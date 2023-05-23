Ride on MERCEDES EQS with HYPE!!

Mercedes EDS Class

​​​Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], May 23: Hype is a synonym for the world-class luxury rental experience. Hype’s fleet of luxury cars collection is simply spectacular. The new inclusions add a unique personality and style to the Hype brand. The latest one creating waves is the great and magnificent Mercedes EQS class.

A lot of brainstorming sessions and multiple conference meetings were conducted to decide on the right luxury EV car to be added to the fleet. After a lot of drills, Hype is proud to be associated with and make the Mercedes EQS available to all Hype customers.

The EQS is the first model from the all-electric Mercedes-EQ sub-brand. Mercedes EQS has taken the longest route to reach the EV Station where the competitive players, Tesla Model S, Porsche Taycan, Lucid Air, Audi e-tron GT etc.… already made their entry.

The German automaker has created a splendid electric avatar of the S-class. The luxury standards and features are not at all compromised. As per a study, the EQS can travel up to 422 miles on a full battery before it needs to be recharged.

A customer interested in renting a luxury car looks out for a hassle experience top-notch luxurious feel. Hiring a luxury EV should be so plain sailing that the nature of the car being driven or the myths associated, like charging the battery, support service etc., should not be a road blocker.

In any such circumstances also, Mercedes’s support service is immediate and efficient. Hype Founder and CEO Raghav Belavadi explains why chose EQS in comparison to other luxury EV cars “Not every car that runs on a battery pack qualifies to be a luxury EV for us as it still has to offer the same level of comfort, luxury and convenience to the customer”.

Now we need not say more about why the Mercedes EQS won the World Car of the Year award for the best luxury car!

