actively took part in several challenges and competitions organised during HPMT. Several other academic institutions took part in these challenges, and Junaidh TS, an MBA-CPM student from RICS SBE, took home the award of Rs 15,000 for winning the Design Competition on Buildings.

The event was packed with interactive workshops, informative presentations, and engaging activities designed to educate and encourage the attendees to embrace sustainable lifestyle choices. Apart from uniting professionals, students, and community members in their shared goal of a more environmentally friendly future, Mahotsav serves as an excellent platform for education, collaboration, and celebration.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor