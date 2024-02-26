Riddhi Chhabria Asrani launches an innovative design on demand platform - RIXERO!

ATK

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 26: Riddhi Chhabria Asrani, founder of All Stars Digital - a brand scaling and marketing agency in Mumbai, officially launched her new venture "Rixero" - an innovative design on demand platform! The launch was graced by the esteemed Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Ajit Pawar, who has always been known for his support to MSMEs and upcoming innovative businesses.

Riddhi Chhabria Asrani expressed gratitude for Ajit Pawar's time and support to growing companies. "To get support and time from him has helped us reach masses and launch Rixero with greater vigour" Riddhi adds.

RIXERO introduces a novel approach to graphic design, offering a wide range of services including branding, and digital and printable solutions, all at affordable prices. Rixero, through its official website www.rixero.com has boarded a diverse pool of freelance designers committed to delivering quality designs within a remarkable frame of 1 to 20 hours.

Rixero aims to bridge the gap for Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) by providing affordable design solutions. Many MSMEs often struggle to access professional design services and Rixero is poised to be the go-to platform for their graphic needs. Beyond serving businesses, Rixero is dedicated to creating job opportunities for over 1000 designers to showcase their talent and contribute to the growing design industry.

Already getting attention, Rixero has successfully partnered with 20+ corporate entities, supplying them with bulk graphics over the past three months. With the software now ready for the masses to access and use, Rixero is ready to accept online orders starting from February 25th.

Riddhi shares "Rixero has been a long-standing dream which I have been working on for the past two years. Our collaboration with Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Shri Ajit Pawar has been instrumental in shaping this platform and we believe Rixero will be a game changer in the design industry. We are grateful for the support of our corporate partners and look forward to serving businesses and look forward to serving businesses, big and small, with top-notch design solutions."

