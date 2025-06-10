Ridhhima's Academy: Leading the Education Revolution for a Generation That Won't Settle

PNN

New Delhi [India], June 10: Ridhhima's Academy is not just an institutionit's a revolution. Founded in 2015 by visionary Priyanka Mohan and fiercely propelled forward since 2017 by her daughter, Ridhhima Mohan, the academy exists to shatter the archaic, soul-crushing education system that still shackles millions of young minds.

This is education reimaginednot to churn out obedient test-takers, but to unleash bold creators, fearless leaders, and unapologetic changemakers. The current education model is broken. It values compliance over curiosity, memorization over mastery, and conformity over character. Ridhhima's Academy rejects these chains. It refuses to produce students who only regurgitate answers on paper. Instead, it cultivates thinkers who question, speakers who lead, writers who inspire, and innovators who act.

Under Ridhhima Mohan's leadership, the academy's programs extend far beyond standard exam prep. Creative writing, public speaking, emotional intelligence, financial literacy, climate awareness, and leadership are core pillarsbecause these are the skills that matter in the real world. The academy's Certified Public Speaker program, for instance, isn't a nice-to-have it's a demand for students to own their voice and command any stage, anywhere.

Ridhhima's Academy doesn't just teach; it launches. Students compete internationally, publish original work, produce podcasts, and connect with educators worldwide. Exposure here is not an afterthoughtit's integral. Every opportunity is designed to ignite ambition and build the confidence needed to break ceilings.

In 2025, Ridhhima Mohan was awarded the Global Triumph Foundation Women Achiever Award for her work as an Educational Reformer. This award is a testament to her vision of upending oldsystems and transforming education into a site of liberation, creativity, and bold leadership. The award doesn't celebrate her aloneit approves of the revolution she spearheads.

Technology fuels innovation at the academy, but grit, discipline, and integrity are the bedrock. Here, failure isn't feared; it's feedback. Mental health isn't an after-school topicit's priority. Collaboration replaces cutthroat competition. Imagination is unleashed, not stifled.

The academy's vision is clear and uncompromising: to scale globally through digital courses, partner with international schools across continents, and launch exchange programs that tear down borders. It's education without limitsdemocratized, daring, and determined.

This is education with teeth. A battle cry against outdated systems that suffocate potential. A call to every young person: your fire won't be dimmed here.

Ridhhima's Academy is more than an institution. It's a declarationthat education can, and must, liberate every child's potential.

Fueled by the legacy of Priyanka Mohan and the unstoppable drive of Ridhhima Mohan, the academy is lighting the path for the fearless leaders of tomorrow.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor