Ridhhima Mohan Wins APJ Abdul Kalam Award in Education for Redefining Student Excellence

New Delhi [India], July 2: Ridhhima Mohan, founder of Ridhhima's Academy, has been conferred the APJ Abdul Kalam Award in Education 2025, recognising her extraordinary work in transforming how young minds are nurtured, empowered, and elevated in the academic space.

Her academy has become one of India's most outcome-oriented learning ecosystems, training children to speak, publish, compete, and rise well beyond their years. But the journey wasn't easy.

“This didn't come with a blueprint. It came with breaking things, rebuilding, failing, and showing up again. I've had to build everything from scratch—sometimes with doubt around me, and sometimes within me,” Mohan shared in a recent interview.

At the heart of Mohan's vision is her daughter—her greatest inspiration and quiet driving force.

“She's the reason behind my standards, my pace, and my purpose. This work is about building children who grow up knowing they matter,” she said.

Reflecting on the early days, she added, “There were nights I was designing student roadmaps while rocking a crib. There was no backup plan—just purpose”.

That purpose has translated into concrete, measurable success:

Her students have published original books on Amazon before the age of 15

before the age of 15 Many have launched their own podcasts and built personal brands while still in school

and built personal brands while still in school Several have placed in the top ranks at national and international competitions in writing and public speaking

in writing and public speaking And her mentorship has helped students secure admissions and interviews at Ivy League and Mini-Ivy institutions

What sets her apart is her insistence on visibility, voice, and identity, not just academic performance.

“Our kids aren't just topping tests. They're learning how to own a stage, tell their story, and create impact. That's what real preparation looks like today,” she said.

Today, Ridhhima's Academy stands as a model of what happens when grit meets vision. It continues to attract high-potential learners across India and abroad—families who want more than marks: they want transformation.

About Ridhhima Mohan:

Ridhhima Mohan is the founder of Ridhhima's Academy, an award-winning platform that prepares students in public speaking, creative writing, and academic leadership. Built from the ground up through resilience and results, the academy has helped students publish books, win global competitions, and gain admission into prestigious universities worldwide.

